He Is Never On Your Side - Even In Private

#2

He Isolates You From Everyone

lenka
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

This is true, but not really helpful. In practice, what this looks like is that he will criticize your friends and family, he will refuse to attend social events and will probably guilt you for leaving him alone, he may outright say "you cant spend time with that person" but its more likely to be slow and insidious, beginning with general disapproval. He is likely to allege that THEY are abusive or controlling and that you are better off without them, or that you don't need them because you have HIM. For the record, a partner that loves you does not necessarily have to like your friends/family, but he should still encourage and support your time with them!

#3

He Is Abusive

lenka
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Again, true.... but not really helpful. "Abusive" takes many forms. Its is not always yelling, shouting and name calling. More often it is subtle and begins with micro aggressions and criticisms of your looks or quirks. Subtle comments that degrade or embarrass you. Abuse can also be financial, such as hurrying to join finances and then restricting access, criticism of your spending or attempting to control how you spend your money. Abuse is very general in nature but generally speaking, if your partner is making you feel bad about yourself on a regular basis - look hard and carefully, because that it abuse.

#4

He Manipulates You

lenka
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Again a little vague and actually really really hard to pinpoint in the beginning, because manipulation is often accompanied by its best friends and partners in crime, Gaslighting (i.e.. that's not what happened/you are imaging things/you are crazy) and Guilt (if YOU loved me YOU would do X, YOU are at fault, YOU don't care). If any of these thoughts sounds familiar, think carefully about what's happening in your relationship.

#5

You Feel Nervous Or Scared Around Him

#6

His Love Is Conditional

#7

He Expects You To Blindly Follow His Lead

#8

He Wants To Change Everything About You

#9

Sexual Abuse

#10

He Will Verbally/Emotionally Abuse You

#11

Constantly Accuses You Of Being Unfaithful

#12

Threatens To Leave You At Even Small Arguments

#13

Makes You Feel Anxious Or Stressed If Anything Ever Goes Wrong

#14

Pressuring You Toward Unhealthy Behaviors

#15

Inability Or Unwillingness To Ever Hear Your Point Of View

#16

You Don’t Have Many Other People To Talk To

#17

He Is Paranoid About Your Fidelity

#18

He Is Obsessed With Your Ex-Boyfriends

#19

He Leaves You In Debt

#20

He Is Very Insecure

#21

He Nags About Your Finances

#22

He Blameshifts

#23

He Stalks You

#24

He Gives You No Privacy

#25

The Relationship Is Full Of One-Way Rules

#26

He May Gaslight You

#27

Makes You Feel Unsafe And Insecure

#28

You’re Hiding Innocent Things From Him

#29

They Trespass On Your Boundaries

#30

He Makes You Miserable If You Disobey Him Intentionally

#31

He Makes Your Decisions

#32

He Discourages You From Having A Career

#33

They Won’t Admit Fault

#34

He Criticizes Everything You Do

#35

He Emotionally Blackmails You

#36

He Complains About Being Emotionally Neglected

#37

He Thinks He Is Always Right

#38

Somehow Everything Is Your Fault

#39

He Does Not Have Boundaries

#40

Your Family/Friends Do Not Like Him

#41

You’re Not Allowed To Have Guy Friends

#42

Gets Angry At You When You Try To Stand Your Ground

#43

Humiliates You

#44

Has To Know Where You Are At All Times Of The Day

#45

Thwarting Your Professional Or Educational Goals By Making You Doubt Yourself

#46

You’re Apologizing All The Time

#47

He Treats You More Like A Child Than An Equal

#48

It Is Hard To Do Anything Important Without Him In The Picture

#49

He Uses "Humorous" Teasing That Is Actually Underlying Criticism

#50

He Makes You Feel Beholden To Him

#51

He Demands All Of Your Time And Energy

#52

He Is Jealous And Possessive

#53

You Start Making Excuses For Him

#54

They Look Like Great Guys To Others

#55

He Keeps Score

#56

They Micromanage You

#57

He Doesn’t Have Friends

#58

You're Made To Feel Like The Culprit

#59

He Belittles Your Beliefs

#60

He Makes Fun Of You

