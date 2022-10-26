#1 He Is Never On Your Side - Even In Private

#2 He Isolates You From Everyone

#3 He Is Abusive

#4 He Manipulates You

#5 You Feel Nervous Or Scared Around Him

#6 His Love Is Conditional

#7 He Expects You To Blindly Follow His Lead

#8 He Wants To Change Everything About You

#9 Sexual Abuse

#10 He Will Verbally/Emotionally Abuse You

#11 Constantly Accuses You Of Being Unfaithful

#12 Threatens To Leave You At Even Small Arguments

#13 Makes You Feel Anxious Or Stressed If Anything Ever Goes Wrong

#14 Pressuring You Toward Unhealthy Behaviors

#15 Inability Or Unwillingness To Ever Hear Your Point Of View

#16 You Don’t Have Many Other People To Talk To

#17 He Is Paranoid About Your Fidelity

#18 He Is Obsessed With Your Ex-Boyfriends

#19 He Leaves You In Debt

#20 He Is Very Insecure

#21 He Nags About Your Finances

#22 He Blameshifts

#23 He Stalks You

#24 He Gives You No Privacy

#25 The Relationship Is Full Of One-Way Rules

#26 He May Gaslight You

#27 Makes You Feel Unsafe And Insecure

#28 You’re Hiding Innocent Things From Him

#29 They Trespass On Your Boundaries

#30 He Makes You Miserable If You Disobey Him Intentionally

#31 He Makes Your Decisions

#32 He Discourages You From Having A Career

#33 They Won’t Admit Fault

#34 He Criticizes Everything You Do

#35 He Emotionally Blackmails You

#36 He Complains About Being Emotionally Neglected

#37 He Thinks He Is Always Right

#38 Somehow Everything Is Your Fault

#39 He Does Not Have Boundaries

#40 Your Family/Friends Do Not Like Him

#41 You’re Not Allowed To Have Guy Friends

#42 Gets Angry At You When You Try To Stand Your Ground

#43 Humiliates You

#44 Has To Know Where You Are At All Times Of The Day

#45 Thwarting Your Professional Or Educational Goals By Making You Doubt Yourself

#46 You’re Apologizing All The Time

#47 He Treats You More Like A Child Than An Equal

#48 It Is Hard To Do Anything Important Without Him In The Picture

#49 He Uses "Humorous" Teasing That Is Actually Underlying Criticism

#50 He Makes You Feel Beholden To Him

#51 He Demands All Of Your Time And Energy

#52 He Is Jealous And Possessive

#53 You Start Making Excuses For Him

#54 They Look Like Great Guys To Others

#55 He Keeps Score

#56 They Micromanage You

#57 He Doesn’t Have Friends

#58 You're Made To Feel Like The Culprit

#59 He Belittles Your Beliefs