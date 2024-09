Review: "Love love, love I bought two of them. they worked perfect. I love them. They created a lot of space in my cabinet and I can store lots and lots of spices and still see all the spices. Before I used to use a Lazy Susan, but I couldn’t see everything because I had so many spices I had to stack some in the middle and then I would have to remove spices to see what was in there. But with these racks, I can see everything all at once they’re great." - Julia Susan Wood