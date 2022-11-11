Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)
12points
User submission
Art, Digital Art2 hours ago

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

Sefa Karatekin
Community member

Hello, I am Sefa Karatekin (AI artist name: ai.astronaut) Creating my own comic stories have been a lifelong dream for me but every time I attempted to illustrate something, it did not look great. Hiring an illustrator was something I could not afford. With the new AI tools, now it is possible to create a comic book all by yourself if you have a good story.

I created an Instagram account @ai.astronaut and started posting my comic strips there. I would like to get featured on BoredPanda as I thought it might be interesting. Everybody is creating random visuals with these tools but I am actually creating a consistent story and testing the limits of AI.

Thank you for your time and looking forward to hearing from you.

P. S. I could not upload the photos in order but it would give you an idea on the SciFi story I am creating.

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Sefa Karatekin
Sefa Karatekin
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda