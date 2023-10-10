Home Essentials’ Deals on Amazon Prime Day You Shouldn’t Miss Out On (Day 1)
The selected deals are current but only accessible for a limited time. These exclusive deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Take advantage of a special offer from Amazon - get 1 week of Prime for just $1.99.
For more available deals, be sure to visit the Prime Day on Amazon website.
Vacuum Cleaner - Dyson V12
Othe vaccum cleaner deals:
Dyson Ball Animal 2 - $379.99 (save $220)
Eureka Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner - $129.99 (save $20)
Shark Upright Vacuum - $149.99 (save $70)
Smart Home Security Cameras - Kasa Indoor Smart Cam
More security camera deals:
Litokam Little Elf - 1080P Indoor Security Cam - $26.99 (save $23)
VISION WELL Wireless AI Security Cam - $39.99 (save $30)
Blink Mini - Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Cam - $39.98 (save $60)
Ring Video Doorbell - $54.99 (save $45)
Blink Video Doorbell - $29.99 (save $30)
Rice Cookers - Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker And Warmer
More rice cooker deals:
Zojirushi Rice Cooker - $49.99 (save $24.51)
Instant 20-Cup Multi-Cooker - $69.99 (save $30)
Instant Pot Duo - 7-in-1 Electric Cooker - $69.99 (save $30)
COMFEE' Japanese Rice Cooker - $69.99 (save $14)
CHACEEF Mini Rice Cooker - $37.89 (save $9.1)
Toshiba Small Rice Cooker - $76.99 (save $13)
Electronic Keypad Locks - Yale Assure Lock
More electronic keypad lock deals:
August Home Smart Lock + Smart Keypad - $174.38 (save $75.61)
Kwikset - Keyless Keypad Door Lock with Handle - $84.33 (save $40.67)
SCHLAGE Camelot - Keyless Entry Keypad lock - $102.85 (save $47.14)
SMONET Smart Deadbolt - Fingerprint & Keypad Electronic Lock - $99.99 (save $100)
Veise Keyless Entry Door Lock - $32.78 (save $27.21)
Home And Personal Water Filters - SimPure Countertop Purification System
More water filter deals:
iSpring - Certified Under-Sink 6-Stage Water Filter - $185.71 (save $33.28)
Brita 6-Cup Filter Pitcher - $13.93 (save $10.06)
Waterdrop Lucid 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher - $16.89 (save $4.35)
Hskyhan Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher - $32.99 (save $13)
Bathroom Organization - AKTECKE Adhesive Corner Shower Caddy
More deals for bathroom organization:
AKTECKE Adhesive Corner Shower Caddy - $15.99 (save $5)
EUDELE Shower Caddy 5-Pack - $19.99 (save $20)
WOPITUES Over Toilet Bathroom Shelves - $18.99 (save $18)
Showgoca Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder - $12.99 (save $7)
PUILUO 2 Tier Undersink Cabinet Basket - $19.98 (save $5)
DELITON Adhesive Hooks - $9.59 (save $6.4)
Vtopmart Drawer Organizer Set - $16.19 (save $10.44)
4 Pack Qtip Dispenser Holders - $7.98 (save save $6.01)
Air Fryers - Powerxl Maxx Classic
More air fryers deals:
DASH Tasti-Crisp™ Air Fryer - $47.49 (save $12.5)
DASH Tasti-Crisp™ Digital Air Fryer - $49.99 (save $10)
COSORI 10 Qt Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo - $109.98 (save $20.01)
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 - $119.99 (save $33)
Instant VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer - $119.99 (save $80)
Kitchen Gadgets - Dash Safe Slice Mandoline
DASH Rapid Egg Cooker - $15.19 (save $3.8)
COSORI Food Dehydrator - $135.99 (save $24)
Kohler Over-The-Sink Drying Rack - $20.51 (save $15.49)
Molimoli Olive Oil Dispenser Bottles - $33.96 (save $6)
Cangshan 5-Piece Starter Knife Block Set - $119.95 (save $30)
JoyJolt 12 Glass Storage Containers - $35.95 (save $34)
Stasher Reusable Silicone Bag - $16.79 (save $7.2)
Bidet Attachments For Your Toilet - Tushy Basic 2.0
More bdet attachment deals:
TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment - $74.95 (save $34.05)
Bio Bidet Bliss - $549.00 (save $150)
Bemis SlimEdge Bio Bidet - $38.27 (save $20.73)
Bathroom Smells - Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go
Other deals for bathroom smells:
Cocorrína Premium Reed Diffuser Set - $15.99 (save $4)
Vacplus Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets - $8.99 (save $7)
Fresh Wave Odor Removing Gel - $19.98 (save $10)
Clorox Disinfecting Mist - $10.44 (save $2.73)
Shower Essentials - Dynamene Sage Green Shower Curtain
Other deals for shower essentials:
OLANLY Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug - $7.49 (save $8.5)
Arotive Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug Mat - $8.49 (save $1.5)
Square Hair Drain Cover - $5.59 (save $1.5)
Makayla Dehumidifier - $36.78 (save $15.21)