20 Outdoor Halloween Decorations That Will Turn Your Home Into A Haunted Mansion
Halloween is all about fun scares and spooky decorations. This year, make your house the talk of the neighborhood. We've pulled together a list of 20 outdoor Halloween decorations, from eerie bat stickers to creepy hanging ghosts, that will help you do just that. It's time to embrace the spirit of Halloween and get decorating!
This post may include affiliate links.
Calloway Mills Halloween Doormat: Step into the Halloween spirit with a spooky and stylish welcome mat, available in various options, that scrapes shoes clean and adds a festive touch to your home's entrance.
Review: “I wanted an outdoor Halloween doormat that wasn't too crazy and over the top, but was still clearly a Halloween doormat. This is the perfect item for that!” – J
Moon Boat 4 Sets Bloody Garland Banner: A gore-geous decorative option to bring bloody good fun and a hauntingly chilling movie scene right into your backyard this Halloween.
Review: “I could NOT love these garlands more. They’re outside in wind/rain and holding up awesomely. I have gotten so many compliments and I highly recommend them!” – Amazon Customer
Ocato Halloween Spider Web + Giant Spider Decoration: Create A Vivid And Terrifying Centerpiece For Your Outdoor Halloween Decor, Sure To Win Attention From Trick-Or-Treaters And Give Your Neighbors A Fright.
Review: “Love the product! It looks great and though the material is kind of strange because it's not like a rope it's like a fluffy string it still stays in tact. No issues with it.” – Hispanda
Alpurple 6 Pcs Halloween Creepy Cloth: Drape it over doors and windows for a spooky effect!
Review: “These were perfect the act as worn down sails on the masts for our Halloween decorations. It was a whole pirate party!!” – Vee
YNYLCHMX Halloween Wreath For Front Door: Perfect outdoor decoration to welcome trick-or-treaters!
Review: “Wow! I am seriously impressed by this wreath! It was very carefully packaged for one. It’s high quality materials and just so pretty. Much bigger than I realized but I love that! Some of the leaves are actually wooden which gives it even more of a Fall wooded vibe.” – Vanessa F.
JOYIN Posable Halloween Skeletons 5 Packs: A must-have for creating a bone-chilling atmosphere with their realistic vibe and movable joints, perfect for haunted houses and graveyard scenes.
Review: “Super cute Halloween decoration!!! I added it to my porch pumpkin pile to add a little spooky flare!” – LP
FUNNISM 2pcs Halloween Haunted House Window Door Cover Decoration: Perfect for scaring passersby and creating a spooky entry to your home.
Review: “These were a hit on Halloween night. Easy to install. I used scotch tape to attach to inside window frame. The best part is that it very easily came off the plastic when I took it down and did not stretch the plastic at all.” – JE
DIYASY 120 Pcs 3D Bat Halloween Decoration Stickers: Waterproof bat stickers that will wow your guests and trick-or-treaters all October long.
Review: “Very cute, easy, and cheap way to decorate for Halloween!” – The Neals
JOYIN Halloween Décor Groundbreaker Zombie With Sound And Flashing Eyes: Its flashing eyes and creepy sound will make visitors think twice before approaching…
Review: “I can't believe how good this decoration turned out to be! I was worried it wouldn't have a good sensor, but it was actually going off exactly as we would pass by it. The kids seemed pretty scared of it too. Was also quite loud and looked really good on our lawn. Happy with this buy.” – GG
AISENO Realistic Skeleton Stakes Halloween Decoration: Are sure to scare off your friends as they climb out from the graveyard.
Review: “This skeleton lives in my flowerbed, greeting visitors coming to the door, and although he's dead, he gives me life. Excellent quality and very fun!” – maisoui11
Funpeny Halloween Black Feathered Crows (6 Pack): The Perfect Prop To Create A Genuinely Scary Atmosphere And Spook Your Guests.
Review: “Actually better than expected. They have wires below their feet to attach to things. I also used a glue gun to attach the large one to the bottom of the wreath. The look very realistic I think. Love these!” – Laura T
JOYIN 3 Pack Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts Decorations: Their adjustable arms and horrifying looks set the perfect scare scene for your trick-or-treaters.
Review: “I just ordered a second set after receiving the 1st set. I really like the ways these are made and they look great hanging. Definitely a fun decoration for Halloween!!” – SK
JOYIN Halloween Foam Rip Graveyard Tombstones (5 Pack): Turn your yard into a spooky cemetery that'll give visitors a bone-chilling thrill.
Review: “These look legit and I love my little cemetery in front of my house! The stakes help keep them stable, even in high winds. You wouldn’t think because they are styrofoam, but they do!” – Shaina Lacey
Joiedomi 12 Ft Halloween Inflatable Towering Spooky Ghost: Capturing attention with its tall design and bright led lights, sure to give your neighbors and guests a frightful delight.
Review: “My husband was very clear last year when he said 'no more decorations'. Well, that didn’t stop me the year before when I got the giant black cat and it certainly didn’t stop me from getting this ghost. I love it. The neighbors love it and you know what? At least I didn’t buy the $300 skeleton ft Home Depot. So there’s that…” – Lisamarie G.
GIFTEXPRESS 2-Pack Halloween Black Flamingo Skeleton: Add a touch of Hawaiian Halloween horror to your outdoor decor!
Review: “LOVE them!!! They are the perfect mix of cute and spooky! Ordered a 2nd set for my daughter because she fell in love with them too!” – Mummear
Twinkle Star C6 Halloween String Lights: Bring a bewitching glow to your outdoor space with these vibrant orange string lights, featuring 8 different lighting modes to create the perfect Halloween atmosphere.
Review: “These were exactly what I expected, but better. I wanted some durable, and function halloween lights for around the house. These are absolutely perfect!” – A. Harmon
Joyin 53” Halloween Bendable Tree Wrap Ghost Decoration: Spook-up your outdoor space with a super cute ghost peeping from your trees and porches.
Review: “Super, super cute! I threw a solar spotlight on it to give it some night time oomph, and it looks great.” – Erika
Nobie Vivid Halloween Doorbell Decoration: Give Your Trick-Or-Treaters And Visitors The Fright Of Their Lives With Its Glowing Green Eye And Terrifying Sounds.
Review: “If you LOVE HALLOWEEN like I do then this doorbell is for you. I hung it right above my regular doorbell so people would be sure to see it. I get such a kick out of it that I go outside just to ring it. I could not wait until October, I had to hang it the minute I opened it.” – Izzy’s Mom
GIFTEXPRESS 8" Black Cauldron Kettle: Perfect for adding a touch of witchy magic to your decorations and treating trick-or-treaters with spooky goodies.
Review: “This cauldron was just what I needed for my Halloween project. Not too big and seems to be pretty sturdy.” – PJ
JOYIN 3 Pack Halloween Party Decoration 25.5" Hanging Ghosts: The perfect outdoor Halloween decoration that will add a cute and spooky atmosphere to your doorstep.
Review: “Looks nice and withstood a strong 20 mph wind for an entire day without the cloth moving out of place.” – Sandeep