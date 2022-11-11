I Made The First Ai Illustrated Comic Book (15 Pics)

Hello, I am Sefa Karatekin (AI artist name: ai.astronaut) Creating my own comic stories have been a lifelong dream for me but every time I attempted to illustrate something, it did not look great. Hiring an illustrator was something I could not afford. With the new AI tools, now it is possible to create a comic book all by yourself if you have a good story.

I created an Instagram account @ai.astronaut and started posting my comic strips there. I would like to get featured on BoredPanda as I thought it might be interesting. Everybody is creating random visuals with these tools but I am actually creating a consistent story and testing the limits of AI.

Thank you for your time and looking forward to hearing from you.

P. S. I could not upload the photos in order but it would give you an idea on the SciFi story I am creating.