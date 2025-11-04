Guy Gets Gassy On Purpose To Take Revenge On Cheater Wife, His Fart Party Makes Her Sick

ADVERTISEMENT

When I studied Shakespeare, I enjoyed reading his revenge tragedies, and many of them are quite popular. I guess it’s just something about “evil people getting what they deserve” that captivates people. No wonder dear old Willy chose this universal theme for many of his plays.

Speaking of revenge, this man had an epic one planned after he learned that his wife had been cheating on him for a year. He’s well aware that she’s sensitive to smell. That’s why he gobbled down a lot of protein-rich food, which would ignite their bed with his hazardous farts. Here’s how it went down…

More info: Reddit

Most of us love revenge stories because they give us the satisfaction of the evil characters getting what they deserve

Young woman lying on bed using smartphone, relaxing indoors with a focused expression in a cozy bedroom setting.

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster found out that his wife of 6 years had been cheating on him for the past year, so he decided to take revenge

Text about a man seeking revenge on his cheating wife by intentionally getting gassy to make her sick.

Text excerpt discussing legal steps involving lawyers, prenuptial agreements, and custody issues in a cheating wife revenge scenario.

Text excerpt discussing a man planning revenge on a cheater wife through a gassy prank during their divorce process.

Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926

Man looking upset and thoughtful while sitting apart from his wife in a tense room, showing signs of revenge and conflict.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He gobbled down a whole bunch of protein-rich food, as eating too much of it gave him a gas problem

Man planning petty revenge by purposely getting gassy to make cheater wife sick in a humorous fart party scenario.

Text describing planning a revenge involving a gassy situation causing sickness related to a cheating wife.

Text describing a guy’s diet change causing gas issues and intentional farting as revenge on a cheater wife.

Text excerpt about sensitivity to bad gas causing discomfort after a BBQ, relating to revenge involving gas.

Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926

Man eating chicken at home, appearing satisfied, related to guy getting gassy for revenge on cheater wife.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His wife is extremely sensitive to smell, but little did she know that a “toxic” night awaited her

Man plans revenge by getting gassy on purpose to upset cheater wife, causing a toxic atmosphere during her work.

Text showing a plan to binge eat a burrito to create a bad karma smell as revenge on a cheater wife.

Text on a plain background stating an edit update mentioning the afterfart in the comments.

Text update on a story about a guy getting gassy on purpose to take revenge on a cheater wife.

Man gets gassy on purpose to take revenge on cheater wife, his fart party makes her sick in a humorous setting

Man gets gassy on purpose in revenge against cheating wife, his fart party causing her sickness and discomfort.

Man gets gassy on purpose to take revenge on cheater wife, creating a fart party that makes her feel sick.

Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926

Man standing in kitchen holding stomach, feeling gassy and uncomfortable as part of a revenge fart plan.

Image credits: user14526789 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s kids were sick, so they couldn’t smell anything, but the night was very eventful for the cheater wife

Text excerpt discussing kids dealing with divorce, avoiding their mother, and seeking therapist support to navigate the issue.

Text excerpt describing a man’s humorous revenge involving gassiness causing a reaction from his wife.

Text about a man purposely causing gas to take revenge on his cheating wife, making her sick with the fart party.

Text describing a man’s revenge involving a fart party that makes his cheating wife sick and causes her to vomit repeatedly.

Image credits: DisastrousNarwhal926

Man lying in bed laughing loudly while woman covers her mouth, reacting to a gassy prank in a bedroom setting.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She threw up all over the corridors as she couldn’t reach the toilet after her husband’s “fart party”

Man gets gassy on purpose to take revenge on cheater wife, causing a fart party that makes her sick

Text about working from home with stomach issues, mentioning occasional in-person office visits and spending the day near the toilet.

Text excerpt showing a man pretending to be the fool in divorce proceedings to protect his children's well-being.

Text describing a man getting gassy on purpose to take revenge on his cheater wife, causing her to feel sick.

In the end, she had to sleep on the floor, while the poster enjoyed his gassy revenge, and planned to secretly file for divorce

Dear readers, be warned that today’s story might leave you in fits of laughter because of how hilarious it is. It all started when the original poster (OP) found out that his wife of 6 years had been cheating on him with multiple people for the last year. Research shows that America is experiencing an infidelity epidemic, so this isn’t really surprising.

Now, the poster knew that their relationship was a disaster, so he wanted to teach her a lesson and plotted the most epic revenge. During this time, their kids were sick, so they couldn’t smell anything, and they had also given away their couch for cleaning. Well, the couple had no option but to sleep on the same bed, and OP grabbed this perfect opportunity.

36 hours before the fateful night, he changed his diet completely, and started feasting on gas-inducing food like cabbage, over a dozen eggs, bean stew, chilli, steamed sweet potatoes, and tons of red meat. The thing is, his wife is extremely sensitive to smell, and had puked over it once. Am pretty sure that you can sense where this is going.

Well, OP’s plan was to turn her night “toxic” with his hazardous farts, and folks online just couldn’t wait for the update. The poster did give one about what happened that night, when they went to bed, and the nightmare started for his wife. The smell made her throw up all over the corridor as she couldn’t reach the toilet, and then puked some more there as well!

Man and child flying a colorful kite outdoors in a grassy field, illustrating a playful family moment.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since there was no other option, she was forced to sleep on the floor, while OP revelled in the glory of his successful revenge. Folks online said that they almost wheezed with laughter after reading the update, and many even applauded him for such a creative scheme. The poster mentioned that he spent the next day working while sitting on the toilet seat, but it was all worth it.

His wife was completely unaware that the poster knew about her affairs, and he secretly planned to divorce her. In fact, he had also consulted a few lawyers about it. The shocking part is that he even found some evidence against her, which might give him full custody of the kids. Many netizens worried that divorce on such bitter grounds might affect the kids.

Now, we all know that parental separation is a big change for kids, and everyone handles it in a different manner. Experts also stress that it is common for a child to develop behavioural issues during or after a divorce. Moreover, some children may experience short-term mental health effects, whereas others may experience more long-term issues if they are not provided with the proper emotional support.

However, the poster reassured people that he will make sure that the kids remain his priority throughout the process. Well, he definitely sounds like a very humorous person and an equally amazing father, doesn’t he? What did you think of the story? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments below!

Netizens were purely entertained by this hilarious revenge story, and many applauded the poster for coming up with this gassy idea

Reddit comment discussing revenge, custody battles, and the impact of gassy revenge on a cheating wife.

Man gets gassy on purpose for revenge, his fart party causes wife to feel sick indoors.

Comment about wanting an update on farts related to guy getting gassy on purpose for revenge on cheater wife.

Comment highlighting a man's revenge by purposely getting gassy to make his cheating wife sick with a fart party.

Screenshot of an online comment about a guy getting gassy on purpose as revenge on his cheater wife.

Text post on social media about farting as revenge on a cheating wife, mentioning beans and cheating.

Comment on a forum post expressing excitement and asking for updates about a guy getting gassy on purpose to take revenge on his cheater wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying this is what i read Reddit for, related to a story about a guy getting gassy for revenge.

Comment stating someone will walk out of the room in reaction to a gassy revenge situation involving a cheater wife.