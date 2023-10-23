ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is one of the most demanding jobs in the world, so every mom and dad needs some time off on occasion. But there’s a significant difference between booking a babysitter for an evening date night and skipping town while your children sit on your neighbor’s doorstep.

Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on Reddit, detailing why one woman decided to call child services on her neighbor.

After a neighbor decided to dump her children on her doorstep, this woman wasn’t sure what to do

But after calling child services, she’s now wondering if she made the right choice

Later, the woman responded to comments and provided additional information on the situation

It’s perfectly normal for parents to need some time away from their children

Every parent needs a day off every now and then. According to Child’s Play Learning Centre, parental burnout is extremely common and can be prevented by parents taking some time for themselves to relax every now and then. Allowing moms and dads time to recharge can increase their happiness levels, which can allow them to raise happier children, can prevent them from feeling lonely, can make their time with their kiddos more valuable, and can teach their kids how to practice autonomy.

But it’s crucial for parents to go about getting their alone time the right way. They can book a babysitter for an evening, ask the grandparents to watch their little ones for the weekend or send the kids to a friend’s house for a few days. As long as everyone is on the same page and comfortable with the arrangement, parents are free to have fun. Dumping kids unexpectedly on someone’s front porch can create a host of problems, however, and might even be grounds for neglect or abuse.

But leaving kids without proper supervision and a plan in place can be considered abandonment or neglect

According to Law And Parents, in the UK, child abandonment is defined as “the act of leaving a child on their own without any intention of returning to ensure their safety and wellbeing.” This is also one of the most serious offenses a parent can commit towards their children.

When children are reported as abandoned, social services will be called in to attempt to contact a parent or relative of the kids. They may be temporarily placed in their care, but if there are no family members available, children are likely to enter the foster care system until the courts decide where exactly the children should go.

As far as the punishment for child abandonment in the UK, Law and Parents explains that it’s typically a question of which parent, or whether either parent, should have custody of the children. Many factors will be considered, such as the parent’s behavior leading up to leaving their kids, and whether or not the children show signs of emotional distress. The parent might be required to see a therapist or take part in parenting classes before gaining custody of their kids back.

Friends, relatives and acquaintances who are concerned about a child’s wellbeing are encouraged to alert someone who can help

While the mother in this particular case appears to have had plans to return to her kids, she might have been guilty of neglect instead, which still warrants a call to child services. In England, neglect is defined as “the persistent failure to meet a child’s basic physical and/or psychological needs.” Some examples the government provides are not ensuring that kids have adequate supervision and failing to provide adequate food, clothing and shelter.

When friends, family members or even acquaintances are concerned about a child’s health and wellbeing, they’re encouraged to reach out to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC). While it really does take a village to raise little ones, it can also take a village to ensure that the kids are getting the care that they deserve. And unfortunately, sometimes that requires intervention from people outside of the family.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was right to call child services, or would you have responded differently in her situation? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing a similar issue, look no further than right here.

Many readers agreed that the neighbor was right to contact child services

Later, the woman shared an update on what happened after the mother returned home

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)