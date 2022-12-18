Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

devin devine
Community member

Once upon a time I was a laborer, working for a landscaping company, with a secret ambition–to do the same type of work, but in a more interesting way.

More info: devineescapes.com

A recent creation. Dry stone sphere with integrated patio and wall. All built without cement, colorful inlaid designs run through the sphere and into the patio

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

A fan and patron of my work did the design for the calendar, and incorporated my pen and ink drawings, into the design. Hand written month names, too

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Color gradient, detail. Band of yellow stone, fades to orange, to red, then crimson

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

You gotta eat! That’s why I built this dry stone spiral herb garden. Because of the shape of its design, it creates micro climates–so you can grow shade loving herbs right next to your sun loving herbs

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Have a seat! Sometimes, it’s my job to do as little as possible, to preserve the work that nature has done while yet creating a functional item

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

We discovered some lovely quartz while excavating for this pathway

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

No straight lines

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

My second dry stone sphere. 5′ tall, created in July of 2013

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Bonus! Stone poetry, and a picture of your humble crafts-person

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Front cover. Squiggly Noodle, 7′ 5″ tall stone tentacle

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Back cover

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

devin devine
devin devine
Author, Community member

I create art from stone and other natural materials. Dynamic and moving forms, cairns, mandalas, dry stone walls and sculpture.

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

