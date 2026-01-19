What's one thing that happened to you that made you realize you'd had enough, or made you spiral or snap. Something done by a teacher? A family member? A coworker? Some thing that made you realize that you were too good for them? Or you needed to cut things off?

I was running a day-long software training course that I'd run dozens of times before. At one point, I was writing on the whiteboard, and I suddenly could hear myself talking - and I realised that I'd been pretty much doing the whole day on auto-pilot. I decided I had to move on and get a new challenge.

