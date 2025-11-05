“My Skin Feels Dirty”: Guy Thinks He Ruined His Life After Starting To Hate His Huge Torso Tattoo
A tattoo is a creative art form that can help you express your love for certain people, animals, and even things. For some folks, it might be a big decision that requires a lot of planning, whereas others might decide to get tattooed on impulse.
Regardless of how much fun it might be to get inked, some people do end up with regrets, just like the man in this story. He completed a huge torso design and absolutely loved it, but two years later, he couldn’t stand it anymore and felt like he had ruined his life.
Tattoo regret is a difficult thing to deal with, and many folks struggle to cope with those tough feelings
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that he completed a huge torso tattoo around two years ago and that, at the time, he really loved it a lot, but recently he had started hating it
The man stated that he constantly felt anxious and depressed thinking about his tattoos and that he even felt “dirty” knowing they were on his skin
Image credits: SlavKing11
The poster explained that he wouldn’t be able to do laser removal or get his tattoos blacked out, so he didn’t know how he could remedy this tough situation
With a huge tattoo like this, a person needs to put in a lot of time and effort to get it done, because it often requires a lot of sessions. As the man’s body art was being inked on him, he must have enjoyed the experience and also loved the overall design then, but something definitely changed for him two years after the process was done.
Although this might seem surprising, studies have shown that nearly 78% of tattooed folks regret at least one of their pieces. This is more common among people who made an impulsive decision to get inked, and research shows that they often experience regret within a matter of just a few days.
There could be many reasons for dissatisfaction over one’s tattoo, like following trends, getting something that’s not meaningful, or disliking the design later on. Experts even state that negative comments from loved ones or society can also affect people’s perception of their body art.
Regardless of what caused the poster to develop such a dislike toward his ink, he couldn’t seem to handle those negative emotions anymore. Even when he wore a shirt, he’d feel anxious thinking about his tattoos underneath, which means that his regret was constantly playing in his mind on loop.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Once the poster began to feel depressed and anxious about his tattoos, he knew he had to do something about them, which is why he asked for advice online. He didn’t want to go down the route of laser removal or turning the ink into a blackout design, so he felt helpless about how to handle the situation.
The reason why professionals often cite laser as the first option for tattoo removal is that it’s less costly than other options, but it can be quite painful and a lengthy process. Some people even opt for skin grafting, which might not be a good choice for the poster since his ink covers his entire torso.
It’s possible that even if the OP decided to cover up his tattoos in some way, he’d still experience a lot of the same negative emotions. That’s because it seems like his body art regret goes much beyond the dissatisfaction that most people feel, and that it’s something much deeper.
Mental health experts state that when a person’s dislike for their tattoo starts spiralling into anxiety and depression, then it’s important to get in touch with a professional. This could mean that something else is triggering those negative feelings, such as body dysmorphia, and that it’s not just related to one’s ink.
What do you think the OP could do in a situation like this, and do you think it’s possible to overcome tattoo regret? Do share your thoughts down below.
Most folks found the poster’s ink stunning and felt that he needed to take therapy to deal with his feelings
Therapy won't hurt. One of the most common reasons people go to therapy is to learn to be ok with parts of their body they don't like. If you need tips on keeping the tattoo hidden, more for occasions rather than everyday, talk to folk you know in theatre and even a spray tan place (thanks to MAGA there are spray tan places outside ofnthr jersey shore and Newcastle now) they'll have some cover up tips.
Another reason never to get a tattoo in the first place. If you want a souvenir, buy a fridge magnet.
