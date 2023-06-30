This Is The Rising Starr Horse Rescue Centre

Rising Starr is an amazing place. They rescue horses from all over the country. However, they are limited in how many horses they can save because they don’t have enough room. Adopting horses is a great way to help. Two rescues at Rising Starr, Hoorah and Brandy, came from a place where they were starved to near death. They would not have survived if they hadn’t come to Rising Starr. They are a bonded pair and they need to be adopted together. They and many other horses are still looking for loving homes. Please consider donating and/or adopting. The link to the website is included below.

More info: risingstarrhorserescue.org | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

