ADVERTISEMENT

What’s a rug if not a piece of art? One might even go as far as to call it a real pièce de résistance that ties an area in your home together and adds both charm and luxurious comfort. Yeah, it is safe to say that we love ourselves a cool rug! And if you do, too, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up a list of the most unique rugs for you to choose, google up, and bring straight to your home to give it that extra pizazz only unusual rugs are capable of. 

Right-o, so what kind of unique loom rugs lie among the submissions below? Now that’s an excellent question, and we’ll try to describe them as best as we can so you know exactly what you are getting into before you scroll down below and check out these unique area rugs that we found. For starters, there are lots of abstract creations that beg to be classified as artworks and would shame no house if hung on a wall. Maybe even framed.

Then there’s a whole slew of funky, acid-style fruits of imagination that you’d either need to be a teenager to get or, well, reach an altered state of mind. However, if you’re not that into this whole wonky handmade rugs vibe and maybe need something a bit classier, we’ve included some samples of the most astounding Persian and Turkish rugs, too. And, lastly, if you don’t have that much floor space but want a tiny little pièce de résistance nevertheless, we’ve also peppered our list with unique bathroom rugs that will make you use the phrase awesome sauce more than you would’ve expected.

Hopefully, we’ve painted a pretty vivid picture of the rugs that lie beneath the text and have successfully piqued your interest in what’s to come. So, ready to take a plunge into the world of unique rugs? If so, scroll down below, check out the cool rugs, and give the ones you liked the best your vote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed's Melted And Pixellated Rugs

Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed's Melted And Pixellated Rugs Shares stats

zakuria44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Rainbow Cloud Rug

Rainbow Cloud Rug Shares stats

anchorball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
travellingtrainer avatar
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
4 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't we see that sofa in another post? OP had found it on the streets and her father helped her cleaned it out. Really nice color and looks comfy.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Look Close... I'm Hoping My Wife Won't Notice

Look Close... I'm Hoping My Wife Won't Notice Shares stats

Cdizzle32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Cat Gets Her Own Little Rug So She Can Join Her Family's Prayer Time

Cat Gets Her Own Little Rug So She Can Join Her Family's Prayer Time Shares stats

fahmitsu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Made This Illusion Rug. Banana For Scale Lol

I Made This Illusion Rug. Banana For Scale Lol Shares stats

jmcman55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
sjleonardi13 avatar
Cookies
Cookies
Community Member
4 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg I couldn't handle it. I'd never be able to step on it.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

My Grandfather Has A Mosaic Tiled Rug In His Kitchen

My Grandfather Has A Mosaic Tiled Rug In His Kitchen Shares stats

lexmarmil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Tufted Jardin Rug

Tufted Jardin Rug Shares stats

anthropologie.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Unique Rug

Unique Rug Shares stats

girlwitharug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Parent's Dog On Near Identical Rug

Parent's Dog On Near Identical Rug Shares stats

Psydreus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Tell The Dude I Think I Found His Rug

Tell The Dude I Think I Found His Rug Shares stats

ventanaman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Tom Rug

Tom Rug Shares stats

tuft_patooties Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Got A New Ugly Rug But It’s Soft And I’m Sure It Will Look Cool While Tripping

I Got A New Ugly Rug But It’s Soft And I’m Sure It Will Look Cool While Tripping Shares stats

uphigh_studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Scored This Handmade In Peru Alpaca Wool Unicorn Tapestry

Scored This Handmade In Peru Alpaca Wool Unicorn Tapestry Shares stats

copperdigger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

I Looked Down To Find My Shoes Matched The Rug

I Looked Down To Find My Shoes Matched The Rug Shares stats

victoriousship Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Go Away Rug

Go Away Rug Shares stats

ziggythestardustkitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

I Made A Pom-Pom Snuggle Rug For My Daughter. 250 Handmade Poms, 3 Miles Of Yarn, 1500 Knots And Several Months Work

I Made A Pom-Pom Snuggle Rug For My Daughter. 250 Handmade Poms, 3 Miles Of Yarn, 1500 Knots And Several Months Work Shares stats

bunneeboo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Shenron Custom Rug Handmade In My Workshop

Shenron Custom Rug Handmade In My Workshop Shares stats

codayoda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Friend Recently Bought Her First House. This Was The Housewarming Present That She Received From Her Sister

My Friend Recently Bought Her First House. This Was The Housewarming Present That She Received From Her Sister Shares stats

