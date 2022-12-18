After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Once upon a time I was a laborer, working for a landscaping company, with a secret ambition–to do the same type of work, but in a more interesting way.
More info: devineescapes.com
A recent creation. Dry stone sphere with integrated patio and wall. All built without cement, colorful inlaid designs run through the sphere and into the patio
A fan and patron of my work did the design for the calendar, and incorporated my pen and ink drawings, into the design. Hand written month names, too
Color gradient, detail. Band of yellow stone, fades to orange, to red, then crimson
You gotta eat! That’s why I built this dry stone spiral herb garden. Because of the shape of its design, it creates micro climates–so you can grow shade loving herbs right next to your sun loving herbs
Have a seat! Sometimes, it’s my job to do as little as possible, to preserve the work that nature has done while yet creating a functional item
We discovered some lovely quartz while excavating for this pathway
No straight lines
My second dry stone sphere. 5′ tall, created in July of 2013
Bonus! Stone poetry, and a picture of your humble crafts-person
Front cover. Squiggly Noodle, 7′ 5″ tall stone tentacle
Back cover