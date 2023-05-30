Woman Puts Not The Friendliest Note For A Coworker Who Constantly Steals Her Snacks, Finally Puts An End To It

There are tons of things that do people’s heads in at work: overly long and unnecessary meetings that could’ve been an email, constant chit-chat and gossiping, passive-aggressive behavior for no apparent reason – whatever, it’s all relatively bearable.

However, one thing that nobody can tolerate is a food thief. I mean, it’s incredible how sneaky people can be to pinch someone’s lunch in broad daylight, but when someone has the audacity to get to your precious snack drawer – that’s a whole different issue!

Sneaky coworker keeps stealing snacks from this woman’s drawer

She knows that confronting the culprit isn’t an option, so instead she decides to plant a note

“A woman at work was stealing from my snack drawer” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale about the time she confronted her thief of a coworker by planting an angry note. The post managed to garner nearly 5K upvotes as well as 198 comments discussing the situation.

Human beings, what interesting creatures!

Friendly, rude, optimistic, pessimistic, empathetic, self-centered, ambitious, creative, judgmental, complete and utter jerks – you’ll meet all sorts of individuals on your way; however, while you’re still able to choose what kind of people surround you outside of your professional life, your luck will run out as soon as you step into a workplace.

For some intricate reason, work tends to collect the weirdest ensemble of people. I mean, chances are you’ve either had or are even currently dealing with an odd certain someone that drives you absolutely mad, and the saddest part is that you can’t do much about it!

Cutting folks out that hinder your life in one way or another is a hell of a task – however, it’s a choice you canmake; but when it comes to your fellow colleagues, all you can do is suck it up and try to avoid them, which, in all honesty, still doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be going to bed stress-free and not pondering about how, in 7-9 hours, you’re going to have to face your biggest archenemy yet again.

Now, peep this: a 2022 piece from Quality Logo Products – a promotional products distributor based out of Aurora, Illinois – discovered that more than 90% of Americans have a coworker that annoys them. Are you surprised? Because I’m not.

Yes, there are better measures that you can take to tackle this, dare I say, world-renowned issue, like trying to communicate with them and set boundaries, and perhaps even seeking support from higher-ups – however, some people just need to get a taste of good old petty revenge to understand that they’re indeed crossing the line.

The woman writes her message, claiming that she caught her colleague on camera, and ultimately stops the thief

The author of today’s post, though, a Redditor that goes by u/votedog, faced something a tad more complicated than an annoying coworker – the thing is, the woman was a victim of theft.

OK, it wasn’t anything super-duper serious – but nevertheless, snacks are essential for our survival, especially on a busy workday. Plus, it seems that it wasn’t the first time “Karen” had decided to help herself during the absence of the OP.

Anywho, it all happened when the author had to take a personal call away from her desk and, upon her return, discovered that a freshly bought packet of cookies she had brought that morning had been opened and was four light!

I don’t know about you, but that would’ve been my boiling point, and it seems that the netizen was of a similar opinion, as straight after the incident, she sat down to pen an angry note.

The woman knew that there was no point confronting the culprit face-to-face as she’d just deny it, so instead, she wrote all of her thoughts down, including a fib about how “Karen” had been caught red-handed on camera, and taped it to her food back in the drawer.

Naturally, it worked wonders, as the next day, when the woman greeted her sneaky coworker, she could tell by her eyes that she had seen the note, and most importantly, her snacks had remained untouched. Of course, the relationship between “Karen” and the post’s creator did take a turn, as the woman would bash the OP to others on several occasions – however, I don’t think u/votedog was too bothered.