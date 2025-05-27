Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets Horrifying 7-Year Infection After Her Boyfriend Farts In Her Face
Health, News

Woman Gets Horrifying 7-Year Infection After Her Boyfriend Farts In Her Face

A woman has made the startling claim that she developed a years-long sinus infection after her then-boyfriend broke wind in the hotel room they were sharing.

Christine Connell said she was recovering from knee surgery when the incident occurred seven years ago.

“I’ve had a persistent sinus infection ever since he and I stayed in a hotel one night after I had surgery and he farted terribly,” she shared on TikTok.

  • Christine Connell claimed she developed a persistent infection after her ex-boyfriend farted.
  • She says she has suffered from a bacterial sinus infection for the past seven years.
  • The incident occurred while they were staying in a hotel room and she was recovering from surgery.

Christine said her ex-boyfriend got “the best possible breakup revenge that anyone could ever get.”

    Christine Connell has claimed that she developed a persistent infection after her ex-boyfriend farted
    Woman standing on rocky mountain peak, smiling and raising arm, surrounded by green forest and blue sky.

    Image credits: christinexploring

    A sinus infection, also known as sinusitis, is an inflammation of the sinuses, the spaces in your forehead, cheeks, and nose usually filled with air.

    It causes facial pain, a runny nose, and sometimes a fever and headaches. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this infection can have many causes, including viruses, bacteria, or allergies.

    Christine recalled that she “couldn’t breathe” after the smelly incident, saying, “There’s not anything that even compares to that.”

    Christine stated that she has suffered from sinusitis ever since the incident seven years ago

    Woman with long hair discussing her horrifying 7-year infection caused by boyfriend farting in her face.

    Image credits: christinexploring

    After a period of uncertainty about the cause of the infection, she said tests revealed she had contracted the E. coli virus.

    “You usually don’t get E.coli in your sinuses because E.coli is from poop,” the lawyer explained.

    “So I don’t know, how does that get in your sinuses unless you have a boyfriend who farts disgustingly, and you are forced to inhale it because you are immobile after ankle surgery?”

    In the comments, she explained that she still suffers from sinusitis seven years later.

    Close-up of a woman with long hair sharing her experience about a horrifying 7-year infection after a boyfriend fart incident.

    Image credits: christinexploring

    Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria normally live in the intestines. Most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea, the Mayo Clinic notes, but a few strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

    Most E. coli strains spread when bacteria from poop that’s too small to see makes its way into your mouth and digestive tract. Some forms can also be transmitted through undercooked meat, unpasteurized drinks, and contaminated water.

    The bacteria can also spread through person-to-person contact, especially when infected adults or children do not wash their hands properly.

    She said her ex-boyfriend got “the best possible breakup revenge anyone could ever get”

    Woman with long hair explains horror of a sinus infection caused by E. coli after a 7-year illness related to boyfriend's fart incident.

    Image credits: christinexploring

    In a separate video, Christine shared more details about the “definitely rare” case.

    The travel content creator said her ex was unclothed when he passed gas and that he “was not intending to fart in [her] face; he was just getting in bed,” but her face happened to be in the way.

    She continued: “I had just had ankle surgery that I was recovering from, so I imagine that my immune system was focused on healing that.

    “Maybe in another circumstance, if I had been healthy, it wouldn’t have happened.”

    @christinexploringI wish I were joking 😭♬ original sound – Christine Connell

    Comment expressing shock about a woman having a seven-year infection caused by a boyfriend’s face fart.

    Comment by Merrhall expressing a humorous take on staying single for life with a profile picture illustration.
    “And also, when I say it was the worst fart I have ever smelled in my life. So, I think there were just a lot of factors combined that made this possible,” she concluded.

    “I think it’s actually more common to get pink eye from someone farting in your face.”

    Medical tests revealed she had contracted E. coli bacteria in her sinuses

    @christinexploringPlease work 🙏♬ original sound – Christine Connell

    Comment on social media saying yeah that’s not possible, discussing woman gets horrifying 7-year infection after boyfriend farts in her face.

    Commenter named Dave wearing a hat and face covering, commenting on E coli infection with a humorous tone.
    While many were intrigued by the story, others remained skeptical of the explanation, suggesting that the E.coli bacteria may have reached Christine’s sinuses through direct contact following her surgery.

