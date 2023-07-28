Sharing our lives on social media is very normal these days. Posting your pictures, videos, and personal information has become standard to the point that younger generations are so used to it, they don’t see the lack of privacy as an issue. Self-promotion is ruling social media with everyone wanting to look better, say something smarter, and do something more impressive than anyone else. It’s a competition in which public sharing is the only way to win.

The thing is that whenever something gets on the internet, it’s there forever. Or, at least, it’s very difficult to get it erased. It’s obvious, you say, but the people that tweeted all these mad things didn’t consider it. So, maybe it’s good to remind yourself that one has to be careful about what they put online as everything settles into our digital footprint.

A digital footprint is a collection of data of your online activity. It consists not only of the information you willingly share on social media (active digital footprint) but also the websites you visit, online purchases, etc. (passive digital footprint). Basically, it’s a trail of everything you do whilst on the internet. And one can do a lot with such information.