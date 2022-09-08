I Visited An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland With Many Objects Left Untouched

During my last journey in Ireland, my attention was drawn by an article in the local press about a former touristic hotel that was closed for years. I decided it was worth a little visit during my next travel. I was completely astonished when I discovered what was inside! The rooms were fully recovered by vegetation, ferns, and ivy! Nature really reclaimed its due here.

Located on the coast, the wind and many storms of the area must have broken the windows and brought water inside daily so that it grew so much in a few years… It’s untouched, you can still find so many objects: phones, tables, books, chairs, old paintings, glasses, TVs, even hair dryers…

When you have the chance to explore such an amazing place, you feel like in one of those post-apocalyptic shows where mankind disappeared from the face of the earth and where you wander through an empty world. It’s an eerie feeling, the atmosphere created is unbelievable and I hope I was able to give a faithful report in my photographs.

