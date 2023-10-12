Review: “I know I'm posting this after Halloween but I still like to review things and there's always next year, or costume parties....or dress up time. I had intended for my newly turned 2 year old to be something else but he saw his big brother in a Catboy costume and got super excited. His brother suggested he be Gecko and he started jumping around shouting "Gecko!". So I bought him a second costume! He LOVED it from moment 1. We live in the North so it has to go over clothes for Trick or Treating. The fit was pretty spot on for him but he's not large for his age at all. If your child is a larger 2 year old you might want to size up. It's thin but the material makes it fairly warm still. The removable tail is a nice feature. We got SO many compliments on how cute our little guy looked in this though he kept tripping in it, I blame the mask. But he was having so much fun we didn't take it off. The CUTEST part of this costume with a little guy is the tail wiggling back and forth as they walk/run. I actually took a video of just him from behind and everyone thought it was the best Halloween video they'd seen bc it was super cute and different from actually seeing the kids faces, haha. I plan on letting my boys play with their costumes as long as they fit in them, should be perfect on snow days if we are inside.” - Laura K.