Guy Gets Gassy On Purpose To Take Revenge On Cheater Wife, His Fart Party Makes Her Sick
When I studied Shakespeare, I enjoyed reading his revenge tragedies, and many of them are quite popular. I guess it’s just something about “evil people getting what they deserve” that captivates people. No wonder dear old Willy chose this universal theme for many of his plays.
Speaking of revenge, this man had an epic one planned after he learned that his wife had been cheating on him for a year. He’s well aware that she’s sensitive to smell. That’s why he gobbled down a lot of protein-rich food, which would ignite their bed with his hazardous farts. Here’s how it went down…
More info: Reddit
Most of us love revenge stories because they give us the satisfaction of the evil characters getting what they deserve
Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster found out that his wife of 6 years had been cheating on him for the past year, so he decided to take revenge
Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926
Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He gobbled down a whole bunch of protein-rich food, as eating too much of it gave him a gas problem
Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
His wife is extremely sensitive to smell, but little did she know that a “toxic” night awaited her
Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926
Image credits: user14526789 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster’s kids were sick, so they couldn’t smell anything, but the night was very eventful for the cheater wife
Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She threw up all over the corridors as she couldn’t reach the toilet after her husband’s “fart party”
In the end, she had to sleep on the floor, while the poster enjoyed his gassy revenge, and planned to secretly file for divorce
Dear readers, be warned that today’s story might leave you in fits of laughter because of how hilarious it is. It all started when the original poster (OP) found out that his wife of 6 years had been cheating on him with multiple people for the last year. Research shows that America is experiencing an infidelity epidemic, so this isn’t really surprising.
Now, the poster knew that their relationship was a disaster, so he wanted to teach her a lesson and plotted the most epic revenge. During this time, their kids were sick, so they couldn’t smell anything, and they had also given away their couch for cleaning. Well, the couple had no option but to sleep on the same bed, and OP grabbed this perfect opportunity.
36 hours before the fateful night, he changed his diet completely, and started feasting on gas-inducing food like cabbage, over a dozen eggs, bean stew, chilli, steamed sweet potatoes, and tons of red meat. The thing is, his wife is extremely sensitive to smell, and had puked over it once. Am pretty sure that you can sense where this is going.
Well, OP’s plan was to turn her night “toxic” with his hazardous farts, and folks online just couldn’t wait for the update. The poster did give one about what happened that night, when they went to bed, and the nightmare started for his wife. The smell made her throw up all over the corridor as she couldn’t reach the toilet, and then puked some more there as well!
Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Since there was no other option, she was forced to sleep on the floor, while OP revelled in the glory of his successful revenge. Folks online said that they almost wheezed with laughter after reading the update, and many even applauded him for such a creative scheme. The poster mentioned that he spent the next day working while sitting on the toilet seat, but it was all worth it.
His wife was completely unaware that the poster knew about her affairs, and he secretly planned to divorce her. In fact, he had also consulted a few lawyers about it. The shocking part is that he even found some evidence against her, which might give him full custody of the kids. Many netizens worried that divorce on such bitter grounds might affect the kids.
Now, we all know that parental separation is a big change for kids, and everyone handles it in a different manner. Experts also stress that it is common for a child to develop behavioural issues during or after a divorce. Moreover, some children may experience short-term mental health effects, whereas others may experience more long-term issues if they are not provided with the proper emotional support.
However, the poster reassured people that he will make sure that the kids remain his priority throughout the process. Well, he definitely sounds like a very humorous person and an equally amazing father, doesn’t he? What did you think of the story? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments below!
Netizens were purely entertained by this hilarious revenge story, and many applauded the poster for coming up with this gassy idea
You can hear Meatloaf croon, "Straight from my Fart," at the History of B-Sides Museum.
This guy is a moron. Although the coincidences like the couch being away for cleaning (Who does that?) and then her returning to the bedroom despite puking multiple times from the unbearable smell make me think this one is made up. Still a moron even if it didn't happen though.
Bet there was one fart that made her puke at some point in their lives at some point.Load More Replies...
Pathetic and very, very childish.
You mean cheating ? Yes I agree, it is pathetic and childish.Load More Replies...
