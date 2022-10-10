When talking about things that drive us crazy, we often use the phrase "like a red rag to a bull", referring to the Spanish bullfights. In fact, of course, it is not the red rag itself that irritates the bull - after all, they do not distinguish colors at all, but its flickering and the noise of the crowded arena. But the phrase has taken root, and now it is most often referred to by people.

And indeed, there are things and situations that, unfortunately, are quite common in our lives, for which literally a moment is enough to turn an ordinary and very satisfied person into, let's say, the Hulk on minimum bid. And there are plenty of such things in the world around us.

There is a popular thread in the Askreddit community where the author of the original post asked the question: "What immediately makes you angry?" As of today, the thread has over 1.5K upvotes and nearly 3.2K comments. What can we say? We had no idea that things that seem so completely harmless at first glance can drive people into a frenzy!

If you're intrigued, it's time to start scrolling through this selection of the most popular, unexpected and really annoying comments that Bored Panda has made especially for you. So, please, feel free to read for your pleasure, mark the submissions you like most of all and be sure to scroll to the very end.

By the way, let's add one more thing that literally makes us mad - the absence or a small number of comments on posts. This is by no means a call to action, but we are so extremely happy when we see your comments - why not please us once more?

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Slow walking people in the middle of the pavement lol

AumentIO , TeaMeister Report

15points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Yes, that really upsets me. And they are not only slow walking, they even stop suddenly every few steps.

1
1point
reply
#2

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Waking up before your alarm thinking you still have a couple of hours to sleep. Then you check your phone and realize you only have a few minutes.

Actuaryba , Rob and Stephanie Levy Report

13points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
40 minutes ago

That's more exhausting than a whole day of work.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Calling a gigantic corporation knowing full well I will speak to a robot for the first 5 minutes, on hold for the next 30, to explain my situation to 3 different people, of which none will help me.

xailar , Iain Watson Report

12points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Whenever I call a place that has an automated call system like that, I just say "close my account" or "cancel my service". In most cases that will get you routed to their customer retention department and you get a live person right away. Those are also the best agents to ask about getting a discount or promotion, because they typically have access to the best/largest discounts.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People not picking up after their dogs.

Not sure if it makes me angry, but maybe close. Especially since when I'm walking my dog, I don't want people to think it's me who is the culprit.

RamenNoodles620 , Chris Report

12points
POST
T.Milly
T.Milly
Community Member
47 minutes ago

What makes me even more disgusted with some of my dog-walking neighbors is the fact that 3 of them bag their pup's poo only to drop the bag on my property. Why bother bagging it if you're just going to leave it? Oh, that's right. You people are making life easier for me because I can just pick the bags up and put them in the trash. NO! BRING THE BAG OF POO HOME WITH YOU AND THROW IT OUT YOURSELF.

0
0points
reply
#5

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People not using turn signals properly.

atlienk , Hani Arif Report

12points
POST
#6

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group some folks seem to have an utter lack of situational awareness, and as a result are constantly getting in the way of themselves and others

yParticle , Michael Coghlan Follow Report

10points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Way too many people are like this.

1
1point
reply
#7

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who are never on time. When I say I’ll be there at 5pm I expect you to be ready and walking out the door when I pull up.

CerealsAlex , Attila Toth Report

10points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Frog and Watch are holding hands 😋

1
1point
reply
#8

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People hurting animals

anon , Maurício Eugênio Report

10points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

Anyone who hurts animals and children will have a special place set out for them in the bowels of Hell ... and if they don't ... i'll drag them there screaming myself!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who break the rules of the road at others expense (cutting people off, not using turn signal, using the shoulder to skip traffic, ect.) Even when it doesn't inconvenience me directly

riphitter , William Murphy Report

9points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Yeah, self-entitlement drives me crazy 🤬

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group wet socks

yParticle , Jeremy Noble Report

9points
POST
#11

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who are rude to fast food workers and store clerks. Like, they're doing you a service, why be rude? It ain't the cashiers fault the McRib ain't on the menu.

DumbDan , flightlog Report

9points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
38 minutes ago

And still it's always the messenger getting the beef. Really unfair!

0
0points
reply
#12

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who let their kids run wild in Supermarkets.

Scallywagstv2 , keepon i Report

9points
POST
Frando Bone
Frando Bone
Community Member
8 minutes ago

should be MUCH higher on the list.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who cut ahead of you on the road only to go slow.

If you're in such a hurry to risk my life and yours then push your foot down on the pedal a bit more.

