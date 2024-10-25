Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Throwback Bikini Pic After Hinting At Split With Justin Saliman

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofia Vergara posted a “sizzling” 1990s throwback bikini photo on her Instagram page on Thursday after hinting that she was single again.

The Colombian actress wore a light green two-piece with round patterns adorning the front. Her hair, light blonde, was styled over her left shoulder.

The caption read, “#tbt Miami,” referencing her days working as a swimsuit model in Florida.

Sofia Vergara shared a throwback bikini photo after implying she had split from boyfriend Justin Saliman

Image credits: sofiavergara

Vergara opened up about her relationship status with US Weekly, seeming to hint at a potential split.

After being asked whether she thought New York City was the best place to date, the America’s Got Talent judge immediately agreed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

“Totally. Actually I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so… kind of single. Anyways,” she said, laughing it off.

According to Daily Mail, these remarks came after the TV star was seen with her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, on Sunday as the two went for a drive in Los Angeles.

The two were rumored to be dating at the end of 2023

Image credits: sofiavergara

In October 2023, the duo’s mutual friends linked the pair together for a blind date. An insider later spoke to Life & Style, saying that Saliman showed up to the date with flowers and Vergara’s favorite champagne, which the actress appreciated.

Fans speculated they were in a relationship after the two were seen on a second date a month later in Santa Monica.

Image credits: The Hollywood Curtain / Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A few weeks later, Vergara confirmed the rumors were official when she posted photos of them together while vacationing in Italy.

Vergara had previously been married to actor Joe Manganiello

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / VF14 / Getty

Before Saliman was in the picture, Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello had been married for 7 years before calling it quits last July.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair’s love story began back in 2014 with a “whirlwind romance” before they got engaged six months later. In 2015, the two tied the knot.

Image credits: sofiavergara

The couple broke up in July 2023, and earlier this year, Vergara opened up to USA Today about their divorce.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old man,” she said. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”