    “The infections often occur after medical procedures like nasal intubation or nasogastric tubing,” one user commented, to which Christine replied, “I’m not sure if that makes it better or worse.”

    “It’s significantly more likely that you got E.coli in your nose and sinuses from your hands rather than from a fart 7 years ago. It’s simple,” wrote someone else.

    She believes that her weakened immune system following her surgery may have made her more vulnerable to the infection

    @christinexploringWell this is fun 😭♬ original sound – Christine Connell

    Physician Franklin Joseph called the gas explanation “extremely unlikely.”

    “While it certainly makes for an eye-catching TikTok, the idea of developing a sinus infection from someone passing gas is, scientifically speaking, extremely unlikely,” he told The Sun.

    As Joseph explained, E. coli is not transmitted through the air.

    Some viewers expressed skepticism, suggesting that E. coli likely reached her sinuses through direct contact rather than inhalation

    Woman wearing climbing gear and helmet smiling on rocky mountain terrain during outdoor hike, highlighting infection risk.

    Image credits: christinexploring

    “For E.coli to reach the sinuses, it would need to travel through a direct route such as via the bloodstream or through contaminated hands or objects coming into contact with the nasal passages – not from breathing in someone’s flatulence in a hotel room.

    “That said, finding E.coli in the sinuses is rare but not impossible. In  immunocompromised patients or following trauma or poor hygiene, unusual bacteria can occasionally colonize areas where they don’t belong.”

    “New fear unlocked,” one reader quipped

    Comment about a boyfriend farting in his girlfriend’s face causing a bacterial infection and requiring surgery.

    Comment on social media post, mentioning girlfriend using video, related to woman with infection after boyfriend fart incident.

    Comment text on a social media post expressing intent to sue, related to a woman’s 7-year infection after boyfriend farts in her face.

    Comment about a woman suffering a horrifying 7-year infection after exposure to bacteria from her boyfriend.

    User comment expressing shock and disbelief about a severe 7-year infection caused by boyfriend farting in face.

    Comment by user venomsnake1207 saying New fear unlocked, with a cat profile picture and two likes.

    Comment from Tracy expressing that being farted at is the worst case scenario relating to infection risk after boyfriend’s fart.

    Comment discussing a sinus infection linked to farts, expressing sympathy and asking about a breakup.

    Comment from Nixynox about smells being particulate, relating to infection caused by boyfriend farting in woman's face.

    Comment from Lucille Mendax about chronic sinus infections possibly caused by husband's CPAP-related gas exposure.

    Comment about using evidence for anti-fart agenda, illustrating concerns related to infection from boyfriend farting in face.

    Screenshot of a comment asking if the infection stayed in her sinus for a long time, related to a 7-year infection case.

     

    Comment from Diana saying she will keep tabs of this for her husband, related to woman’s long infection after boyfriend’s fart incident.

    Image of a woman typing a shocked comment on a social media post about a 7-year infection from boyfriend’s fart.

    Comment from user Crystal expressing disbelief and surprise about a post related to woman’s horrifying 7-year infection after boyfriend farts in her face.

    Comment from Kayla Maines discussing how her ex-boyfriend’s bad farts relate to risk of infection after face exposure.

    User comment on social media, expressing strong resistance to sharing certain information, related to infection after boyfriend farts incident.

    Social media comment reacting to a story about a woman’s horrifying 7-year infection linked to boyfriend’s face fart.

    Comment by Edgar discussing the likelihood of scratching and sniffing versus long distance floating particles in a reply.

    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    nonameoraddress4u avatar
    trevor
    trevor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She could have picked her nose after going to the toilet ... or touching just about anything that wasn't cleaned properly... and wait seven years. Nah

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't really care about her infection, but ... BUT!!!! WTF is with you all taking farting in your partner's face, is normal???? Are you kinky or just arseholes? Yeah, farting is a human body function, also, you don't fdo it near your partner, because, unless you are really sick, you can feel, is coming, and move away.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have Dutch Oven'd her instead. It's funny when they're thrashing around under the covers yelling muffled threats against your life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
