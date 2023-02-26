Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We Don’t Need No Education
8points
User submission
Digital Art, Graphic Design

We Don’t Need No Education

Nino Trentinella
Community member

In this photo series, I explore the theme of conformity in the education system. The rigid and outdated societal norms of the Victorian era are mirrored in today’s mainstream education system, which too often prioritizes compliance over creativity and critical thinking. Some argue that the education system is designed to produce compliant and obedient citizens who are more likely to follow rules and conform to societal norms, rather than thinking creatively, expressing themselves in unique ways, questioning authority, or challenging the status quo.

Through this visual commentary, I aim to spark a dialogue about the need for a more progressive and individualized approach to education.

More info: ninography.com

The Cyborg Collective: One Child’s Journey to Join the Machine

We Don’t Need No Education

The Automaton Educator

We Don’t Need No Education

Automata Scholasticus: A Robot’s Education

We Don’t Need No Education

We Have All The Answers

We Don’t Need No Education

A Student’s Journey

We Don’t Need No Education

The Anatomy of Learning

We Don’t Need No Education

The Mechanics of Learning

We Don’t Need No Education

How Schools Kill Creativity

We Don’t Need No Education

Detention

We Don’t Need No Education

Following the status quo

We Don’t Need No Education

The Mechanical Muse

We Don’t Need No Education

Cogs In The System

We Don’t Need No Education

AI-generated video that addresses conformity in the education system

Nino Trentinella
Nino Trentinella
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Photo series”? What a misleading LIE. This is AI. These ARE NOT “photos”. This IS NOT “art”. Don’t deceive viewers who think that you made any effort at all - an AI made these after you typed a few words into a prompt. Disgusting deception.

1
1point
reply
Helena
Helena
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because giving everyone the same quality of education is bad?

0
0points
reply
Max M
Max M
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Questioning the teachers, is not a well seen thing. You need to do stuff their way or they can't grade you. Or they will complain to parents who also say the teacher is wrong, and then she let all her anger out on the student that questioned her. That is pretty much killing any other way to think

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Also on Bored Panda