37 Ordinary Everyday Things That Instantly Infuriate Folks In This Online Group
When talking about things that drive us crazy, we often use the phrase "like a red rag to a bull", referring to the Spanish bullfights. In fact, of course, it is not the red rag itself that irritates the bull - after all, they do not distinguish colors at all, but its flickering and the noise of the crowded arena. But the phrase has taken root, and now it is most often referred to by people.
And indeed, there are things and situations that, unfortunately, are quite common in our lives, for which literally a moment is enough to turn an ordinary and very satisfied person into, let's say, the Hulk on minimum bid. And there are plenty of such things in the world around us.
There is a popular thread in the Askreddit community where the author of the original post asked the question: "What immediately makes you angry?" As of today, the thread has over 1.5K upvotes and nearly 3.2K comments. What can we say? We had no idea that things that seem so completely harmless at first glance can drive people into a frenzy!
If you're intrigued, it's time to start scrolling through this selection of the most popular, unexpected and really annoying comments that Bored Panda has made especially for you.

More info: Reddit
Slow walking people in the middle of the pavement lol
Yes, that really upsets me. And they are not only slow walking, they even stop suddenly every few steps.
Waking up before your alarm thinking you still have a couple of hours to sleep. Then you check your phone and realize you only have a few minutes.
Calling a gigantic corporation knowing full well I will speak to a robot for the first 5 minutes, on hold for the next 30, to explain my situation to 3 different people, of which none will help me.
Whenever I call a place that has an automated call system like that, I just say "close my account" or "cancel my service". In most cases that will get you routed to their customer retention department and you get a live person right away. Those are also the best agents to ask about getting a discount or promotion, because they typically have access to the best/largest discounts.
People not picking up after their dogs.
Not sure if it makes me angry, but maybe close. Especially since when I'm walking my dog, I don't want people to think it's me who is the culprit.
What makes me even more disgusted with some of my dog-walking neighbors is the fact that 3 of them bag their pup's poo only to drop the bag on my property. Why bother bagging it if you're just going to leave it? Oh, that's right. You people are making life easier for me because I can just pick the bags up and put them in the trash. NO! BRING THE BAG OF POO HOME WITH YOU AND THROW IT OUT YOURSELF.
People not using turn signals properly.
some folks seem to have an utter lack of situational awareness, and as a result are constantly getting in the way of themselves and others
People who are never on time. When I say I’ll be there at 5pm I expect you to be ready and walking out the door when I pull up.
People hurting animals
Anyone who hurts animals and children will have a special place set out for them in the bowels of Hell ... and if they don't ... i'll drag them there screaming myself!
People who break the rules of the road at others expense (cutting people off, not using turn signal, using the shoulder to skip traffic, ect.) Even when it doesn't inconvenience me directly
wet socks
People who are rude to fast food workers and store clerks. Like, they're doing you a service, why be rude? It ain't the cashiers fault the McRib ain't on the menu.
And still it's always the messenger getting the beef. Really unfair!
People who let their kids run wild in Supermarkets.
People who cut ahead of you on the road only to go slow.
If you're in such a hurry to risk my life and yours then push your foot down on the pedal a bit more.
People abusing children is number one on my list.
People
I think my lack of love for crowds of people has got worse as i've got older, when younger I went to many festivals and concerts it never bothered me. Now it's like where the hell did all these people come from .... go away!!!🥺
People that can't pay attention to movies and spend most of the time on their phones, especially if its a movie that I specifically wanted to show them. Then they ask questions that were already answered and don't get what it was about. Drives me absolutely insane
When people fake diseases and disorders for attention. No Sarah, you aren’t autistic and dreamsexual. It’s personality you lack, not chromosomes
Those people are making it worse for those with actual diseases and disorders.
When I see someone consciously, maliciously abusing any being unable to defend itself.
Accidental abuse is more understandable *if* the severity of the abuse isn't high, and *if* it stops when the abuser is made aware of it.
Being falsely accused.
When I'm Cut off in a Conversation.
When People Talk down to me.
And when people dont listen to me.
Someone assuming my opinion or intentions before asking me directly.
Arrogance.
Loud eaters are the worst.
I'm always self conscious about how loudly I'm eating, since I too hate loud eaters. I hate eating something crunchy in a quiet room. If it's chips or popcorn I'll try to partially dissolve it on my tongue first so it doesn't crunch as loudly when I start chewing 😆
People with no self awareness
The fact that I can't see my forehead
People who are incompetent but don't know that they are incompetent, and they try to fix things that do not need fixing.
Incompetent and lazy, ok.
Competent and lazy, ok.
Competent and hardworking, ok.
Incompetent and hardworking, please get out!!
Just like my boss. Not having a clue about my work but always explaining to me what I have to do.
The grocery store. I’m a calm person and rarely get angry, but every time I go grocery shopping, someone does something totally stupid to make me mad. Like, blocking a whole aisle for no reason, walking in a group that pushes you to the side, how stores randomly change items’ locations so it forces people to look around and buy other things they normally wouldn’t, almost getting run over in the parking lot OR when you’re in the car and people take their sweet time walking by you for no reason…
Ugh, I hate grocery stores. Worst places ever, and I have no idea why they’re the only place to irritate me this strongly
When someone defends Nazi's or people with similar mentality because "you need to respect everyone's opinion".
No, I don't. Not if their opinion involves murdering or oppressing people.
Fascists can f**k right off and so can the people who defend them.
When i’ve just finished cleaning and someone makes a huge mess
People cursing at their children, child neglect.
People who drive slow in the right lane but speed up as soon as you try to pass them in the left lane.
People ignoring things I say and then getting mad at me later
This happened a lot with a former friend. He's no longer my friend.
Happened at a former workplace too, and was a large factor in why I decided to quit
Repeating something after I already said it.
People weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds for no reason.
When someone is the only person to hear my idea and then immediately repeats it and passes it off as their own. Makes me feel like Maury in Big Mouth: Rage, rage, f*****g RAGE!
I had this done to me so many times, that in the end I stopped being the incentive one
Being lied to/ignored.
Technology not working as expected. And slow internet.