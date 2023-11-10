Brace for the chill of winter with warmth, comfort, and innovation. From high-tech hand warmers and plush duvets to self-heating mugs and cozy boots, this frosty season doesn't have to be unbearable. These 34 must-have essentials are designed to convert your cold days into snug and delightful experiences, helping you not just to survive, but thrive in winter's icy grip.

#1 OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer: Featuring adjustable heat settings, high-tech materials, and compact design - it's the perfect outdoor companion for the cold days ahead. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I think this hand warmer is AWESOME! I would recommend it to those with a chronic illness, chronic pain, migraine, mental/physical health issues, anxiety, stress, bad circulation, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors in the cold. Only time will tell how well this product holds up through the years. But it's absolutely worth the buy!" — Poker Panda

#2 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: A revolutionary self-heating coffee mug designed to keep your drink at the ideal temperature for up to 80 minutes, making it a must-have for those cold winter mornings. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'm loving my Ember mug - it uses an app for setting the holding temp exactly where I want it (140° for me is perfect). It feels stunningly luxurious to have my coffee perfectly hot with every sip. Knowing it won't be cold even after letting it sit for lots of minutes without drinking any is sparking joy! When I'm finished drinking coffe for the day, I'm keeping the base plugged in and on the table by my chair. A quick hand-wash then setting the mug on its base is all it takes and it's waiting and ready for tomorrow. It's "sleeping" and is activated by pouring coffee in. No turning on or off. I'm worthy of this big improvement in (what is for me) an important daily routine." — Peggity

#3 Koolaburra By UGG Women's Boots: A must-have for frigid winters with their warm sheepskin and fur lining, quality craftsmanship and comfort meets style. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Love them so far...unlike the original Uggs they seem like they will probably keep they're shape way better because uggs get stretched out and floppy. I wear a 10 so i ordered a 9 and the fit it perfect!" — art

#4 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: For those frosty nights when your lips are as dry as the desert, offering deep hydration and antioxidants for smoother, softer lips by the time you wake up. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I’ve never had a lip mask before, however I have used lip scrubs from Lush, as well as made my own with brown sugar. This put hydration back in my lips, and I noticed a difference within one overnight use! I decided to take a chance and purchase this item on Prime day, and I’m so excited to continue using it through the winter season. It comes with a tiny plastic + silicone t brush that looks like an old-school eyeshadow brush. It’s not sticky or gel-like at all, which is perfect. Flavor is great as well, and not super overpowering. The description says to wipe off the excess in the morning, however I haven’t had any excess. A little goes a long way!" — Kesley M.

#5 Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Lined Clog: Featuring faux fur to give your feet ultimate comfort and warmth in the cold winter days. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is my first pair of crocs and I wanted them to have fur so I can be my comfy and I love these so much. When I saw the deal for this I knew I had to get them while they were cheap and I love them so much! Highly recommend and I’m probably going to order another pair to start a collection." — Carla W

#6 Mike's Hot Honey: The 100% pure, Kosher honey mixed with real chili peppers that'll warm up your winter dishes and treats with a unique spicy-sweet kick. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "It’s cheese and cracker season but it's time to spice things up. With the holidays here Mikes hot honey is a new staple to have in your charcuterie board. It’s also a good addition on pizza, & wings. Savory, sweet and some heat; what’s not to love?" — Liliane

#7 5 Pack Womens Wool Socks: Perfect for outdoor activities or cozy indoor lounging - their high-quality, plush comfort, and stylish design make them a must-have for the winter season and an ideal gift option. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These were exactly what I was looking for. I would call these a medium weight wool sock. I was looking for some thing for spring and summer hiking that would be fun to wear with my hiking boots. These are going to be perfect. I wouldn’t say there is thin as a regular sock but they’re definitely not as thick as a thick wool sock. They are not scratchy at all, but you can tell they’re made out of wool. I think the patterns are so cute. They don’t squeeze the bottom of my leg like some socks do." — Mom8xs

#8 The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket: A perfect blend of oversized style and sherpa comfort making it an essential buy for surviving the chilly winter season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Best hoodie ever. I can sit and crochet in it for hours. Cat loves it too. I’m 5’2 and it goes to about my knees." — Lilly Sencenbaugh

#9 Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix Packets: The perfect winter warmer with creamy, rich chocolate flavor to make every chilly moment cozy and delightful. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We drink a lot of hot chocolate in the winter & this is great to get it in a large package. It tastes great & mixes easily with hot water. The price is better than you can find it at the grocery store. This is definitely a good buy." — W S

#10 Jack Black Lip Balm: For ultimate protection and relief from dry, chapped lips during harsh winter, packed with skin enriching antioxidants and SPF 25. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Have bought everything on the market for my dry, irritated, chapped lips. This really works. Trust me, you must give this in a try if you are desperate for healing." — rona

#11 Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set: A luxurious and cozy bedding companion that ensures a warm, stylish, and comfortable night's rest. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "So I’ve been wanting a comfy plush comforter insert for a while and I came across this one and decided to try it out. I was obsessed with the gray ombré color and just knew it would look so cute in my room. I purchased a thick duvet insert on Amazon as well so I could get that super full and fluffy look like the picture. It’s so cozy and soft but you WILL get a bit toasty in the middle of the night (I’m warning you now). Overall I’m satisfied with the purchase. For the people posting pics of it being ruined after washing.. make sure you READ the washing instructions. Turn it inside out (plush part inside) zip it up and wash on cold with mild detergent & dry on low (delicate) mine came out looking exactly how I bought it. I’ve washed it 3 times in the last 3 months and it’s still going strong! Highly recommend!" — B-RO

#12 4 Pack Snowball Maker: The perfect snow toy set to keep your hands warm and create endless rounds of snowball fun for kids and adults alike. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These are great! They make perfectly round snowballs in no time at all. My family had a snowball fight after our last snowfall and this product made it extra fun and enjoyable. Effortless to use and great for little ones too. Buy this and make some awesome family memories!" — Jen C.

#13 Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater: That's ideal for heating up your desktop workspace or small rooms, coming with tip-over safety feature and efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds to keep you warm during the chilly winter season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I got this for something I can turn on for an hour or so to provide temporary heat and it works pretty well. It's about as quiet as my box fan on the lowest setting (It's around 4 decibels quieter than my fan at around 46 decibels). Meaning it is a lot quieter than I expected it to be. The heat output is rather limited as it's only really heating up where it's pointed at, but it does that very well, and it's a good thing for me since I have a pretty cluttered desk. I only had it on for about 30 minutes and it took a good couple hours for my hands to get really cold again. Works very well." — MetalheadDragon

#14 Hothands Hand Warmers: Suitable for outdoor events, hunting & fishing, camping, and even your daily routine like walking your pet - a must-have essential to survive the chilly winter season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Took the advice of another reviewer and put the packets inside my "Bob Cratchit" gloves, and it works well. My work area is not well-heated, being attached to a warehouse, and winter has always been uncomfortable using keyboard and mouse all day. Problem solved. Thanks, HotHands!" — khefre

#15 O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream: A hypoallergenic dry hand repair cream perfect for treating and relieving extremely dry, cracked hands while locking in moisture for guaranteed relief. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This product works wonders... The last picture is after one week use… Highly recommend." — Sunaz

#16 Hot Water Bottle With Cover Knitted: Perfect for pain relief, warming your hands & feet, and even reducing swelling, all while delivering a classy and comfortable touch to your winter essentials. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have very cold extremities in colder months and this is a life-saver when my husband's not here to warm my hands and feet - they are cold to the point that they won't warm themselves up even if I stay in bed. I've tried heavy socks and gloves or holding a hot water bottle but they just don't work. I boil and put hot water in this and both my hands and my feet can be warm for a couple hours! If you don't place it in an exposed area the warmth can last a long time. It holds a lot of water - my electric kettle is 1.5L and can fill this with some room left for the steam. I usually gentally press out some steam before closing it to avoid it act like a balloon. with that said I have never had any problem with spilling or exploding since I've got this. Thank you so much for this product." — Don

