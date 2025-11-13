Who Is Whoopi Goldberg? Whoopi Goldberg is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her distinctive blend of sharp wit and profound dramatic depth. Her influential career consistently pushes boundaries across film, television, and stage. She first burst into the national spotlight with her powerful portrayal of Celie in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film The Color Purple. This critically acclaimed performance earned her an Academy Award nomination, solidifying her status as a formidable talent.

Full Name Whoopi Goldberg Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Columba’s, Washington Irving High School, HB Studio Father Robert James Johnson Jr. Mother Emma Johnson Siblings Clyde Johnson Kids Alexandrea Martin

Early Life and Education Growing up in Manhattan’s Chelsea-Elliot Houses, Caryn Elaine Johnson was raised by her strong, single mother, Emma Johnson, alongside her brother, Clyde. Early performances ignited her passion for the stage, cultivated through museum visits and local shows. She attended St. Columba’s, a local parochial school, before briefly enrolling in Washington Irving High School, which she left to pursue her creative interests. Later, she honed her acting skills at HB Studio in New York City.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Whoopi Goldberg’s personal life, including three marriages to Alvin Martin, David Claessen, and Lyle Trachtenberg, all of which ended in divorce. She also had relationships with actors Ted Danson and Frank Langella. Goldberg shares one daughter, Alexandrea Martin, with her first husband, Alvin Martin, with whom she co-parents. She has publicly stated her contentment with remaining single, expressing no plans to marry again.

Career Highlights Her breakthrough performance in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film The Color Purple launched Whoopi Goldberg’s highly visible acting career, earning her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. She later won an Academy Award for her memorable role in the 1990 film Ghost. Goldberg achieved the rare EGOT status, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards for her groundbreaking work. Since 2007, she has been a prominent co-host and moderator on the daytime talk show The View, sharing her sharp wit daily. Her extensive filmography includes starring roles in Sister Act and its sequel, establishing her as one of the highest-paid actresses of her era. She has also hosted the Academy Awards ceremony four times, cementing her as a versatile and influential entertainer.