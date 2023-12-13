ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know you can test your sense of humor? In 2003, psychology researcher Rod A. Martin published his Humor Styles Questionnaire. He distinguished four main types of humor: affiliative, self-enhancing, aggressive and self-defeating.

People with an affiliative sense of humor crack jokes to make others like them. Self-enhancing humor enthusiasts use humor to laugh at themselves or the absurdity of a situation to feel better. Aggressive humor is sarcasm, teasing and ridicule. And those who use the last one, self-defeating, put themselves down for others to like them.

What category would you put the memes from the "So Wrong It's Funny" Facebook page in? Part aggressive, part self-enhancing? A mix of all of them? Let us know in the comments and don't forget to upvote your favorites!