If you're sick of the typical romantic Valentine's day card, artist Julie Ann has just the thing for you. Her Anti-Valetine Cards celebrate the occasion, but in a funny but honest way. Check out her Etsy for more cards!

Show Full Text

If these cards are to your liking, but you want more, be sure to check out this list of cards for couples with an unusual sense of humor; or if you feel like you two are the incredibly honest sort, check out these cards!

More info: Etsy | Instagram (h/t: designyoutrust)

#1

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
228points
Buy Now
POST
AprilRivera 1 year ago

Love

4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#2

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
156points
Buy Now
POST
QuinnEnestvedt 1 year ago

Yaaaaaaas

12points
reply
View more comments

#3

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
143points
Buy Now
POST
ErinGill 1 year ago

That's great

6points
reply
View more comments

#4

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
143points
Buy Now
POST
Rism 1 year ago

Poop

11points
reply
View more comments

#5

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
133points
Buy Now
POST
nakkiewildvangst 1 year ago

....cause I love the cat more ofc! :)

30points
reply
View more comments

#6

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
131points
Buy Now
POST
Caadmium 1 year ago

I. Love. This. One.

10points
reply
View more comments

#7

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
131points
Buy Now
POST
DiegoBelli 1 year ago

when you just talk and talk about daily non interesting events, i just admire your perfect lips , your eyes and expressions changing... that might distract me of the blablabla, but reminds me how lucky i am...

34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#8

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
127points
Buy Now
POST
LindsayAnn 1 year ago

Always. I say I like the bed to myself but, I miss it when you are not there.

6points
reply
View more comments

#9

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
127points
Buy Now
POST
PhoongYoongShen 1 year ago

Am i??

8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#10

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
115points
Buy Now
POST
Yifeiss 1 year ago

These are so brilliant

7points
reply
View more comments

#11

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
111points
Buy Now
POST
Caadmium 1 year ago

Excellent!

7points
reply
View more comments

#12

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
104points
Buy Now
POST

#13

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
103points
Buy Now
POST
SusannaVesna 1 year ago

Hahaha! Like this

10points
reply
View more comments

#14

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
100points
Buy Now
POST
LindaJolliffe 1 year ago

How romantic...

9points
reply
View more comments

#15

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
94points
Buy Now
POST
Rism 1 year ago

Awwww

6points
reply
View more comments

#16

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
93points
Buy Now
POST
Pemberton 1 year ago

Yeah, it'd be awkward to live together and to be unable to talk about poop left in the toilet... (well, it happened once a year or two)

4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#17

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
82points
Buy Now
POST
Magala Gutierrez 8 months ago

Grey's Anatomy

4points
reply
View more comments

#18

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
80points
Buy Now
POST
Pemberton 1 year ago

Quite familiar with the scene

5points
reply
View more comments

#19

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
71points
Buy Now
POST
Pemberton 1 year ago

I occasionally have that thought...

4points
reply
View more comments

#20

Anti-valentine Cards

etsy.com Report

Final score:
63points
Buy Now
POST
NicoleWoodall 1 year ago

This is pure gold!

7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments