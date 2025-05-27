Woman Gets Horrifying 7-Year Infection After Her Boyfriend Farts In Her Face

A woman has made the startling claim that she developed a years-long sinus infection after her then-boyfriend broke wind in the hotel room they were sharing.
Christine Connell said she was recovering from knee surgery when the incident occurred seven years ago.
“I’ve had a persistent sinus infection ever since he and I stayed in a hotel one night after I had surgery and he farted terribly,” she shared on TikTok.
Christine said her ex-boyfriend got “the best possible breakup revenge that anyone could ever get.”
A sinus infection, also known as sinusitis, is an inflammation of the sinuses, the spaces in your forehead, cheeks, and nose usually filled with air.
It causes facial pain, a runny nose, and sometimes a fever and headaches. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this infection can have many causes, including viruses, bacteria, or allergies.
Christine recalled that she “couldn’t breathe” after the smelly incident, saying, “There’s not anything that even compares to that.”
After a period of uncertainty about the cause of the infection, she said tests revealed she had contracted the E. coli virus.
“You usually don’t get E.coli in your sinuses because E.coli is from poop,” the lawyer explained.
“So I don’t know, how does that get in your sinuses unless you have a boyfriend who farts disgustingly, and you are forced to inhale it because you are immobile after ankle surgery?”
In the comments, she explained that she still suffers from sinusitis seven years later.
Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria normally live in the intestines. Most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea, the Mayo Clinic notes, but a few strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.
Most E. coli strains spread when bacteria from poop that’s too small to see makes its way into your mouth and digestive tract. Some forms can also be transmitted through undercooked meat, unpasteurized drinks, and contaminated water.
The bacteria can also spread through person-to-person contact, especially when infected adults or children do not wash their hands properly.
In a separate video, Christine shared more details about the “definitely rare” case.
The travel content creator said her ex was unclothed when he passed gas and that he “was not intending to fart in [her] face; he was just getting in bed,” but her face happened to be in the way.
She continued: “I had just had ankle surgery that I was recovering from, so I imagine that my immune system was focused on healing that.
“Maybe in another circumstance, if I had been healthy, it wouldn’t have happened.”
“I think it’s actually more common to get pink eye from someone farting in your face.”
“The infections often occur after medical procedures like nasal intubation or nasogastric tubing,” one user commented, to which Christine replied, “I’m not sure if that makes it better or worse.”
“It’s significantly more likely that you got E.coli in your nose and sinuses from your hands rather than from a fart 7 years ago. It’s simple,” wrote someone else.
Physician Franklin Joseph called the gas explanation “extremely unlikely.”
“While it certainly makes for an eye-catching TikTok, the idea of developing a sinus infection from someone passing gas is, scientifically speaking, extremely unlikely,” he told The Sun.
As Joseph explained, E. coli is not transmitted through the air.
“For E.coli to reach the sinuses, it would need to travel through a direct route such as via the bloodstream or through contaminated hands or objects coming into contact with the nasal passages – not from breathing in someone’s flatulence in a hotel room.
“That said, finding E.coli in the sinuses is rare but not impossible. In immunocompromised patients or following trauma or poor hygiene, unusual bacteria can occasionally colonize areas where they don’t belong.”
She could have picked her nose after going to the toilet ... or touching just about anything that wasn't cleaned properly... and wait seven years. Nah
I don't really care about her infection, but ... BUT!!!! WTF is with you all taking farting in your partner's face, is normal???? Are you kinky or just arseholes? Yeah, farting is a human body function, also, you don't fdo it near your partner, because, unless you are really sick, you can feel, is coming, and move away.Load More Replies...
Should have Dutch Oven'd her instead. It's funny when they're thrashing around under the covers yelling muffled threats against your life.
