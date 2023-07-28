People Are Sharing The Worst Tweets Of All Time And Here Are 64 Of The Weirdest Ones Interview
If you are an avid internet user, you must know at least one tweet that made you cringe so hard, you wanted to evaporate into thin air. They’re the type of statements that are so out there, the mental image of them is etched in your brain forever. You wish you could erase it, but it will always be there.
Twitter user @y8czz decided to survey the internet for those stories and opinions that no one needed to hear by tweeting, “What’s the worst tweet of all time?” The collection is, honestly, quite awful. We’ve compiled the best of the worst so you can scroll down to see it. But fair warning before you dive in: the second-hand embarrassment you might get when reading the following tweets can be a bit much, so proceed with caution.
what a strange yet delicious piece of art 🍗✊🏿
Sharing our lives on social media is very normal these days. Posting your pictures, videos, and personal information has become standard to the point that younger generations are so used to it, they don’t see the lack of privacy as an issue. Self-promotion is ruling social media with everyone wanting to look better, say something smarter, and do something more impressive than anyone else. It’s a competition in which public sharing is the only way to win.
The thing is that whenever something gets on the internet, it’s there forever. Or, at least, it’s very difficult to get it erased. It’s obvious, you say, but the people that tweeted all these mad things didn’t consider it. So, maybe it’s good to remind yourself that one has to be careful about what they put online as everything settles into our digital footprint.
A digital footprint is a collection of data of your online activity. It consists not only of the information you willingly share on social media (active digital footprint) but also the websites you visit, online purchases, etc. (passive digital footprint). Basically, it’s a trail of everything you do whilst on the internet. And one can do a lot with such information.
In a paper published in 2019, researchers found that digital footprint alone is enough to determine your personality type. They used prior research data to find information extracted from social media profiles and tried to identify a person’s possible Big Five personality traits. According to them, they could predict a person’s character with “remarkable accuracy.” And while this seems innocent, it means that we’re basically an open book to anyone willing to look us up online.
Studies have shown that your big five personality score can predict many real-world outcomes. Health, wealth, as well as occupational and relationship success can be determined just by looking at the results of the test. They can even judge how likely a person is to have an affair or steal from their employer. In fact, many employers are using the big five personality test to determine how successful their candidates would be at their positions. Soon enough, taking a test will not even be necessary as social media will do all the talking for us.
Since many are worried about their digital footprint, the talk about the right to be forgotten has been getting louder and louder. In essence, it’s a right to ask for a website to remove any content you don’t like about you from their servers. This is especially relevant for former convicts but also anyone else who has posted something without thinking it might affect their careers or relationships. The people responsible for the tweets on this list should probably think about this, too.
However, the right to be forgotten is only valid in some countries. For example, it appears in the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, under Article 17. However, in the US, such laws would infringe on the rights of freedom of expression and free speech. The distinction in the regulation is apparent in the case of two half-brothers that have sued Wikipedia for publishing their names in an article about a German actor they were convicted of murdering. The German Wikipedia agreed to “forget” the names and removed them from the German version. The article in English, however, still contains the names as criminal histories of individuals are protected by the First Amendment.
ps, you need a firmware upgrade in the form of "braincells"
First Amendment protects speech no matter if it’s “shared in a public square or on the internet.” In his viral TED Talk, Twitter owner and self-described free speech absolutist, Elon Musk said that the platform has become “a de facto town square” and should welcome everybody’s opinions. But what happens if a person wants their opinion back? What if they change their mind and don’t want to be seen as someone who voices controversial stories online? In a town square your words are eventually downed out and forgotten, but that doesn’t happen on Twitter.
Cultural sensitivities change through the years, too. Things that used to be quite risqué but not too unacceptable to say or do just a few years back can now get someone cancelled. Sometimes, rightfully so. But where does one draw the line? Should someone still be reprimanded for something they have done in the past if they have already atoned for it? And if we do forgive, should we really forget about it? Or should the stain of doing or saying hateful things or even committing a crime always be a part of our lives?
One day, the people that have posted these tweets will look back at them and think they should have kept their mouths shut. They might even want to take it all back. This day might even be today. But as long as the First Amendment protects the rights to internet immortality, we’re save to enjoy the cringy silliness of someone’s worst opinion ever.
nothing sadder than people who shame others (edit: to all you in wheelchairs, youre beautiful just the way you are. don't listen to these dimwits)