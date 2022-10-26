Tim Burton’s Disney Princesses As Imagined By An Ai (8 Pics)

I can’t be the only one shocked to find out this week that Tim Burton will never work with Disney again. I wanted to see more reinterpretations of Disney classics in Burton’s creepy, lovable style. Alice is iconic, and Dumbo is an undervalued treasure. Thankfully a fan artist has used an AI (Jasper Art) to give us a glimpse of what might’ve been if Burton had done more remakes of the House of Mouse.

Here is a sample of my 7 favorite images from the series by the Jasper Whisperer. The AI recombines Burton’s styles with Disney characters for a new look. He calls the look “Princess Gothic”.

Jasper Whisperer used a text-to-image generator to Burton-ize his versions of Frozen, Aladdin, Moana, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Beauty & the Beast, and other Disney Princesses.

You can check out the rest of the series in the link. Bonus – there are a few images at the end of the article featuring Jack Skellington if he was transformed into a Disney Princess – but I won’t steal the artist’s thunder or spoil them for you!

Here are my favorite 7: Ariel, Belle, Elsa & Anna, Jasmine, Tiana, and Merida.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Tim Burton will ever change his mind about working with Disney again. I hope Burton sees these images and reconsiders his stance on Disney–but in the meantime, we can all enjoy these fan images! Thank you Jasper Whisperer and Happy Halloween.

More info: bootcamp.uxdesign.cc

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

This is probably the most Burton-esque of the bunch. Ariel looks like she belongs in one of his stop-motion films. I love how fishy and amphibious Ariel is – a real fish out of the water!

Belle (Beauty & the Beast)

I love how he has given Belle a semi-realistic look. She looks like she could be from one of Burton’s live-action films. Imagine Christina Ricci as Belle!

Anna (Frozen)

Who wouldn’t want to see Burton’s take on Frozen?

Elsa (Frozen)

Winter, outsiders: this is Burton’s world.

Jasmine (Aladdin)

She looks so ethereal and regal in this image. I love her wavy hair.

Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)

Tiana has an otherworldly look. She could take on Doctor Facilier in a battle of magic!

Merida (Brave)

I love how he’s reshaped Merida’s big, wild hair into a bride of Frankenstein’s beehive.

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Looking at Jasper Whisperer’s other work, he’s also done a collection of more racially representative Disney Princesses. There’s a beautiful The Little Mermaid as a stunning combination of Halle Bailey’s upcoming portrayal of Ariel with the original animation. They’re worth a look too.