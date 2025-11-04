Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Wonders If Sister’s Request For $4k Plastic Surgery Is Fair: “Finally Overcome Her Body Dysmorphia”
Woman during plastic surgery consultation with doctor, discussing procedure related to body dysmorphia concerns.
Family, Relationships

Woman Wonders If Sister’s Request For $4k Plastic Surgery Is Fair: “Finally Overcome Her Body Dysmorphia”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people would do anything they can to help their siblings. If they need a ride home from the airport, big brother will be there. If they’re going through a painful breakup, little sis will show up with Ben & Jerry’s and a stack of their favorite movies.

But the situation becomes a bit more complicated when your sister expects to be given thousands of dollars… One concerned sibling reached out to Reddit for advice after finding out that their sister planned to have plastic surgery to “cure” her mental health issues. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This person’s sister has decided to have surgery to try to “fix” her body dysmorphia

    Plastic surgery consultation with woman wearing surgical cap while doctor examines her nose and cheeks.

    Plastic surgery consultation with woman wearing surgical cap while doctor examines her nose and cheeks.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    But they’re extremely hesitant about contributing any money towards their sister’s operations

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s struggle with sister’s $4k plastic surgery request to overcome body dysmorphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing sister’s decision to pursue rhinoplasty and breast lift plastic surgery for insecurities.

    Text excerpt discussing plastic surgery as a remedy for body dysmorphia with family support involved.

    Alt text: Text about surgery costs and family contributions relating to plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman counting cash on a couch next to a laptop and notebook, considering a $4k plastic surgery request.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman counting cash on a couch next to a laptop and notebook, considering a $4k plastic surgery request.

    Image credits: Karola G (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt about a woman’s sister asking for $4k plastic surgery to address her body dysmorphia concerns.

    Text about woman feeling guilty and family upset over $4k plastic surgery request amid wedding plans and body dysmorphia concerns.

    Text discussing a woman considering her sister’s $4k plastic surgery request to overcome body dysmorphia and improve mental health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman sitting on couch looking thoughtful, contemplating sister’s $4k plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns.

    Young woman sitting on couch looking thoughtful, contemplating sister’s $4k plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns.

    Image credits: Bizon (not the actual image)

    Text post discussing woman’s doubts about funding sister’s $4k plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    Image credits: ElevatorLogical

    Body dysmorphic disorder affects between 1% and 3% of the population

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nobody wants to see a loved one struggle with mental health issues. It’s painful to know that there’s nothing you can do to fix the situation, especially when it seems to be getting worse and worse over time. 

    According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is “a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others.” 

    Those suffering from this disorder may feel embarrassed, ashamed and anxious about their appearance, which often leads to them avoiding social situations.

    They might also focus intensely on their body and appearance, obsessively checking how they look in a mirror and asking for reassurance from those around them. It’s also common for those with BDD to see cosmetic surgery as a solution to “fix” their perceived flaws.

    The International OCD Foundation reports that BDD currently affects between 1.7% and 2.9% of the population, meaning that it’s just as common as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and even more prevalent than anorexia nervosa and schizophrenia. 

    Individuals struggling with BDD are often tormented by thoughts that they are ugly and/or deformed, and many believe that others notice their appearance and make fun of it or view it negatively. They might constantly compare themselves to others and attempt to hide their body or “flaws” behind certain clothes, makeup or styling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cosmetic surgery is not considered a viable solution for treating BDD

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But there’s no quick fix for tackling this mental health issue. Not even plastic surgery is a viable solution. Dr. Foiz Ahmed warns on his site that the majority of patients with BDD do not actually see any improvement after having a cosmetic procedure. 

    In fact, 83% admit that they’re still dissatisfied with their appearance after surgery. This is because BDD is a psychological disorder, rather than a physical one. So “fixing” something on the outside is more like a bandaid than a permanent solution. 

    Priory also notes that even if a person is happy with the results of their surgery, their insecurities are usually transferred to another aspect of their appearance. Instead of going under the knife, Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends treating BDD with cognitive behavioral therapy, often alongside antidepressants.

