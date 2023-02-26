We Don’t Need No Education
In this photo series, I explore the theme of conformity in the education system. The rigid and outdated societal norms of the Victorian era are mirrored in today’s mainstream education system, which too often prioritizes compliance over creativity and critical thinking. Some argue that the education system is designed to produce compliant and obedient citizens who are more likely to follow rules and conform to societal norms, rather than thinking creatively, expressing themselves in unique ways, questioning authority, or challenging the status quo.
Through this visual commentary, I aim to spark a dialogue about the need for a more progressive and individualized approach to education.
More info: ninography.com | Instagram | Facebook
“Photo series”? What a misleading LIE. This is AI. These ARE NOT “photos”. This IS NOT “art”. Don’t deceive viewers who think that you made any effort at all - an AI made these after you typed a few words into a prompt. Disgusting deception.
Because giving everyone the same quality of education is bad?
Questioning the teachers, is not a well seen thing. You need to do stuff their way or they can't grade you. Or they will complain to parents who also say the teacher is wrong, and then she let all her anger out on the student that questioned her. That is pretty much killing any other way to think
