MIL Left Shocked After Woman Calls Her Out For Teaching Her Son Cheating Is Ok: “Cruel Monster”
Middle-aged woman and younger woman having a heated argument on a couch over cheating and family issues.
Family, Relationships

MIL Left Shocked After Woman Calls Her Out For Teaching Her Son Cheating Is Ok: “Cruel Monster”

According to a common saying, marriage is a union not just between two people but between their entire families. However, some take this idea even further. Reddit user Beneficial_Bison4677 recently discovered that her mother-in-law believes she has the right to decide when—and if—her son’s marriage should end. The woman tracked her down and publicly confronted her, insisting it would be a mistake to divorce him over his recent affair and that she should forgive him because their children need to grow up in a “complete” household.

    This woman left her husband for cheating on her

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So her mother-in-law tracked her down and tried to change her mind

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Most of the people who read what happened supported the woman’s decision to get a divorce

    But some believe everyone involved could’ve done a better job navigating the situation

    And some even accused the wife

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    As ever, the YTAs be crazy - "I don't think it entitles you to judge others for making a different choice" - she's literally *defending* herself from her MIL who waylaid her and is attacking her for making a different choice!

    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    🤔 hmmm the YTA one is stupid what's the "I, [name], take you, [name], to be my [husband/wife/partner], to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part." Got to do with anything when the husband forgot I promise to be your loving and faithful [husband/wife/partner], in plenty and in want, in joy and in sorrow, in sickness and in health, as long as we both shall live part??

