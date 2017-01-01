137Kviews
10+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests
When Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning citizens of Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, and suspending the Refugee Admissions Program, it resulted in a new wave of protests at airports and public spaces across the country.
We've already seen a lot of badass signs at the Women's March and this time was no exception. Probably the most iconic one was the guy who brought a "Welcome" door mat.
Without further ado, below are some of the best signs from muslim ban protests.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
love you <3 the most cutest innocent protestor, God bless you <3
#7
This situation breaks my heart and I send all of my prayers to anyone and everyone suffering from this man's reign of terror😿
What do you think ?
Large crowds in the public spaces like for eg. people protesting on Airports can weaken security and make easy to make terrorist attack.
A terrorist attack that would be mostly likely carried out by a disgruntled, uneducated, white male.
Rather Black Educated Male - OBAMA is the name of this Terrorist Attacker telling you something?
Maybe it's his hidden agenda!
Viewing posts like this warms your heart to see so much solidarity among so many strangers.
I mean can you believe Donald Trump has been in office for about 2 weeks and he's already got a ban? I'm trying not be mean but it makes no sense.
More than a mere ban, in the world of politics and economics, this is a "shock event." An event meant to confuse and cause chaos while worse events are brewing beneath it, which we can't notice because of the first shock event. It was done to distract and divide.
yeah, it's totally crazy, and very concerning. If this is what he manages to do in two weeks, imagine four years? I'm scared for the world :/
