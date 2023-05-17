‘Weird History’ Is An Account That Shares Interesting, Odd, And Funny Things That Happened Throughout History (119 New Pics)
Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it, so the saying goes, so one would think our history classes would be a lot more interesting and vital. Alas, that’s rarely the case. Fortunately, the internet finds a solution to everything.
The “Weird History” Twitter account gathers trivia, fun facts, and interesting images from the past in an attempt to make the entirety of human existence more digestible to the average person. So “scroll” through and upvote whatever surprised you and add your own historical fun facts in the comments section.
More info: Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
The world is such a big place that everyday things are happening, making it almost impossible for anyone to keep track. Not to mention, humans have wild imaginations, so we constantly concoct and invent scenarios in our heads. A regular topic of discussion for history aficionados is the question of “What if?” This can really be applied to any well-known event, but it can be even more interesting to look at something less known.
For example, when the modern state of Israel was formed, Albert Einstein was offered its presidency. It’s unclear if his physics abilities would have translated to a political career in any meaningful way, but the spectacle would have been interesting. However, as you can probably already guess, he declined the offer.
Well yeah who looks at a random liquid and goes 'hmm you try it'
One of the better links to the past that we still observe regularly are the Olympic games. Obviously, they are quite different from the ancient games, as we include a lot more events, we don’t hold them exclusively in Greece and the participants aren’t naked. But even the modern games do change more often than we think. In the 1920s, for example, tug of war was a legitimate event where national teams competed to pull a rope.
Reportedly, Britain did quite well, with its team often consisting of London City police. In the years where tug of war featured, they won two gold and one silver medals. How exactly being a police officer made you better at pulling a rope is unclear, but the results speak for themselves. These days new events are being added as the sports and activities of the world change and adapt to modern demands.
While it makes sense when we think about it for a moment, often it’s easy to forget that almost everything we see and do has links to the past. Take, for example, ketchup. Originally, it was made with mushrooms and looked, tasted, and smelled a lot different from the tomato-based condiment we find everywhere today. We are all probably familiar with the concept of comfort eating, but originally, it was also used as medicine.
And it’s not just simple condiments that have a lot more behind them than it would seem at first glance, the Easter Island heads are a good example. First, it’s wrong to call them just heads, these monolithic statues have bodies that extend deep into the ground. And there aren’t just a handful of them in one spot, there are, in total, 887 of them across the island. Each weighs approximately twelve tons or over 28’000 pounds, raising questions about how and why the locals decided on this particular item of decor.
Speaking of ancient statues, if you were like me, you had an obsession with ancient Egypt as a child. But have you ever noticed that many statues from that time period are missing their noses? The precise answer is unclear, as time and erosion could have specifically targeted this part. However, it could be a result of human intervention. Statues represented rulers and dynasties, if one had usurped power, which would happen often enough at the time, it would make sense to diminish the influence of your opponent. But this one may just remain a mystery, unfortunately. If you want to read more interesting historical facts, check out Bored Panda’s other articles here, here, and here.
And Carrie Fisher, overflowing with personality and humor, as always.
"My mother-in-law is at her church Bingo party; if we angle the tree this way, it should land just outside her front door."
In all honesty I’d be more frightened to see a large baboon chasing me then a dog, have you seen the teeth on those things? Brrrrrrr
FDR means Franklin Roosevelt, a president of the US at the time.