We Don’t Need No Education

In this photo series, I explore the theme of conformity in the education system. The rigid and outdated societal norms of the Victorian era are mirrored in today’s mainstream education system, which too often prioritizes compliance over creativity and critical thinking. Some argue that the education system is designed to produce compliant and obedient citizens who are more likely to follow rules and conform to societal norms, rather than thinking creatively, expressing themselves in unique ways, questioning authority, or challenging the status quo.

Through this visual commentary, I aim to spark a dialogue about the need for a more progressive and individualized approach to education.

The Cyborg Collective: One Child’s Journey to Join the Machine

The Automaton Educator

Automata Scholasticus: A Robot’s Education

We Have All The Answers

A Student’s Journey

The Anatomy of Learning

The Mechanics of Learning

How Schools Kill Creativity

Detention

Following the status quo

The Mechanical Muse

Cogs In The System

