Woman And Granddaughter Left With “Temporary” Halloween Face Tattoo That Doesn’t Wash Off

Despite the spookiness of the Halloween season running its course, the horror of the celebration persevered for longer than anticipated for some people.

In fact, a woman was amongst those who found themselves tormented by the repercussions of a daring Halloween choice.

A woman shared a video where she showed she was unable to remove a Halloween temporary face tattoo

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema

Elizabeth Rose, known for her makeupandmeltdowns TikTok page, was left in a haunting situation as she attempted to remove a Halloween “temporary” tattoo that stubbornly refused to wash off.

To embrace the Halloween festivities, Elizabeth initially chose to utilize the temporary face tattoo, even going as far as to apply it to her seven-year-old granddaughter.

However, the influencer experienced quite a surprise when her daughter called her later that day, inquiring about the tattoo’s removal process.

Elizabeth Rose stuck a skeleton sticker on herself and her seven-year-old granddaughter, before discovering it was nearly impossible to wash off Share

Image credits: makeupandmeltdowns

The 46-year-old filmed herself explaining: “Put a tattoo sticker on, join in a bit of Halloween, put some on my granddaughter as well, she’s seven.

“My daughter rings up, going, ‘how does it come off?'”

The TikToker started the process of removing what was meant to be a temporary facial art piece, thinking it wouldn’t be too challenging, but Elizabeth soon realized that removing the tattoo was turning into a futile scrubbing effort on her face.

She said: “It can’t be that difficult, surely?

“F**k sake, I’ve got meetings tomorrow.”

Image credits: makeupandmeltdowns

In a subsequent video, the distressed grandmother detailed her successful endeavor in finally getting rid of the sticker.

She said: “I did manage to get it all off, I used the water cleanser,” as she admitted that the nerve-racking event had left her looking like she had been “slapped in the face 10 times”.

The determined granny had revealed that she had even considered using vodka, anti-bac gel, sellotape, olive oil, and nail varnish remover as possible solutions.

Elizabeth resorted to multiple attempts to scrub the fake tattoo off her skin, whilst panicking about a work meeting she had the day after

Image credits: makeupandmeltdowns

Fortunately, after using brown parcel tape, which she stuck around her hand before patting her cheek, the sticker was removed, and the fight to regain her normal face ended.

In response to a comment regarding her work meetings the next day, she clarified: “They just thought I had a lot of blusher on.”

Elizabeth initially shared the hilarious mishaps in a TikTok published last year, which has gone viral again this year and has been viewed 3.5 million times.

She finally managed to remove it using face cleanser

Image credits: makeupandmeltdowns

You can take a look at the viral video below

There have been other incidents of Halloween-induced face paint fails in the past

These Halloween-fueled incidents are nothing out of the ordinary.

A couple of years ago, a hilarious clip of a poor little girl in New York went viral, after she had thought her face paint wasn’t removable.

The girl was shown painting her face with leftover makeup from Halloween before informing her mother: ”’I’m going to wash it off later.”

Upon her daughter’s mischievous behavior, the mom asked: “But what if it doesn’t come off?”

To which the little girl confidently replied: “It will come off.”’

The mom went on to cheekily prank her daughter that the makeup would in fact not come off because it was “permanent”.

In a hilarious shot, the camera turned to the girl’s face which stared back at the mirror in total shock.

But things went a lot worse for little five-year-old Amelia Ball, whose face was left stained in a green tone following a witch Halloween costume.

Image credits: Annie Spratt

During the half-term break, Amelia had reportedly attended an early Halloween party where she dressed up as a witch, using a green face paint tube purchased by her mother, Louise Unsworth, from Wilkinson’s in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

However, despite investing two hours in vigorous scrubbing, her face ended up with this appearance.

Regardless of her relentless efforts, Louise’s daughter’s skin remained tinted green.

Amelia’s secondary school teacher said at the time: “Amelia basically looks like the Incredible Hulk.

“Luckily she finds the whole thing very amusing but I am very worried about this green face paint.

“I know it was cheap but you don’t expect it to stain your child.”

A group of friends shared their own Halloween face paint incident on TikTok

Image credits: all.myhomies

More recently, a group of friends shared a hysterical TikTok video where two members of the group were trying to wash paint off their hands, which in turn wouldn’t come off.

The camera then cut to two other youths, visibly dressed in their Halloween attire, each one of them sporting flamboyant paint on their face.

“It’s not coming off,” the people washing their hands said, as it was suggested the people with face paint had used the same material.



You can watch the group struggling to wash off the face paint below

In order to avoid any unwarranted surprise in the bathroom, like the group of friends seemingly experienced, Face Paint Shop Australia recommended applying a little bit of oil, such as baby oil or coconut oil, on a flannel cotton pad, cotton ball, or makeup remover pad of your choice, before rubbing it over the stubborn stains.

The website stated that oil should pick up the pigments or the paint and the stains while removing it entirely.

