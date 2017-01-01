955Kviews
Anti-Valentine Cards For Couples With A Sense Of Humor (20+ Pics)
If you're sick of the typical romantic Valentine's day card, artist Julie Ann has just the thing for you. Her Anti-Valetine Cards celebrate the occasion, but in a funny but honest way. Check out her Etsy for more cards!
If these cards are to your liking, but you want more, be sure to check out this list of cards for couples with an unusual sense of humor; or if you feel like you two are the incredibly honest sort, check out these cards!
More info: Etsy | Instagram (h/t: designyoutrust)
when you just talk and talk about daily non interesting events, i just admire your perfect lips , your eyes and expressions changing... that might distract me of the blablabla, but reminds me how lucky i am...
Always. I say I like the bed to myself but, I miss it when you are not there.
What do you think ?
But, these ARE Valentine cards!
Yeah! Cause THIS is the kind of love which desearve to be celebrated!! Right? :-)
