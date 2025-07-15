MIL Left Shocked After Woman Calls Her Out For Teaching Her Son Cheating Is Ok: “Cruel Monster”
According to a common saying, marriage is a union not just between two people but between their entire families. However, some take this idea even further. Reddit user Beneficial_Bison4677 recently discovered that her mother-in-law believes she has the right to decide when—and if—her son’s marriage should end. The woman tracked her down and publicly confronted her, insisting it would be a mistake to divorce him over his recent affair and that she should forgive him because their children need to grow up in a “complete” household.
This woman left her husband for cheating on her
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
So her mother-in-law tracked her down and tried to change her mind
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Beneficial_Bison4677
Most of the people who read what happened supported the woman’s decision to get a divorce
But some believe everyone involved could’ve done a better job navigating the situation
And some even accused the wife
As ever, the YTAs be crazy - "I don't think it entitles you to judge others for making a different choice" - she's literally *defending* herself from her MIL who waylaid her and is attacking her for making a different choice!
🤔 hmmm the YTA one is stupid what's the "I, [name], take you, [name], to be my [husband/wife/partner], to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part." Got to do with anything when the husband forgot I promise to be your loving and faithful [husband/wife/partner], in plenty and in want, in joy and in sorrow, in sickness and in health, as long as we both shall live part??
