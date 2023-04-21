Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Neighbor Maliciously Complies With The Orders Of The New President Of HOA, Paints His House A Pepto-Bismol Pink Color That’s Seen From Miles Away
31points
Other6 hours ago

Neighbor Maliciously Complies With The Orders Of The New President Of HOA, Paints His House A Pepto-Bismol Pink Color That’s Seen From Miles Away

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Having nice neighbors is great; there’s someone you can turn to for help in troublesome situations. But sometimes, the neighbors themselves are the trouble.

Redditor u/flavius_lacivious told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community about a conflict two of his neighbors had. A person bought a humongous stucco house, which became a problem to a nearby resident. The latter decided to become the president of the HOA and make the new buyer alter his property. He maliciously complied, but the changes were not what the president expected.

Some neighbors are there to lend a helping hand, while others provide nothing more than a headache

Image credits: THEMOSTFAMOUSARTIST (not the actual photo)

This person was forced to “revamp” his property because of a spiteful neighbor

Image credits:  frank206 (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  flavius_lacivious

The OP provided more information about the neighborhood

Redditors shared their reactions in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda