Lockdown has forced many pub lovers out there to source other forms of entertainment. Some have decided to do bar crawls at home, while others have used Zoom calls to have a drink with their buddies. There are also those who have decided to forgo drinking at all and picked up new hobbies. However, the most creative solution came to the Crabs family, who realized they needed to get a pub built in their garden.

After consulting with Amy, who is the mastermind behind Octavia Chic, and her husband, plans to create a garden pub were made. It took around three weeks for Amy and her husband to complete this project and the result took people’s breath away. Once the finished project appeared on the Octavia Chic Facebook page, it quickly went viral.

More info: Facebook

Image credits: Octavia Chic

The creators were overwhelmed with support after 21k people liked and 26k shared their photos.The best part about this tiny pub is on the inside. The incredible creation was planned to the smallest detail and is filled with handmade items. When you peek through the door, you can easily believe that it’s a real pub—look for yourself!

