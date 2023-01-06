59 Artistic Visions From My Retro-Futuristic Mind
As a traditional illustrator and concept artist with a passion for retro futurism, these sketches are a glimpse into my inner universe.
Retrofuturism is a unique artistic style that combines elements of the past and future to create a nostalgicically futuristic aesthetic. This often includes incorporating mid-20th century technology and design elements with vintage styles.
Welcome to my world.
Love the " Martini " colors on the 1st One ( for those of you that have no clue whatvim talking about Google " 037 Martini "
These are really nice! You can really see the Syd Mead influence, with a little bit of Chris Foss as well.