YouCanMakeNewAccts , Adeel Quadri Report

8points
POST
#14

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People abusing children is number one on my list.

dkschrute79 , Emran Kassim Report

7points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
59 minutes ago

It should be number one on everyones' list

0
0points
reply
#15

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People

Turbulent-Rip-5370 , aleksejs.busarovs Report

7points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I think my lack of love for crowds of people has got worse as i've got older, when younger I went to many festivals and concerts it never bothered me. Now it's like where the hell did all these people come from .... go away!!!🥺

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People that can't pay attention to movies and spend most of the time on their phones, especially if its a movie that I specifically wanted to show them. Then they ask questions that were already answered and don't get what it was about. Drives me absolutely insane

UsernameTaken-Taken , Fabrice Florin Report

7points
POST
#17

When people fake diseases and disorders for attention. No Sarah, you aren’t autistic and dreamsexual. It’s personality you lack, not chromosomes

TheOneAndIcy Report

7points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Those people are making it worse for those with actual diseases and disorders.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

When I see someone consciously, maliciously abusing any being unable to defend itself.

Accidental abuse is more understandable *if* the severity of the abuse isn't high, and *if* it stops when the abuser is made aware of it.

anon Report

7points
POST
#19

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Being falsely accused.

penny_can , My Photo Journeys Report

6points
POST
#20

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group When I'm Cut off in a Conversation.

When People Talk down to me.

And when people dont listen to me.

AceMckickass7 , Judith Jackson Report

6points
POST
#21

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Someone assuming my opinion or intentions before asking me directly.

sevencoves , Pedro Ribeiro Simões Report

5points
POST
#22

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Arrogance.

Fickle-Ability6279 , Carlos Ebert Report

5points
POST
#23

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Loud eaters are the worst.

dkschrute79 , avidd Report

5points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I'm always self conscious about how loudly I'm eating, since I too hate loud eaters. I hate eating something crunchy in a quiet room. If it's chips or popcorn I'll try to partially dissolve it on my tongue first so it doesn't crunch as loudly when I start chewing 😆

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People with no self awareness

Saverella , Boris Thaser Report

4points
POST
#25

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group The fact that I can't see my forehead

snapsnapzip , Erich Ferdinand Report

4points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank you Patrick Star 😂

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who are incompetent but don't know that they are incompetent, and they try to fix things that do not need fixing.

Incompetent and lazy, ok.
Competent and lazy, ok.
Competent and hardworking, ok.
Incompetent and hardworking, please get out!!

spiffyga , Coffee Channel Report

4points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Just like my boss. Not having a clue about my work but always explaining to me what I have to do.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

The grocery store. I’m a calm person and rarely get angry, but every time I go grocery shopping, someone does something totally stupid to make me mad. Like, blocking a whole aisle for no reason, walking in a group that pushes you to the side, how stores randomly change items’ locations so it forces people to look around and buy other things they normally wouldn’t, almost getting run over in the parking lot OR when you’re in the car and people take their sweet time walking by you for no reason…

Ugh, I hate grocery stores. Worst places ever, and I have no idea why they’re the only place to irritate me this strongly

I_Like_Thanksgiving Report

4points
POST
#28

When someone defends Nazi's or people with similar mentality because "you need to respect everyone's opinion".

No, I don't. Not if their opinion involves murdering or oppressing people.

Fascists can f**k right off and so can the people who defend them.

BW_Bird Report

4points
POST
#29

When i’ve just finished cleaning and someone makes a huge mess

anon Report

4points
POST
#30

People cursing at their children, child neglect.

tdfitz89 Report

4points
POST
#31

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People who drive slow in the right lane but speed up as soon as you try to pass them in the left lane.

el_monstruo , Daniel R. Blume Report

3points
POST
#32

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People ignoring things I say and then getting mad at me later

This happened a lot with a former friend. He's no longer my friend.

Happened at a former workplace too, and was a large factor in why I decided to quit

yeetgodmcnechass , dead cat Report

3points
POST
#33

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Repeating something after I already said it.

Roseheart2 , ePi.Longo Report

3points
POST
#34

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group People weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds for no reason.

Hyperion_Tesla , Ryan Cadby Report

2points
POST
#35

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group When someone is the only person to hear my idea and then immediately repeats it and passes it off as their own. Makes me feel like Maury in Big Mouth: Rage, rage, f*****g RAGE!

aphrodesa , Maryland GovPics Report

2points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I had this done to me so many times, that in the end I stopped being the incentive one

0
0points
reply
#36

Being lied to/ignored.

antisocialdrunk Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group Technology not working as expected. And slow internet.

Slovakian_Stallion , Domas Mituzas Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!