#17 Women's Winter Warm Large Scarf: That not only serves as a fashionable accessory but also doubles as a blanket or shawl during the winter chill. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love big scarves that can be used as a scarf, wrap or light shawl. I've purchased two of these to match my winter coats. They're soft and nicely made. The fringe is so nice! The fabric weight drapes and wraps well. The big plaids are great! I may get one more in lighter colors too." — Tuzi

#18 Bi-Directional Wheeled Snow Shovel Pusher: Conquer winter's wrath with this heavy-duty, time-saving shovel that effortlessly clears snow with its durable wheels and efficient design. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Not sure how we survived Cleveland Winters without this thing. The wheels help is glide smoothly. It clears a wider surface than any other shovel we’ve had. Very sturdy but very light. My husband clears the driveway 5x times faster than our neighbors. Highly recommend!" — Lauren From Cleveland

#19 Self Adhesive Foam Weatherstrip Seal: The perfect solution to seal out chilly drafts and keep your home comfortably warm. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Well, it's been 12 years, so I think it's time to say if this item works or not, haha. This Duck foam weatherstrip seal works as intended. I used it around my front door, which had a gap about 5/16" from the door frame, so that is the thickness I bought. I found that the width didn't matter in my case, because the tape was going to be more narrow than my door no matter what. I can tell you that this stuff works. You used to be able to feel the cold air blowing in through those cracks and now it doesn't, and the tape has stayed on for over a decade!!!" — Mari C.

#20 e.l.f. Skin Happy Hydration Cream: Your ultimate winter skin savior, delivers intense hydration for a plump and radiant complexion all winter long. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This moisturizer is amazing! So light weight, no scent or so light I can't smell it. I have severe allergies and this is wonderful. I highly recommend it to anyone wit sensitive skin. I am picky about moisturizer, I can't stand to have an oily or sticky feeling and this moisturizer by Elf is silky smooth! Much larger than I had honestly expected." — TRSch

#21 Extendable Snow Brush With Detachable Ice Scraper For Car: A must-have winter essential to make tough spots reachable and quickly tackle snow and ice. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Hands down, The absolute best snow remover/ Ice scraper I have ever owned. The brush will tilt and lock in @ 90°or 180° to the handle. The extention is NOT the loose twist type, it locks in. The handle is sleeved in very sturdy foam for a nice grip with heavy gloves on as well. 10/10 would buy again." — Steven W.

#22 Elastic Long Microfiber Plush Steering Wheel Cover: For a better, safer grip on icy days and a stylish upgrade to your car's interior decor, perfect for those tired of handling a cold steering wheel! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Actually surprised on this steering wheel cover. If you have anything larger than 15 inch steering wheel then it won’t fit. But I didn’t expect much from it since it was a total of about 10 dollars. The fabric actually stays in place when you drive. My mom was impressed that she ordered one for her car. It’s super soft and warm. If you live in a warmer area I wouldn’t recommend because your hands will be sweating. But since we live in PA and get cold winters, this is going to be great. Highly recommend." — Lauren Gerard

#23 Foot Massager Machine With Soothing Heat: Will ensure ultimate relaxation, alleviate muscle tensions, and keep your feet warm during winter - treat yourself to an at-home spa experience. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I just received this in the mail this evening. I have been waiting days for it. As soon as the mailman delivered it, I got it out of the box plugged it in and started using it. It took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to get the most hardcore setting out of it. But I found the sweet spot. Even at the highest settings I find this very relaxing... This is AMAZING and it feels amazing. My feet hurt all the time. I'm having issues with the bones on the top of my feet, plantar fasciitis and tired sore feet from working out at the gym after working all day... This thing is the best thing since sliced bread. I won't be leaving the house in the evening anytime soon. I highly recommend it. This is my first foot massager and it will be my last. I will definitely be purchasing another one when I wear this one out LOL." — JulieG

#24 Winter Warm Thermal Socks: A must-have essential that’ll keep your feet cozy during outdoor adventures and indoor lounging, making it an ideal gift this winter season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "They are thick but not so thick that I couldn't wear my walking shoes or rain boots. They worked well and kept me warm during a trip to the UK. I have been looking for socks to keep me warm for 20 years, these work well!! They are also not super tight, which I love, but still stay where you put them." — Kim Fong

#25 Snow Joe Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel: An essential winter tool with durable impact-resistant blade and comfortable ergonomic design that reduces strain, effectively lifts more load and ensures you can tackle the snow without straining your back. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Received the Snow Joe and got to test it out the next day. It's lightweight but seems durable. The lower handle makes it much easier to lift and throw the snow,compared to a conventional, straight shaft shovel. This makes it easier on your back. At 6' tall, you only have to bend down a little bit to grab the handle. Very nice to have, especially for the price!" — J.V.