Cute_Girl_Ugly_Coat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Jordygiftz Cat Fluffy Rug Carpet For Bedroom

Jordygiftz Cat Fluffy Rug Carpet For Bedroom Shares stats

etsy.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Bought A New Doormat, Now I Can Rickroll Everyone Who Visits My House

Bought A New Doormat, Now I Can Rickroll Everyone Who Visits My House Shares stats

EggplantAstronaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
4 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The title gives it away, but I feel compelled to scan it anyway because I genuinely enjoy the song.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Leaf Rug

Leaf Rug Shares stats

missmantismakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My Boss's Mousepad Shaped Like A Tiny Rug

My Boss's Mousepad Shaped Like A Tiny Rug Shares stats

stellarecho92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Moss Rug

Moss Rug Shares stats

etsy.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
marydaniel_2 avatar
Nonesuch
Nonesuch
Community Member
4 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonderful textures. A child would love playing on this

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Dog Rug

Dog Rug Shares stats

an.rug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Tom Rug

Tom Rug Shares stats

dragon.rug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Pokémon Card Rug That I Handmade!

Pokémon Card Rug That I Handmade! Shares stats

kaylunakami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

nuLOOM Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug

nuLOOM Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug Shares stats

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Tiki Mask Rug

Tiki Mask Rug Shares stats

therugs.hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Skull Rug

Skull Rug Shares stats

sanyasanya__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Yoshi Rug

Yoshi Rug Shares stats

loleficarugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
ilovecatz7 avatar
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
4 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love yoshi 🙂 although it looks like he’s trying to eat his foot 😂

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Unique Rug

Unique Rug Shares stats

rug.deal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Homer Simpson Hiding In My Rug

Homer Simpson Hiding In My Rug Shares stats

LeontiosTheron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

LEGO Human Rug

LEGO Human Rug Shares stats

sanyasanya__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Cute Flower Rug

Cute Flower Rug Shares stats

waytootuft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Spongebob Being A Little Sneaky!

Spongebob Being A Little Sneaky! Shares stats

werugz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Just Finished This Cool Kirby Rug. What You Guys Think?

Just Finished This Cool Kirby Rug. What You Guys Think? Shares stats

manzanorugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Wednesday Rug

Wednesday Rug Shares stats

acrylic_rugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Custom Rug

Custom Rug Shares stats

rugsvstheworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Cat Rug

Cat Rug Shares stats

locarpet_indonesia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Uno Card Rug

Uno Card Rug Shares stats

girlwitharug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Pattern In Rug Looks Like Pennywise

Pattern In Rug Looks Like Pennywise Shares stats

Sneegles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Socks Match This Rug Almost Perfectly

My Socks Match This Rug Almost Perfectly Shares stats

mortayro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

My Girlfriend Made This Wicked Cool Raymond Rug

My Girlfriend Made This Wicked Cool Raymond Rug Shares stats

PhilosophiWill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Baby Yoda Rug

Baby Yoda Rug Shares stats

houndhuthobbies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

He Is King, The Goat - Kobe Bryant

He Is King, The Goat - Kobe Bryant Shares stats

therugs.hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
lindsaygerring avatar
Lindzy Gee
Lindzy Gee
Community Member
2 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Beautiful ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Dog Rug

Dog Rug Shares stats

tuftpuff_rugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Handmade Scooby Doo Rug

Handmade Scooby Doo Rug Shares stats

Substantial_Change93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Smiley Faces Tufted Rug Collection

Smiley Faces Tufted Rug Collection Shares stats

ruggybagystudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Cute Fire Rug

Cute Fire Rug Shares stats

really.great.rugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Soft Grass Rug

Soft Grass Rug Shares stats

miracle_rug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

Unique Rug

Unique Rug Shares stats

woolofhell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Finished Venom vs. Spiderman Rug

My Finished Venom vs. Spiderman Rug Shares stats

Rugaddictionco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Low Battery Mode Rug

Low Battery Mode Rug Shares stats

rugswithus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

This Rug Really Ties The Room Together

This Rug Really Ties The Room Together Shares stats

pdmcmahon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Bic Rugs

Bic Rugs Shares stats

ignorantrugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Homer Rug

Homer Rug Shares stats

kustomthings_wa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Rug Made Of Jorts

This Rug Made Of Jorts Shares stats

Flash_ina_pan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
scarlet-patience avatar
Noname
Noname
Community Member
4 months ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a quilt. Are you sure it's a rug?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Smurf Rug

Smurf Rug Shares stats

mai.rugs Report

<