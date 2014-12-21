Photographer Travels To The Coldest Village On Earth Where The Temperature Can Reach -71.2C (-96F)
If you think that winter has already come to your city, pictures from Oymyakon, Russia, the coldest village on Earth, might change your mind. With the lowest temperature of −71.2 °C (−96 °F), recorded in 1924, and the average for January being -50°C (-60°F), this village is the coldest permanently inhabited place on this planet. New Zealand-based photographer Amos Chapple decided to go on a two-day journey from Yakutsk, the coldest major city on Earth, to capture what everyday life is like in Oymyakon.
“I was wearing thin trousers when I first stepped outside into – 47 °C (-52°F). I remember feeling like the cold was physically gripping my legs, the other surprise was that occasionally my saliva would freeze into needles that would prick my lips”, the photographer told to weather.com.
The photographer recalls that the hardest thing was not the cold itself, but that his camera’s focus and zoom rings would occasionally freeze in place.
More info: amoschapplephoto.com (h/t: petapixel)
The Central Market In Yakutsk is full of fish and meat as the crops do not grow there
The ‘Road Of Bones’ is the only route to Oymyakon
Even the village sign reads ‘Omyakon, The Pole Of Cold’
A woman walks by a frozen house located in the village center
A thick layer of fur keeps these dogs warm
Most toilets are built outside, because the frozen ground makes it impossible to build indoor plumbing
Local farmer keeps his cows warm at night by tucking them away in this barn
The only working shop in Oymyakon provides the villagers with everything they need
Cars can only be placed in heated garages. The ones left outside must keep running, otherwise they won’t restart
A coal heating plant keeps the villagers warm
Why do people voluntarily choose to live there? Doesnt seem like a large community either, why not move somewhere slightly warmer and a bit more populated? (But hey, if they're happy living there, kudo's to then!)
Most people that live there are A - native inhabitants, descendants of the local tribes, or B descendants of people that were sentenced convicts during the Tsarist or Communist Russia. You are right, few people would consider moving to live there but once born there, you have few options to move away. The nearest big city is also very cold, as far as I know :)
Thanks for the background info Bistra!
I doubt that anyone goes to live there but are born there. It is the only thing they know so it shows we can adapt to anything, which is also why we have different cultures.
OMG I hadn't even considered giving birth there!? :-O
Oh boy, outside toilets... At this temperature...
You'd have to be off your nut to live there. I grew up in Northern Alberta, and the coldest weather I've ever been out in was...below -50C. It was hard to tell because the thermometer bottomed out at -50. That kind of cold is physically painful, no matter how well you're dressed. Exposed flesh freezes in seconds. Death from exposure can happen in minutes. No thank you.
