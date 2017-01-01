When Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning citizens of Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, and suspending the Refugee Admissions Program, it resulted in a new wave of protests at airports and public spaces across the country.

Show Full Text

We've already seen a lot of badass signs at the Women's March and this time was no exception. Probably the most iconic one was the guy who brought a "Welcome" door mat.

Without further ado, below are some of the best signs from muslim ban protests.

#1

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

caffrinOD Report

398points
POST
Yvo Nne 1 day ago

Best one. ^^

38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#2

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

ashleyfeinberg Report

278points
POST
Cat Meow 1 day ago

No need to pay for it on your own. I'm sure there's plenty of money coming from a lot of people to even build a bunker around him and seal it for eternity

35points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#3

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

ynnapadilla Report

262points
POST
Cameron Johnson 1 day ago

simple yet effective

13points
reply
View more comments

#4

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

rick-hardslab Report

260points
POST
Cat Meow 1 day ago

So perfect! Might have to do this when the Orange comes to the G20 meeting in July

10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#5

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

AzizAbuSarah Report

251points
POST
Howard Gilmour 1 day ago

Really nice to see that. Totally cool.

14points
reply
View more comments

#6

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

jiatolentino Report

250points
POST
Nouha Balti 1 day ago

love you <3 the most cutest innocent protestor, God bless you <3

20points
reply
View more comments

#7

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

Chatoyant_Ethan Report

224points
POST
Renee Elizabeth 1 day ago

This situation breaks my heart and I send all of my prayers to anyone and everyone suffering from this man's reign of terror😿

19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#8

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

awkmom Report

198points
POST
Nikki Stevenson 1 day ago

This makes me so sad.

33points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#9

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

hardassets4all Report

197points
POST
Bunnies are better!! 1 day ago

Without immmigration there would be no trump

29points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#10

20+ Of The Best Signs From Muslim Ban Protests

katz Report

171points
POST
Cameron Johnson 1 day ago

ironic

13points
reply
View more comments