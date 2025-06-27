Coworker Gifts Vegan Colleague Non-Vegan Presents Three Years In A Row: “She’s Not Dumb”
Choosing the perfect gift for a friend isn’t always easy. Even if you know all of their interests and hobbies, it can be challenging to find an item that immediately makes you think of them. Should you gift an experience or something edible? Would they prefer something for their home or something they can wear? The possibilities are endless!
At the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts, right? But when one woman received non-vegan presents from a colleague three years in a row, she began to wonder if any thought was put into her gifts at all. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Ask a Manager, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
Holiday gift exchanges can be a fun way to strengthen relationships between colleagues
But when a vegan woman received presents with animal products three years in a row, she began to wonder if it was being done intentionally
Later, the author shared an update on the office drama
The majority of workplaces have some sort of gift exchange around the holidays
Depending on how close you are with your coworkers, you might look forward to your office’s Secret Santa all year long, or you might dread the day that you have to buy a present for a colleague.
It can be awkward and uncomfortable, especially if you don’t know the person you’re buying a present for very well. Plus, you might want to make sure that, if you’re spending money on someone else, you’ll get a nice gift in return too.
According to a survey from The Business Journals, about 70% of workplaces have some sort of holiday gift giving tradition. This might include Secret Santa, White Elephant or simply bringing a gift for everyone in the office. But before participating in any of these events, it’s important to be familiar with the ethics of workplace gift giving.
Chris Brennan at Insperity warns that giving presents in the workplace must remain professional. It’s usually not a good idea to give gifts to your superiors, and you should never pull out a present right before a performance review. If there will be a gift exchange, there should be a clear spending limit for everyone to observe.
And if anyone doesn’t want to participate in the festivities, they shouldn’t feel any pressure to. Whether they simply don’t want to or they’re struggling to afford presents this year, it’s not anyone else’s business.
If you do plan on giving holiday gifts in your office, though, it’s best to make sure that everyone feels included. Try to find presents that suit each person’s interests and show that you actually care about them.
It’s important to be respectful and professional when buying presents for colleagues
And of course, be respectful of the colleague’s lifestyle. If they’ve been sober for 10 years, you should probably not give them a bottle of champagne. If they’re Muslim, make sure you don’t give them pork sausage. And if they’re vegan, save that leather collar for someone else.
When it comes to picking an appropriate present, Prime Office Space recommends giving gifts that aren’t material items. A gift card to a spa that covers a massage and a facial might be incredibly relaxing. Or if your coworker loves indoor rock climbing, you might be able to pay for their membership to a local gym for a month. There are plenty of ways to show someone you care without handing them an item that they’ll have to find a place for at home.
In this particular story, the author believed that Marie truly had good intentions and simply just didn’t understand what being vegan meant.
To clarify the definition, it’s a way of life that aims to “exclude—as far as is possible and practicable—all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose; and by extension, promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans and the environment.”
But after one year of a gifting faux pas, she certainly could have educated herself and prevented this from ever happening again. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think these non-vegan gifts were given intentionally? Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.
The author responded to several readers and shared more details in an attempt to defend Marie
Readers couldn’t believe that the same mistake was made three times, and many blamed Marie for failing to educate herself
The fact that Marie went and bought a gift card for Liz as an apology suggests it wasn't malicious. After the first year though she really should have either used Google or asked Liz if she could point her towards a website that explains everything that vegans don't eat or use. I would let it go unless she does the same thing after it had been explained to her.
Look there are varying degrees of rigidity in veganism. My niece in law is vegan but it's a health thing for her and she loves her prada etc leather bags, purses and also various designer leather shoes. She says she can't wear faux leather, makes her feet suffocate and sweat. Then you have animal rights activists or advocates and I think it's important that these people are clear about their feelings on leather, fur, ivory and the like. Seeing the worst in someone just because they are uninformed and not interested is setting your views up for failure. General non targeted conversations are your friend. If you stand for something be clear but don't judge or accuse your audience. I am vegan because I love animals and any pain they suffer breaks my heart, I won't even wear leather or fur because it means so much to me and I won't eat dairy and honey because of the way I feel too. Keep it to yourself don't say, I hate all this leather and dairy product I see everybody with).
