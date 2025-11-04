Woman Wonders If Sister’s Request For $4k Plastic Surgery Is Fair: “Finally Overcome Her Body Dysmorphia”

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people would do anything they can to help their siblings. If they need a ride home from the airport, big brother will be there. If they’re going through a painful breakup, little sis will show up with Ben & Jerry’s and a stack of their favorite movies.

But the situation becomes a bit more complicated when your sister expects to be given thousands of dollars… One concerned sibling reached out to Reddit for advice after finding out that their sister planned to have plastic surgery to “cure” her mental health issues. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This person’s sister has decided to have surgery to try to “fix” her body dysmorphia

Plastic surgery consultation with woman wearing surgical cap while doctor examines her nose and cheeks.

But they’re extremely hesitant about contributing any money towards their sister’s operations

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s struggle with sister’s $4k plastic surgery request to overcome body dysmorphia.

Text excerpt discussing sister’s decision to pursue rhinoplasty and breast lift plastic surgery for insecurities.

Text excerpt discussing plastic surgery as a remedy for body dysmorphia with family support involved.

Alt text: Text about surgery costs and family contributions relating to plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns

Woman counting cash on a couch next to a laptop and notebook, considering a $4k plastic surgery request.

Text excerpt about a woman’s sister asking for $4k plastic surgery to address her body dysmorphia concerns.

Text about woman feeling guilty and family upset over $4k plastic surgery request amid wedding plans and body dysmorphia concerns.

Text discussing a woman considering her sister’s $4k plastic surgery request to overcome body dysmorphia and improve mental health.

Young woman sitting on couch looking thoughtful, contemplating sister’s $4k plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns.

Text post discussing woman’s doubts about funding sister’s $4k plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Body dysmorphic disorder affects between 1% and 3% of the population

Nobody wants to see a loved one struggle with mental health issues. It’s painful to know that there’s nothing you can do to fix the situation, especially when it seems to be getting worse and worse over time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is “a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others.”

Those suffering from this disorder may feel embarrassed, ashamed and anxious about their appearance, which often leads to them avoiding social situations.

They might also focus intensely on their body and appearance, obsessively checking how they look in a mirror and asking for reassurance from those around them. It’s also common for those with BDD to see cosmetic surgery as a solution to “fix” their perceived flaws.

The International OCD Foundation reports that BDD currently affects between 1.7% and 2.9% of the population, meaning that it’s just as common as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and even more prevalent than anorexia nervosa and schizophrenia.

Individuals struggling with BDD are often tormented by thoughts that they are ugly and/or deformed, and many believe that others notice their appearance and make fun of it or view it negatively. They might constantly compare themselves to others and attempt to hide their body or “flaws” behind certain clothes, makeup or styling.

Cosmetic surgery is not considered a viable solution for treating BDD

But there’s no quick fix for tackling this mental health issue. Not even plastic surgery is a viable solution. Dr. Foiz Ahmed warns on his site that the majority of patients with BDD do not actually see any improvement after having a cosmetic procedure.

In fact, 83% admit that they’re still dissatisfied with their appearance after surgery. This is because BDD is a psychological disorder, rather than a physical one. So “fixing” something on the outside is more like a bandaid than a permanent solution.

Priory also notes that even if a person is happy with the results of their surgery, their insecurities are usually transferred to another aspect of their appearance. Instead of going under the knife, Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends treating BDD with cognitive behavioral therapy, often alongside antidepressants.

And when it comes to supporting a loved one who has body dysmorphic disorder, the BDD Foundation explicitly warns friends and family members not to enable or participate in unhealthy behaviors.

“Don’t collaborate in trying to find ‘magic solutions’, such as getting details about cosmetic surgery out of the paper or offering to pay for surgery or provide a loan,” the experts write. Instead, they suggest encouraging the loved one to seek therapy and long-term solutions. It certainly won’t be easy, but it will be worth it if they can manage to beat this crippling disorder.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this person is right to refuse to help fund their sister’s surgeries? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.

Many readers took the author’s side, noting that they were not obligated to contribute to their sister’s surgeries

Comment explaining plastic surgery concerns related to body dysmorphia and suggesting therapy over surgery for better outcomes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the fairness of funding a sister’s $4k plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Commenter discusses sister's $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia and suggests family counseling sessions.

Comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and concerns about body dysmorphia and self confidence issues.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing body dysmorphia, plastic surgery costs, and mental health concerns.

Commenter shares experience with body dysmorphia and advises therapy over $4k plastic surgery request.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and concerns about body dysmorphia.

Comment explaining why plastic surgery is not a treatment for body dysmorphia and advising against paying for sister’s surgery request.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sister’s $4k plastic surgery request related to body dysmorphia recovery.

Comment discussing concerns about sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and the impact of body dysmorphia.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sister’s plastic surgery request and body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Comment on a post about a woman wondering if her sister’s $4k plastic surgery request is fair amid body dysmorphia.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a sister’s $4k plastic surgery request related to body dysmorphia is fair.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing plastic surgery and body dysmorphia in relation to a woman’s sister.

Comment on sister’s $4k plastic surgery request, discussing fairness and body dysmorphia concerns in a family context.

Comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and concerns about body dysmorphia treatment and therapist’s role.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Comment discussing therapist opinions on plastic surgery for body dysmorphia and depression in an online forum.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a $4k plastic surgery request linked to body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a woman questioning her sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the fairness of a $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Text conversation discussing fairness of $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating the fairness of paying 3-4K for plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Woman questions fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing payment fairness for sister’s $4k plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister’s request for $4k plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing concern about the legitimacy of a therapist in a body dysmorphia discussion.

Comment discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia and family financial expectations.

Comment discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid concerns about body dysmorphia and therapy validity.

Comment discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

And some believed that nobody was in the wrong

Comment discussing sister's $4k plastic surgery request and considering body dysmorphia recovery and financial fairness.

However, others thought that the author could have made better choices

Text post discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request to overcome body dysmorphia and related mental health issues.

Reddit user discusses fairness of $4k plastic surgery request amid sister’s body dysmorphia recovery concerns.