#26 Windshield Cover For Ice & Snow: No more early morning snow scraping with this durable, all-weather windshield cover, compatible with most vehicles and designed to withstand even the roughest winter conditions. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Here in Northern Ohio, we just had one of the coldest winter storms since I have been alive, being 45, that says something. It dropped to more than 40 degrees in a matter of hours. I made sure I installed the windshield cover when it was 45 and raining at the end of the night. The whole next day, our high temps were in the negatives and the wind gusted to over 60mph throughout the day. My car stays outside in the driveway and was facing toward the street so I could drive out if really bad snow. This windshield cover, not only saved me time to not have to scrape the windshield, but it also provided me a great peace of mind for any future winter weather events. I paid something of around $25 for this item and it has exceeded my expectations. If you are considering a windshield cover for you vehicle, I highly recommend this product. The packaging it came in is very good quality and it includes a snapped pouch to store when not in use." — Greg Kinat

#27 Suede & Nubuck 4-Way Leather Brush Cleaner: A must-have winter essential to maintain and restore your footwear to an immaculate state, providing a one-stop solution for heavy-duty cleaning, all without the need for any added solutions or brushes. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love thrifting and finding good deals on unique items. I bought these used suede boots online. I fell in love with them and these were the only ones I could find in my size, and they were deeply discounted due to the stains and marks. The first picture is from the online listing. The second picture is after about 10 minutes using this brush. I basically have brand new boots for a fraction of the price!!!" — Kyle

#28 Sunbeam Restful Quilted Electric Heated Mattress Pad: For cozying up your bed during winter nights, with customizable heat settings and easy maintenance for ultimate winter comfort. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: I looked at a few of the heated mattress pads and the reviews were all over the place. I picked this one because the brand name Sunbeam means something to me from my childhood. I will date myself by also saying I slept in an unheated room for years on a waterbed so I like cold nose and warm bed. This is as close as I have gotten to that feeling and that quality sleep in a long time. The pad is high quality, well constructed material, no weird factory smell, well packaged. The control is easy to see, and adjust both temperature and timer... I am very happy with the choice and the quality of the Sunbeam heated mattress pad. I may not have to break out the flannel sheets this winter." — Brian

#29 Womens Opaque Fleece Lined Tights: The perfect layering essential that keeps you warm and enhances your figure with its snug fit. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'm always wearing skirts and dresses in the cooler weather, so I was looking for a warm pair of fleece-lined tights to keep cozy. I got the black pair initially and was so impressed! It is very comfortable and stretchy, not too tight at all. The lining inside is almost like a velvety soft layer, it's super warm and keeps the heat in! I've put them in the wash (gentle cycle) several times already and they've held up well so far, no pilling. The customer service is excellent, the package came with a note that says you can request a replacement pair for any reason within 30 days, so I got another pair (wine colored, as in the photo) for free. I could not recommend this brand more!" — Danling C.

