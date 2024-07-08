22 Items That Are Selling Like Hot Cakes On TikTok
Move over, Amazon, there's a new sheriff in town—and it's got a catchy beat! TikTok has quickly become a shopping mecca, with viral videos catapulting products to fame and emptying virtual shelves faster than you can say "FYP." We've scoured the For You Page to bring you 22 of the hottest items that have taken TikTok by storm. Prepare to have your "add to cart" finger twitching with excitement. These viral sensations are not only incredibly useful but also surprisingly affordable. It's no wonder they're flying off the virtual shelves!
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "I have used both formulas. They are so nice and refreshing for the eyes. I use it multiple times a day. The cooling effect makes my eyes feel better and I have definitely noticed an improvement in puffiness and color under my eyes." - D. Andrew
#popcorntok Approved: Flavacol Popcorn Seasoning Salt For Finger-Lickin' Good Snacking
Review: "This makes the popcorn taste so good. This is the only powder that made me want to keep my popcorn maker because i was about to throw it because the popcorn didnt have flavor and this changed it all i love it will buy again" - Amazon Customer
Tech8 USA Mouse Mover: The Stealthy Sidekick That Keeps Your Computer Awake (And Your Boss None The Wiser)
Review: "Let's be real, you're looking at this thing because you're trying to look busy when working from home and I get it, I did that too. And does it make you look busy, yeah it does it very well. Keeps your screen on, moves the mouse in random directions at random seconds. Go ahead and be lazy, get this product. What better time to waste than company time." - Christian
Headache Hack: Cool Relief With The Theraice Migraine Relief Cap
Review: "I rarely write reviews on products- but this- this is incredible! I bought it after reading some reviews. Tried it one time after getting a major headache- felt amazing! Told my husband about it and he tried it- now I have to buy another one because he uses it all the time! 10/10 from both of us- our headaches don’t stand a chance anymore!" - Rachel Johnson
Review: "This little guy is terrific. So good I don’t need to use it every day. It has seriously cleaned out my pores. I recommend it highly !" - Patricia B.
Review: "Works great! The video I posted is at Venice beach, where the sand is a little darker and more granulated than our typical Clearwater/Honey Moon sand... when the sand is wet it has more of a sticking texture so I was surprised how well the SHAKALO bag held up." - Astrid Proffitt
From Hair Styling To Makeup Application: Sink Topper Foldable Sink Cover Provides A Heat-Resistant Surface And Extra Storage
Review: "I live in a small studio and my bathroom is really tiny. No cupboard space and I found myself stacking stuff on the sink. When I saw this product, I thought I needed to try it and WOW! I love it. Easy to clean and really expands my counter space." - Sheri
But don't just take our word for it. The proof is in the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtags, overflowing shopping carts, and countless rave reviews. These next few products have amassed a cult following for good reason, and we're about to show you why.
Review: "I wanted something CUTE that I can slip my DD ice coffee cup in that would keep it ice cold throughout the morning. This does just that ☺️. The picture doesnt capture the beauty of this cup like it would in person. The gradient ombré effect from light shimmer pink to a light coffee like color is everything 😍. LOVE IT!" - Quasheema
See Everything, Miss Nothing: 360° 2k Bulb Security Camera For Complete Home Protection
Review: "The quality of the camera assembly feels pretty good for the price. Camera quality is great, zoom is decent, sound is decent, the features all seem pretty good. It definitely gets a solid 10 out of 10. Set up is very easy. It does all the work. If you are hesitant because of price. Do it. Worth it" - Chuck
Review: "I’m so thrilled with this! It’s everything it’s suppose to be and more! Simple to operate, so easy to clean, makes the best pancakes and crepes, heats up quickly! And it’s compact enough which makes it easy to store when not in use.
Great to take for camping too!
Highly highly recommend!!!!" - danna B
Unlock A Youthful Complexion With Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Review: "Love this product I’ve recently added it to my skin care routine and has made a huge difference. Definitely moisturizes my skin and makes it look super dewy throughout the day. It’s very lightweight and seems to seep into my pores very well creating a smoother looking surface" - Zai
Review: "This worked better than I expected. It took less than a minute to clean my laptop!" - M M
2.4 Gallon Kitchen Compost Bin: Discreet Disposal For Food Scraps, Perfect For Countertop Or Under Sink
Review: "No odor. Convenient. The lid hinge is nice because the lid gets out of the way when dumping things in the bin. Mount seems to be holding nicely. We have ours mounted to the inside of our kitchen cupboard. I would recommend this product to anyone interested in home composting." - Mark
Review: "These are amazing at saving much needed space in the fridge. They allow you to utilize the wasted vertical space while keeping the much needed space on the shelves. They are well made. A good value for the money, and a perfect storage solution for the canned items anywhere in your kitchen." - Summerof69
If you're looking to upgrade your style, streamline your routine, or simply add a touch of fun to your life, look no further. These next few TikTok-approved products are guaranteed to elevate your everyday and make you the envy of your followers. So, get ready for another round of must-have items that will leave you with a cart that's ready to bust!
Review: "Super easy to use, just gently twist and the top locks on. Haven’t tried storing an avocado yet but the others keep items fresh while also sealing in odors. Would definitely buy again" - Amazon Customer
Never Lose Your Lippy Again: Silicone Lip Holder For Cell Phone Keeps Your Fave Shade Handy
Review: "I purchased the MagSafe version of this product and it did not disappoint. It is perfect and feels like it was made for Rhodes! I’m sure it can fit other lip glosses or treatments but this is 🔥🔥🔥. Stays on the case well too! 10/10!" - Deannazon
Review: "One of the best shopping carts. Very convenient to use. This is the second cart in my family. I bought my first one over 5 years ago and it is still in great condition and a joy to use. Folds out and fits comfortably in the trunk of my car." - Yevgeniy Stanishevsky
Review: "This brush took me a bit sensory wise to adjust to, it is SUPER soft and gets a good foam going. Definitely worth it, because it feels SO CLEAN after. I got after a hygienist friend I have recommended it, and I can see feel the difference. I just had my cleaning so this should help keep it up! Well definitely update after my next visit. These are super sturdy feeling so I think they’ll definitely pay off!" - Scout
Review: "This little nightlight is so pretty and it changes colors. It sensed when it’s dark and begins its display of lights and colors. Will definitely be picking up more for other rooms" - desertchill
Review: "Love this watermelon slicer! Makes it easy to cut the watermelon really fast and with less of a mess. Washed this several times already in the dishwasher with no problems. Very satisfying to make such nice even slices. Works well for large Costco watermelons and medium grocery store watermelons." - G mom
Review: "I work in a warehouse that deals with packages and bought one for myself and coworkers. They are very strong and durable, despite being so small and looking so cute. The blade is sharp but it is very easy to use." - Louise
Review: "The earbuds are very comfortable and the sound has a great range. Easy to use and charge, connecting with Bluetooth is a snap. I was waiting on getting earbuds after seeing the high prices and was really pleased on how great these are for such a reasonable cost. Good customer support as well!" - Dana Lamb