37 “So Wrong It’s Funny” Memes That Were Shared By This Facebook Page
Did you know you can test your sense of humor? In 2003, psychology researcher Rod A. Martin published his Humor Styles Questionnaire. He distinguished four main types of humor: affiliative, self-enhancing, aggressive and self-defeating.
People with an affiliative sense of humor crack jokes to make others like them. Self-enhancing humor enthusiasts use humor to laugh at themselves or the absurdity of a situation to feel better. Aggressive humor is sarcasm, teasing and ridicule. And those who use the last one, self-defeating, put themselves down for others to like them.
What category would you put the memes from the "So Wrong It's Funny" Facebook page in? Part aggressive, part self-enhancing? A mix of all of them? Let us know in the comments and don't forget to upvote your favorites!
Emojis too, they can mean anything the sender wants them to mean. I don't even try to decrypt emojis anymore. If you have something to say, say or type it please.
I once googled why my head hurt and was told I had brain cancer
Jehovah's Witnesses: Those who bear witness to Jehovah, the God of the Bible and the one to whom Jesus Christ prayed. The one you are referring to when you say "in the name of God."
Dyed mustache, got hovering eyebrows. I don't know how they work.
I work at a self-checkout. Most of the time its the machines doin dumb s***.
As a practical joker to a fault............this seriously impresses me. I once hot wired my buddy's brake light switch to his horn.
My husband recently went "So cool! You gotta watch this!" in his sleep. Disappointing that you cannot enter other people's dreams, especially when they ask you to.