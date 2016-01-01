Some Hero Is Putting Googly Eyes On Miserable Objects, And His Photos Are Going Viral
15Kviews
Community member
Winter in Scandinavia will last for like six months. So I got bored and restless and decided to glue googly eyes to everything all over my monochrome hometown.
I think it’s called eyebombing. I hope you’ll like it!
More info: Instagram
Hello ladies
This is how winter in Sweden feels like
This is the worst one. It looks exactly like the friend you’ve got who’s always happy because he’s too stupid to realize that everything sucks
I call this one “TEQUILAAAAAGRHHHH”
Before you get all upset over this; I actually never glue the eyes to statues, its just adhesives
The classic under cover police in the club-look. Just chillin by the bar
“Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat??!”
This is me every time I hear someone say “shots”
D:
When you wake up and try to remember how you even got home last night
When you and your best friend tries to act normal to get into the club even though you drank hela systembolaget like ten minutes ago
Chillin with bae in the park
When its Sunday and you don’t wanna be alone but you also don’t wanna leave home
Turning in your assignment like
Parent: So how’s your studying going? Me:
Bye
15KviewsShare on Facebook
What do you think ?
"This is the worst one. It looks exactly like the friend you’ve got who’s always happy because he’s too stupid to realize that everything sucks" that cracked me up!! please come eyebomb my town because these are hilarious
<3
ow , what if everything sucks? you only got one life to be happy. :)
My town is miserable too...
I would love to see reactions of the passers-by :)
Using the eyes was a Great idea! It adds personality that seems to be so scarce. Do things get any better in the spring and summer? Just curious.
it always does!
"This is the worst one. It looks exactly like the friend you’ve got who’s always happy because he’s too stupid to realize that everything sucks" that cracked me up!! please come eyebomb my town because these are hilarious
<3
ow , what if everything sucks? you only got one life to be happy. :)
My town is miserable too...
I would love to see reactions of the passers-by :)
Using the eyes was a Great idea! It adds personality that seems to be so scarce. Do things get any better in the spring and summer? Just curious.
it always does!