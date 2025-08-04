ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a certain fairytale about getting engaged: the sparkling ring, the happy tears, the “we’re a team now” moment. What no one tells you is that sometimes, your new team member shows up to the game without any proper equipment or, you know, a job.

Suddenly, you’re less of a bride-to-be and more of a burnt-out human ATM. And that’s the financial fable one Redditor found herself living after 4 years with her fiancé, a man she adores, but whose relationship with work and money is…let’s just call it “creative.”

Falling in love is free, but financing someone else’s “dream life” comes with interest

One woman is emotionally and physically exhausted from financially supporting her fiancé after he quit his job to build a business

The woman moves in with her boyfriend after 4 years of dating, and they get engaged around the same time

Soon after moving in together, the man quits his job to work on his dream business while the woman works long hours to provide for both

The woman ends up paying all the bills and his fiancé’s debts, and finances his business, which he calls “investing”

Image credits: ThrowRAMindless_Type

The woman asks for advice on how to make her fiancé understand that paying his life expenses is making her suffer from burnout

The OP (original poster) is 38 and worked super-hard to get where she is financially. Her fiancé, a 41-year-old man, has always had money troubles, but she supported him through it. She cheered when he finally landed a stable job, watched him get on his feet, and eventually, they moved in together. An engagement followed, and everything seemed picture-perfect.

Then, right after the proposal, this guy just quit his job out of the blue. Sure, the work environment was rough, and burnout is real, but that wasn’t part of her financial vision board. He promised it was temporary, and swore he’d pick up a side hustle while building his dream business.

So, our OP decided to be supportive while he followed his dream. But even 5 months later, the business hasn’t made a dime, the debts are growing, and the OP is footing the bill for everything from groceries to gas. While her fiancé calls it “investing in their partnership,” she calls it “financial claustrophobia.”

Things came to a head when the fiancé asked the OP to cover his debts, and implied that if she really believed in them as a couple, she’d keep swiping her card. Every conversation about setting an end date turned slippery, leaving her feeling like a bad person for wanting a partner who participates in adulting.

She doesn’t want to crush his entrepreneurial dreams, but she’s exhausted, overworked, and watching her own goals collect dust while his car payment collects late fees, which is not what she had in mind when she accepted his proposal.

Emotional burnout is real folks, and it’s not pretty. Working long hours, high-pressure jobs or financial stress are some of the top triggers of emotional exhaustion and our OP checks all the boxes. When you carry the entire financial weight of a relationship on your shoulders for a long time, your legs give out eventually.

The effects of emotional exhaustion can be both emotional and physical, like a lack of motivation, having trouble sleeping, feelings of hopelessness, being depressed or angry, amongst others. Over time, burnout can chip away at patience, affection, and even attraction, because nothing says “romantic” like unpaid utility bills.

A true partnership isn’t built on one person’s paycheck and another person’s promises. It’s built on teamwork, and right now, the OP is the only one on the field, but somehow still feels like the bad person for not being “supportive enough.” And that’s emotional manipulation for you.

Emotional manipulation is when someone uses guilt, blame, or subtle pressure to control how another person feels in order to get what they want. It’s sneaky and often hides behind sweet words or “we’re in this together” speeches. Just like the OP’s fiancé is calling his debts “an investment in their partnership,” reframing his financial irresponsibility so that saying no would make her feel unsupportive.

It often shows up as guilt trips, silent treatment, or shifting blame until you start doubting your own feelings. The goal is always the same: to make you comply without the manipulator taking real responsibility. This kind of manipulation can make the giver feel trapped, anxious, and unsure which feelings are truly theirs. I don’t know about you, but I’d opt out of this type of relationship.

What do you think of this story? Should the poster support her partner until he builds his business, or should she set boundaries and stop financing his life? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens advise the woman to stop financing her fiancé’s life as she is just enabling his irresponsible behavior

