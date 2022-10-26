60 Signs Your Controlling Boyfriend Is A Walking Red Flag
He Is Never On Your Side - Even In Private
He Isolates You From Everyone
This is true, but not really helpful. In practice, what this looks like is that he will criticize your friends and family, he will refuse to attend social events and will probably guilt you for leaving him alone, he may outright say "you cant spend time with that person" but its more likely to be slow and insidious, beginning with general disapproval. He is likely to allege that THEY are abusive or controlling and that you are better off without them, or that you don't need them because you have HIM. For the record, a partner that loves you does not necessarily have to like your friends/family, but he should still encourage and support your time with them!
He Is Abusive
Again, true.... but not really helpful. "Abusive" takes many forms. Its is not always yelling, shouting and name calling. More often it is subtle and begins with micro aggressions and criticisms of your looks or quirks. Subtle comments that degrade or embarrass you. Abuse can also be financial, such as hurrying to join finances and then restricting access, criticism of your spending or attempting to control how you spend your money. Abuse is very general in nature but generally speaking, if your partner is making you feel bad about yourself on a regular basis - look hard and carefully, because that it abuse.
He Manipulates You
Again a little vague and actually really really hard to pinpoint in the beginning, because manipulation is often accompanied by its best friends and partners in crime, Gaslighting (i.e.. that's not what happened/you are imaging things/you are crazy) and Guilt (if YOU loved me YOU would do X, YOU are at fault, YOU don't care). If any of these thoughts sounds familiar, think carefully about what's happening in your relationship.