Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it, so the saying goes, so one would think our history classes would be a lot more interesting and vital. Alas, that’s rarely the case. Fortunately, the internet finds a solution to everything. 

The “Weird History” Twitter account gathers trivia, fun facts, and interesting images from the past in an attempt to make the entirety of human existence more digestible to the average person. So “scroll” through and upvote whatever surprised you and add your own historical fun facts in the comments section. 

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Amsterdude
Amsterdude
Community Member
1 hour ago

Balenciaga will ask 3 grand for it

Weird-History-Pictures

Amsterdude
Amsterdude
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just an average weekend during covid

The world is such a big place that everyday things are happening, making it almost impossible for anyone to keep track. Not to mention, humans have wild imaginations, so we constantly concoct and invent scenarios in our heads. A regular topic of discussion for history aficionados is the question of “What if?” This can really be applied to any well-known event, but it can be even more interesting to look at something less known.

For example, when the modern state of Israel was formed, Albert Einstein was offered its presidency. It’s unclear if his physics abilities would have translated to a political career in any meaningful way, but the spectacle would have been interesting. However, as you can probably already guess, he declined the offer. 
Weird-History-Pictures

Ambitious Potato
Ambitious Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well yeah who looks at a random liquid and goes 'hmm you try it'

Weird-History-Pictures

Amsterdude
Amsterdude
Community Member
1 hour ago

Luckily the entire planet will be by then!

Weird-History-Pictures

One of the better links to the past that we still observe regularly are the Olympic games. Obviously, they are quite different from the ancient games, as we include a lot more events, we don’t hold them exclusively in Greece and the participants aren’t naked. But even the modern games do change more often than we think. In the 1920s, for example, tug of war was a legitimate event where national teams competed to pull a rope. 
Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Liv
Liv
Community Member
50 minutes ago

My male classmates:

Weird-History-Pictures

BoredHistorian
BoredHistorian
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Wouldn't call that preserved, but well

Reportedly, Britain did quite well, with its team often consisting of London City police. In the years where tug of war featured, they won two gold and one silver medals. How exactly being a police officer made you better at pulling a rope is unclear, but the results speak for themselves. These days new events are being added as the sports and activities of the world change and adapt to modern demands. 
Weird-History-Pictures

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
12 minutes ago

She was quite a badass.

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

While it makes sense when we think about it for a moment, often it’s easy to forget that almost everything we see and do has links to the past. Take, for example, ketchup. Originally, it was made with mushrooms and looked, tasted, and smelled a lot different from the tomato-based condiment we find everywhere today. We are all probably familiar with the concept of comfort eating, but originally, it was also used as medicine
Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Ambitious Potato
Ambitious Potato
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Incredible to think this was so recent

And it’s not just simple condiments that have a lot more behind them than it would seem at first glance, the Easter Island heads are a good example. First, it’s wrong to call them just heads, these monolithic statues have bodies that extend deep into the ground. And there aren’t just a handful of them in one spot, there are, in total, 887 of them across the island. Each weighs approximately twelve tons or over 28’000 pounds, raising questions about how and why the locals decided on this particular item of decor. 
Weird-History-Pictures

MommaBear
MommaBear
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Who knew Lincoln and Kosmo Kramer were related?!?

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Liv
Liv
Community Member
46 minutes ago

The cats were culprits!

Speaking of ancient statues, if you were like me, you had an obsession with ancient Egypt as a child. But have you ever noticed that many statues from that time period are missing their noses? The precise answer is unclear, as time and erosion could have specifically targeted this part. However, it could be a result of human intervention. Statues represented rulers and dynasties, if one had usurped power, which would happen often enough at the time, it would make sense to diminish the influence of your opponent. But this one may just remain a mystery, unfortunately. If you want to read more interesting historical facts, check out Bored Panda’s other articles here, here, and here
Weird-History-Pictures

Liv
Liv
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Thank god for old fashion trends!

Weird-History-Pictures

Amsterdude
Amsterdude
Community Member
55 minutes ago

His brother had a famous bakery called Bread Pitt

Weird-History-Pictures

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Cars were so beautiful back then. 😊

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Amsterdude
Amsterdude
Community Member
58 minutes ago

These days it's also probably cheaper

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Liv
Liv
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I wouldn’t really consider it a good thing tho. Those bastards always shįt on cars

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Some still do, but mostly for the nostalgia.

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Liv
Liv
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I wonder how it tasted tho

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Strat
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Carrie Fisher, overflowing with personality and humor, as always.

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hence the old slang term "rattle the bones" for having a game of dice

Weird-History-Pictures

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow look at their postures, amazing

Weird-History-Pictures

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never even heard of her, but I'm an instant fan!

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"My mother-in-law is at her church Bingo party; if we angle the tree this way, it should land just outside her front door."

Weird-History-Pictures

Liv
Liv
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That actually looks quite convincing

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In all honesty I’d be more frightened to see a large baboon chasing me then a dog, have you seen the teeth on those things? Brrrrrrr

Weird-History-Pictures

Csaba Hegedűs
Csaba Hegedűs
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FDR means Franklin Roosevelt, a president of the US at the time.

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Weird-History-Pictures

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're all thinking it, I'm gonna say it: Snowpiercer!

Weird-History-Pictures