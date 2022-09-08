 I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched
75points
User submission
11.2K
Photography

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

11Kviews

Romain Veillon
Community member

During my last journey in Ireland, my attention was drawn by an article in the local press about a former touristic hotel that was closed for years. I decided it was worth a little visit during my next travel. I was completely astonished when I discovered what was inside! The rooms were fully recovered by vegetation, ferns, and ivy! Nature really reclaimed its due here.

Located on the coast, the wind and many storms of the area must have broken the windows and brought water inside daily so that it grew so much in a few years… It’s untouched, you can still find so many objects: phones, tables, books, chairs, old paintings, glasses, TVs, even hair dryers…

When you have the chance to explore such an amazing place, you feel like in one of those post-apocalyptic shows where mankind disappeared from the face of the earth and where you wander through an empty world. It’s an eerie feeling, the atmosphere created is unbelievable and I hope I was able to give a faithful report in my photographs.

You can read more on my other adventures here and here.

More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

11Kviews

Share on Facebook
Romain Veillon
Romain Veillon
Author, Community member

Urban photographer on a journey

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Photography
Homepage
Trending
Photography
Homepage
Next in Photography
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Mark Berry
Mark Berry
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damp and smelly. I don't think the sheets were changed. The room service was non-existent. 0 of 5 stars.

16
16points
reply
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad obsession with the shades of green, but a really nice place to say, very quiet. I'll award 4 of 5 stars

11
11points
reply
Kimberly5150
Kimberly5150
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous. I love abandoned places, especially ones being retaken by nature.

11
11points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Mark Berry
Mark Berry
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damp and smelly. I don't think the sheets were changed. The room service was non-existent. 0 of 5 stars.

16
16points
reply
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad obsession with the shades of green, but a really nice place to say, very quiet. I'll award 4 of 5 stars

11
11points
reply
Kimberly5150
Kimberly5150
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous. I love abandoned places, especially ones being retaken by nature.

11
11points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda