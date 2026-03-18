New SNL UK Trailer Goes Viral Thanks To Tina Fey’s Brutal Epstein Files Joke While Dressed As Mary Poppins

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Tina Fey dropped in (literally) to make a grand entrance and a massive joke on the Epstein files.

The 55-year-old star channeled her inner Mary Poppins for a special announcement related to the launch of the UK edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The promotional video triggered mixed opinions, with fans saying they were “looking forward to seeing it.” But critics were unimpressed and said, “This is painfully awful.”

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Tina Fey crossed the Atlantic to help a group of British comedians with the launch of “SNL UK.”

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After five decades of SNL shaping American comedy, the show is getting an English makeover in the form of SNL UK, giving British audiences a taste of its iconic sketch comedy.

In a teaser sketch that dropped this week, SNL legend Tina Fey was seen comically offering help to the show’s first round of cast members, which includes Celeste Dring, Al Nash, Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, George Fouracres, Larry Dean, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Jack Shep.

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Image credits: Sky TV

The video kicked off with the British comedians discussing how they can convey details of their March 21 launch episode to their audience.

“We’ll just find a way to pop it in,” Nash said.

His words dramatically summoned Fey, who floated down from the ceiling and said, “Did someone say Poppins?”

The SNL legend appeared in full Mary Poppins cosplay for a teaser sketch ahead of the launch episode

Image credits: Sky TV

Showing up in full Mary Poppins cosplay, Fey gave a nod to the original character by pulling out a variety of unexpected props from her magical bottomless bag.

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“Gather round, children,” Fey said in her best British accent. “Nanny’s here with everything you need.”

Image credits: Sky TV

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After announcing that she was giving up on the British accent, she switched back to her natural accent and said she has everything the comedians need for their “first ever SNL UK.”

The comedy star proceeded to pull out a variety of hilarious props, including wigs, a tall lamp, a crown “in case [they] want to do royal stuff,” and an extraaaaa long show.

Fey comically pulled out a bunch of unexpected props from her bottomless bag to help the British comedians

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Image credits: Sky TV

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“Oh, I’ve got your lunch, Jack,” she said after fishing out an eel pie “with extra eel” and tossing it at cast member Jack Shep.

Next to come out of the bag was a document titled “Epstein files” in big red letters, which was a jibe at the millions of pages released by the US Justice Department, based on their investigation into convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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Image credits: DOJ

Several celebrity names, like Bill Gates, J.K. Rowling, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jon Stewart, appeared in the files.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the British royal family was also named and arrested in the UK last month.

He was later released by British officials.

One of the props Fey pulled out was a massive file titled “The Epstein Files”

Image credits: Sky TV

“Oh, that’s us,” comedian Young said as Fey held up the “Epstein files” prop.

Comedian and writer Magliano chimed in with some clarification.

“We’re not in them, we’re just going to do jokes about them,” she said.

Image credits: Sky TV

The final item Fey pulled out of the bottomless bag was a sign, stating the ultimate detail of SNL UK’s launch episode.

“I’m Tina Fey, and I’m hosting SNL UK this week. Why? Because I thought it’d get me dual citizenship,” read the sign. “It did not.”

A puzzled Marlow then asked Fey if that was the reason she had asked the entire cast to marry her.

The launch episode of the SNL UK will air on March 21

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky TV (@skytv)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the teaser sketch, with some happy to see that the Hollywood icon had crossed the Atlantic for the launch.

“TINA FEY ON SNL UK BEST DAY EVER,” one said.

Another commented, “Ok, it might actually be funnier than the US version… We’ll see.”

Image credits: skytv

“Looking forward to seeing it! I hope they do a better job of roasting the US than the OG SNL has been capable of,” said one.

Critics, on the other hand, were sure “this is gonna bomb so hard.”

“Woof….cringey…” one said, while another wrote, “I look forward to not watching this.”

“Sorry, but if this is the best they can do for a promo, then it’s going to be dogsh*t,” one commented online

“I was trying to be optimistic about this, but if that’s the level of humour in the actual series, then this is going to be abysmal,” wrote one.

With Tina Fey as the first host, SNL UK will premiere on March 21 on Sky TV and be available the next day on Peacock for viewers in the US.

The indie band Wet Leg will be appearing as the musical guests for the launch episode.

“I’m surprised SNL had enough ratings lately to warrant a UK spin-off,” read one comment online