This Is The Rising Starr Horse Rescue Centre
Animals11 hours ago

Rising Starr Horse Rescue Centre

HorseGirl3000
Community member

Rising Starr is an amazing place. They rescue horses from all over the country. However, they are limited in how many horses they can save because they don’t have enough room. Adopting horses is a great way to help. Two rescues at Rising Starr, Hoorah and Brandy, came from a place where they were starved to near death. They would not have survived if they hadn’t come to Rising Starr. They are a bonded pair and they need to be adopted together. They and many other horses are still looking for loving homes. Please consider donating and/or adopting. The link to the website is included below.

More info: risingstarrhorserescue.org | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

Kelly, the founder

Kelly, the founder

Volunteer at work

Volunteer at work

Pixie

Pixie

Horsey bath time

Horsey bath time

Hello!

Hello!

Brandy

Brandy

Hoorah

Hoorah

Volunteer Olivia with Nike the horse

Volunteer Olivia with Nike the horse

Jules riding Clancy

Jules riding Clancy

Removing a bridle

Removing a bridle

Sunday saying feed me

Sunday saying feed me

Lessons

Lessons

Lessons

Lessons

Lessons

Lessons

Lessons

Lessons

Wall of Re-Homed Horses

Wall of Re-Homed Horses

Freya the horse and her adopted mom

Freya the horse and her adopted mom