#30 Winter Thermal Gloves: Featuring touch-sensitive fingertips and anti-slip grip perfect for handling your phone in chilly weather. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I knew the moment I put these gloves on I did not want to take them off! I kid you not, these are so soft! I ordered an extra large just in case and they fit perfect! I like the fact that I can still swipe and text on my phone screen with no problem because the fingertips are made for this. The inside palm of the glove has a grip feature and it's not tight. This is the ultimate glove so if you don't try these gloves you're missing out on a great value for a great price. They also have different colors." — MsPeeches66

#31 Fluffy Faux Fur Rug: Offering a warm, plush alternative to winter chills, enhanced by the reassurance of a slip-resistant backing suitable for high traffic – plus, it's machine washable! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The best rugs ever especially for the price!! I’ve gone through a lot of throw rugs I have 8 people in my home and 4 dogs and I’ve been very disappointed in some of the rugs I’ve had they haven’t lasted or they go in the wash and are never the same again. This brand is wonderful! They are soft and gorgeous you literally just want to cuddle up on the bigger ones and no matter the size I have been able to wash them and they come out looking brand new!!!" — Heart&Soul PJ

#32 Heating Pad: It relieves pain, promotes better circulation, and delivers soothing vibrations while its velvet cover provides a plush touch, making it your perfect companion for cold days and nights. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Great heating pad with a built-in massager. I already had a heating pad, but I wanted to try this one with a built-in massager. I was skeptical about the massager and heating strength, but this worked great. The massager strength is enough to ease any back pain and gets pretty hot at the highest setting. Overall a great product and customer support is great. They provide you with an extended warranty as well." — Amanjot Barham

#33 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier: For instant relief from dry winter air, helping with congestion, dry skin, because everyone deserves a restful sleep in a comfortable humidity regulated home. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I could not be more pleased with this humidifier! Seasons are changing into Fall here in the Midwest which is causing my husband and son to wake up with bloody noses due to the dry air. I purchased this to help put moisture back in the air and that is exactly what it does! It is a nice design, extremely quiet and I love the nightlight option. I also love the fact that the “touch” to operate is not pushing a button in-you literally just have to touch it and it navigates through the steam and light options! It arrived the same day that I ordered it and there was a $10 off coupon attached so I got this pretty cheap! I am ordering more for all of the bedrooms on our house!" — CoCo

#34 Cotton Flannel Bed Sheets: A must-have item for those who love to keep the thermostat low and enjoy comfortable, hassle-free sleep throughout the cold winter season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Was concerned about the brightness of the green and the thick canvas feel of the fabric at first. After the first wash the fabric softened (yes there was handful of lint in the dryer) but the fabric and threads held up perfectly with no noticable shrinkage (gentle cold, tumble dry low) fingers crossed that these will only get better with age. After actually putting the sheets on the bed I now love the color with my cotton duvet, and feel like it is cheerful, inviting, and fresh. Thank you for making these cozy organic sheets!!" — HappyBird84

#35 Extra Soft Faux Fur Blanket: A winter essential that blends style, comfort, and easy care - transforming your home into a cozy sanctuary during the chilly season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I got the cream color one and I love everything about it. I use it as a throw for decor but me and my kids can’t resist snuggling up with it. It’s super soft and doesn’t shed all over the place. Good size as well!" — Marissa

#36 Wireless Hand Massager With Heat: Your ideal companion for maintaining hand warmth and combating muscle soreness throughout the chilly winter months. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love this hand massager. I read a bunch of the reviews, both positive and negative. Glad I didn't let the few negatives stop me from purchasing this. caxZSI have had sore/tingly/achy hands for more than 10 years. I am a computer graphic designer and have had years of keyboard use and overuse on my fingers, hands and wrists... In the past what what my hands feel good was when I got a body massage and I'd ask the masseuse to rub my hands/fingers. It felt good for a couple of minutes. The Comfier gives me daily/more consistent massage and heat on my fingers and hands. And it feels amazing. I have put each hand in the Comfier right side up and upside down. Each way, my hands feel great." — amy stirnkorb

#37 Long Bath Robe: Perfect for lounging and warming up after a chilly winter shower, features deep pockets and machine washability, offering a cozy survival essential for the cold season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Perfect Florida winter weight. Weight of standard microfiber sofa throws sold everywhere. Sleeves appear to be cuffed but that puts the seam on the outside, odd but not noticeable in dark color. I bought only for me, loved so much i bought one for sister for Xmas. She lived in it for week, she loved it so much. Only comes in two sizes though so not much choice. I chose LG because I’m fluffy around middle. It’s big but I’d rather have a generous wrap than popping open. I’m 165, 5’4. Perfect length on me." — Lynn B.