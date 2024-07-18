Review: "I've heard about bidets for a while and decided to purchase one, install was super easy, literally got it done in 10 minutes. Trying it for the first time was really odd but holy crap (literally). It was a gamechanger, I felt clean and it became a noticeable difference. I can literally tell you if you have never owned a bidet before you can not go back to just toilet paper, it was worth penny, and it was surprisingly affordable." - Kesav Bhakta

