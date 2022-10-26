Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Tim Burton’s Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)
Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Samantha Wheeler
I can’t be the only one shocked to find out this week that Tim Burton will never work with Disney again. I wanted to see more reinterpretations of Disney classics in Burton’s creepy, lovable style. Alice is iconic, and Dumbo is an undervalued treasure. Thankfully a fan artist has used an AI (Jasper Art) to give us a glimpse of what might’ve been if Burton had done more remakes of the House of Mouse.

Here is a sample of my 7 favorite images from the series by the Jasper Whisperer. The AI recombines Burton’s styles with Disney characters for a new look. He calls the look “Princess Gothic”.

Jasper Whisperer used a text-to-image generator to Burton-ize his versions of Frozen, Aladdin, Moana, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Beauty & the Beast, and other Disney Princesses.

You can check out the rest of the series in the link. Bonus – there are a few images at the end of the article featuring Jack Skellington if he was transformed into a Disney Princess – but I won’t steal the artist’s thunder or spoil them for you!

Here are my favorite 7: Ariel, Belle, Elsa & Anna, Jasmine, Tiana, and Merida.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Tim Burton will ever change his mind about working with Disney again. I hope Burton sees these images and reconsiders his stance on Disney–but in the meantime, we can all enjoy these fan images! Thank you Jasper Whisperer and Happy Halloween.

More info: bootcamp.uxdesign.cc

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

This is probably the most Burton-esque of the bunch. Ariel looks like she belongs in one of his stop-motion films. I love how fishy and amphibious Ariel is – a real fish out of the water!

Belle (Beauty & the Beast)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

I love how he has given Belle a semi-realistic look. She looks like she could be from one of Burton’s live-action films. Imagine Christina Ricci as Belle!

Anna (Frozen)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

Who wouldn’t want to see Burton’s take on Frozen?

Elsa (Frozen)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

Winter, outsiders: this is Burton’s world.

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

She looks so ethereal and regal in this image. I love her wavy hair.

Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

Tiana has an otherworldly look. She could take on Doctor Facilier in a battle of magic!

Merida (Brave)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

I love how he’s reshaped Merida’s big, wild hair into a bride of Frankenstein’s beehive.

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Tim Burton's Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

Image credits: @TheJasperWhisperer

Looking at Jasper Whisperer’s other work, he’s also done a collection of more racially representative Disney Princesses. There’s a beautiful The Little Mermaid as a stunning combination of Halle Bailey’s upcoming portrayal of Ariel with the original animation. They’re worth a look too.

