The wizarding world never fails to deliver—magic, mischief, and way too many moments that turned into meme gold. From Dumbledore’s dramatic entrances to Hermione’s “akshalee” moments, Harry Potter memes somehow make the movies even better (and way funnier).

This collection continues the madness with more chaotic Hogwarts humor, sassy spellcasting, and jokes only true Potterheads will appreciate. Whether you’re a proud Gryffindor, a misunderstood Slytherin, or just here for the laughs, these memes are pure magic.

Grab your wands and your sense of humor—Part Three is here, and it’s about to stupefy your scroll (pun totally intended). P.S. More parts coming soon!

More info: pleated-jeans.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ouch

    #2

    Alfonso Cuarón Really Nailed It

    #3

    I Hate The Dursleys

    #4

    My Back!

    #5

    The Most Iconic Hp Meme Ever

    #6

    Rejection

    #7

    Yet Another Hp Plot Hole

    #8

    Hagrid Better Be In There

    #9

    Is This Image Real?

    #10

    Imagine If It Ended This Way…

    #11

    Selective Memory

    #12

    Petunia Went From “Elegant Giraffe” To “Karen At The Pta Meeting”

    #13

    Interesting…

    #14

    Maybe This Is Why Malfoy Hates Harry So Much

    #15

    If Michael Gambon Was 100% English:

    #16

    Cedric’s Death Had… Unexpected Benefits

    #17

    So Relatable For Those Who Have Duolingo

    #18

    Those Who Know, Know

    #19

    Who Else Hates English?

    #20

    So True

    #21

    Who Else Prefers The Books?

    #22

    Voldy Could’ve Ended The Series In A Sec But He Didn’t

    #23

    Me Not Trying To Show Off:

    #24

    I Know Right? Fr That Melted My Heart

    #25

    You Just Gotta Deal With The Rabbit Teeth

    #26

    I Think I Would Have Done The Same

    #27

    I Think My Mom Has A Marauder’s Map

    #28

    Who Else Would Pick Him Up?

    #29

    The Hogwarts Architects Failed Building School Fr

    #30

    Lmao

    #31

    Bro

    #32

    Who Thinks The Books Are Way Better

    #33

    I Know Right

    #34

    POV When Your Outfit Has Two Faces

    #35

    When Your Veggies Try To Sort You Into Hogwarts Houses

    #36

    Who Thinks The Hbo Series Is Gonna Flop?

    #37

    Busted!

    #38

    Favoritism

