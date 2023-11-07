Review: "Great buy. After reading reviews I wasn’t sure what size to get or if they weren’t going to fit but the sizes for me were pretty accurate. I bought two. The gray one for my 6 almost 7 year old in size XS it was a great fit but I’m sure it won’t fit him for next year. He is very thin from the waist. I should’ve gotten a small size and I’m sure that one would’ve fit good and still last for another year. The other one I bought was for my 8 yr old in size Small Husky. He is a little bit thicker than my 6 yr old but it fit a little bit loose. It has some Velcro straps to adjust but even like that was a bit loose but I’m sure it will fit for next year so it wasn’t a bad buy. He was able to use it comfortably and will still fit for next year. They are great for snow play. They kept them dry and were comfortable with them. I was able to tuck the inner lining to the inside of the boots so it really was a great buy." — KenyaC