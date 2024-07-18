21 Small Things To Make Your House Seem Like Like it Was On An Episode Of Extreme Makeover
Forget the sledgehammers and construction crews! You don't need a full-scale renovation to breathe new life into your home. We've gathered 21 easy, affordable, and surprisingly impactful ideas that will make your space feel like it just underwent an "Extreme Makeover." From clever decor swaps to quick fixes that take mere minutes, these simple upgrades will have you falling in love with your home all over again. So get ready to get your DIY senses tingling.
Adjustable Window Mesh Screen: Let The Fresh Air In, Keep The Bugs Out, And Enjoy A Breeze Without The Buzz
Review: "I have been looking everywhere for a longer screen to fit my window, I was so happy to find this one at such a decent price on Amazon! Shipping was fast. Seems durable and I love that it adjusts to different sizes!" - Michelle
Round End Table: Maximize Your Living Space With A Table That Effortlessly Slides Under Your Couch Or Bed
Review: "Loved it so much I bought another one. There the perfect size when you don't want some big table in your little spot. These are perfect. I use it for everything." - Christian Alexander
Ditch The Toilet Paper And Embrace The Future Of Hygiene With A Bidet Attachment
Review: "I've heard about bidets for a while and decided to purchase one, install was super easy, literally got it done in 10 minutes. Trying it for the first time was really odd but holy crap (literally). It was a gamechanger, I felt clean and it became a noticeable difference. I can literally tell you if you have never owned a bidet before you can not go back to just toilet paper, it was worth penny, and it was surprisingly affordable." - Kesav Bhakta
Give Your Kitchen Or Bathroom A Fresh, Modern Makeover Without The Hassle Of Demolition With 10-Sheet Peel And Stick Subway Tile
Review: "I was literally searching for months to find just this exact type of look in a sticky backsplash. They've been on over a year now and still just as strong and beautiful looking as the day I put them on. These self adhesive backsplash tiles did not disappoint and I Highly recommend!!" - Lori
Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains: The Stylish Solution For Better Sleep, Energy Savings, And Privacy
Transform Your Daily Shower Into A Luxurious Spa-Like Experience With The Invigorating Water Pressure Of A High Pressure Rainfall Showerhead
Review: "Super easy to install and can't believe how much water comes out EVENLY. I was so tired of the 'big name' brands that would clog and eventually end up shooting water all over the shower. I've had this installed for about two months now and ZERO problems. LOVE taking a shower again and not worrying about each nozzle getting clogged." - sbla
From Wood Grain To Marble: Peel & Stick Floor Tiles Offer Endless Design Possibilities
Review: "We recently bought a house with dated linoleum flooring in the entry way, kitchen and bathroom. These were easy to put down right over the top to brighten things up! So far they’ve been down a few weeks without even a hint of lifting anywhere. I’m super happy with the way this turned out and I plan ok trying another pattern in my kitchen soon!" - Ben
If you're looking for ways to infuse your home with personality and style, you won't want to miss these next few finds. From statement pieces that make a bold impression to subtle accents that add a touch of charm, these decor additions will elevate your space and make it truly yours.
Review: "This comes with more color options than I imagined, as well as multiple colors of white. Our chosen setting is Daylight White. It works on all the Echos in the house, so we can turn on the light before entering the room." - Sean
Ditch The Boring Faucet And Embrace The Drama Of A Black Kitchen Faucet With Pull Down Sprayer
Review: "We needed a new faucet for the laundry room and I decided to try this inexpensive pull down sprayer. For $40 the quality if undeniable. Solid construction and a nice, modern style to boot. Super easy to install, and feels like it'll last until it's time once again to remodel. Absolutely worth the money." - Pixelpusher
Review: "First keyless entry I’ve ever purchased. Read many reviews, but this one seemed to have everything I needed and at a good price. Easy to install with directions provided. Made one mistake, contacted company and they resolved the issue immediately. My wife and I are extremely happy with our purchase and would not hesitate to recommend." - D. George
Seal The Deal On Energy Savings With A Weatherproof Door And Window Seal Strip
Review: "Many places have been experiencing ice storms and cold fronts this winter, with temperatures dropping below zero. This product was very easy to apply and insulated the gap around our front door. The adhesive backing is holding up well and this product ships with extra adhesive tape." - Maria Mayhue
Review: "This is a great product for the price. Very easy to apply, and it has a grid on the backing paper to easily cut in a straight line if all you have are scissors. Had to enhance the look of a fridge door in a very busy location (picture added). It's still on there 5 years later, so I can attest to its durability! I can see this lasting another 5 years." - Ashley
Add A Touch Of Sophistication To Your Kitchen With The Clean Lines And Minimalist Design Of Stainless Steel Drawer Pulls
Review: "Couldn’t love these any more. They were very adorable and work perfectly for the dresser in my closet. I was easily able to drill the holes and get them into place looking so good!" - Jessica
Create A Stunning Focal Point In Any Room With A Wall Frame Set With Decorative Art Prints, Showcasing A Variety Of Styles And Themes
Ready to take your home transformation to the next level? These final few items will inspire you to think outside the box and embrace your creativity. From unexpected DIY projects to bold design choices, these upgrades will leave you feeling like a true home design expert.
Declutter Your Home And Mind With The Organizational Wisdom Of Organized Living Hardcover Book
Review: "This is such a lovely and practical book by Shira Gill! So many great ideas and beautiful pictures throughout. I loved flipping through the pages and finding many gems. I wanted to dog ear so many pages, but the book is just too pretty to do that to! I bought several and will be giving them as gifts to family and friends! Hurry and buy this book before they are all gone!" - DLew
Review: "I am doing a full house renovation and wanted something different for a girls bedroom. This is just amazing. It even came with white gloves to carefully assemble this without finger prints. Couldn't be happier with the results. I actually put 2 of these on the ceiling in the room which was on the larger size and used white led bulbs." - Tina D
Review: "This fire pit is good looking and easy to assemble. It is great to use on my patio table during a meal. The fire stayed lit for one hour and 15 minutes, a good length of time as I eat a meal and relax. I recommend this fire pit." - Jennifer D.
Bamboo Kitchen Cabinet & Counter Shelf Organizer: The Stylish And Sustainable Way To Organize Your Pantry, Cabinets, Or Countertops
Review: "We ended up buying about five packs of these because the first ones we bought worked out perfectly. They’re easy to assemble. We are using them in a closet where we can stack clothing and other items, to make the closet shelves look a lot more tidy. Great purchase!" - Travel77