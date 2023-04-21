Neighbor Maliciously Complies With The Orders Of The New President Of HOA, Paints His House A Pepto-Bismol Pink Color That’s Seen From Miles Away

Having nice neighbors is great; there’s someone you can turn to for help in troublesome situations. But sometimes, the neighbors themselves are the trouble.

Redditor u/flavius_lacivious told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community about a conflict two of his neighbors had. A person bought a humongous stucco house, which became a problem to a nearby resident. The latter decided to become the president of the HOA and make the new buyer alter his property. He maliciously complied, but the changes were not what the president expected.

Some neighbors are there to lend a helping hand, while others provide nothing more than a headache

This person was forced to “revamp” his property because of a spiteful neighbor