    And when it comes to supporting a loved one who has body dysmorphic disorder, the BDD Foundation explicitly warns friends and family members not to enable or participate in unhealthy behaviors. 

    “Don’t collaborate in trying to find ‘magic solutions’, such as getting details about cosmetic surgery out of the paper or offering to pay for surgery or provide a loan,” the experts write. Instead, they suggest encouraging the loved one to seek therapy and long-term solutions. It certainly won’t be easy, but it will be worth it if they can manage to beat this crippling disorder.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this person is right to refuse to help fund their sister’s surgeries? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.  

    Many readers took the author’s side, noting that they were not obligated to contribute to their sister’s surgeries

    Comment explaining plastic surgery concerns related to body dysmorphia and suggesting therapy over surgery for better outcomes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the fairness of funding a sister’s $4k plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter discusses sister's $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia and suggests family counseling sessions.

    Comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and concerns about body dysmorphia and self confidence issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing body dysmorphia, plastic surgery costs, and mental health concerns.

    Commenter shares experience with body dysmorphia and advises therapy over $4k plastic surgery request.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and concerns about body dysmorphia.

    Comment explaining why plastic surgery is not a treatment for body dysmorphia and advising against paying for sister’s surgery request.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sister’s $4k plastic surgery request related to body dysmorphia recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sister’s $4k plastic surgery request related to body dysmorphia recovery.

    Comment discussing concerns about sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and the impact of body dysmorphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sister’s plastic surgery request and body dysmorphia concerns.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a post about a woman wondering if her sister’s $4k plastic surgery request is fair amid body dysmorphia.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a sister’s $4k plastic surgery request related to body dysmorphia is fair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing plastic surgery and body dysmorphia in relation to a woman’s sister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on sister’s $4k plastic surgery request, discussing fairness and body dysmorphia concerns in a family context.

    Comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request and concerns about body dysmorphia treatment and therapist’s role.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing therapist opinions on plastic surgery for body dysmorphia and depression in an online forum.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a $4k plastic surgery request linked to body dysmorphia concerns.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a woman questioning her sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the fairness of a $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation discussing fairness of $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating the fairness of paying 3-4K for plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman questions fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing payment fairness for sister’s $4k plastic surgery and body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister’s request for $4k plastic surgery amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing concern about the legitimacy of a therapist in a body dysmorphia discussion.

    Comment discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia and family financial expectations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid concerns about body dysmorphia and therapy validity.

    Comment discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request amid body dysmorphia concerns.

    And some believed that nobody was in the wrong

    Comment discussing sister's $4k plastic surgery request and considering body dysmorphia recovery and financial fairness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, others thought that the author could have made better choices

    Text post discussing fairness of sister’s $4k plastic surgery request to overcome body dysmorphia and related mental health issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discusses fairness of $4k plastic surgery request amid sister’s body dysmorphia recovery concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    health
    mental health
    plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    5

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YTA's are an entirely different (& sound entitled) breed. NTA re: the OP. In the UK, women get stuff like this via the NHS if there is a bad psychological issue over body dysmorphia - one of my relatives got a full NHS b**b augmentation for having one b**b a bit smaller than the other (mental trauma) - she asked to be 2 sizes bigger. (they acquiesced, btw). This 'family is everything' is used in a pretty toxic when it turns into quilt-tripping. Her psychologist should be struck off for encouraging life-changing physical sugery instead of doing their actual job (maybe they get kickbacks for reccing this? Hmmm).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YTA's are an entirely different (& sound entitled) breed. NTA re: the OP. In the UK, women get stuff like this via the NHS if there is a bad psychological issue over body dysmorphia - one of my relatives got a full NHS b**b augmentation for having one b**b a bit smaller than the other (mental trauma) - she asked to be 2 sizes bigger. (they acquiesced, btw). This 'family is everything' is used in a pretty toxic when it turns into quilt-tripping. Her psychologist should be struck off for encouraging life-changing physical sugery instead of doing their actual job (maybe they get kickbacks for reccing this? Hmmm).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT