Being a pet parent can be joyous yet fraught with challenges. From grooming woes to mealtime messes, owning a pet comes with its own set of headaches. Thankfully, there are innovative products that offer practical solutions to these problems. In this article, we've listed some of these game-changing lifesavers that promise to make pet ownership more hassle-free. From clever home grooming tools to mess-free feeding solutions, let's unravel these pet problem solvers that can enhance not just your furry friend's life, but yours too.

#1 Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum Suction: A convenient all-in-one tool that offers professional grooming, vacuum functionality for hair collection, and reduces noise for a fuss-free pet grooming experience at home. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This grooming kit was fantastic, it was really simple to use and left me with little to no clean up after. The vacuum is incredibly quiet, all of the attachments are simple to use and link up to the machine without any issues, and using it with a nervous dog was a breeze. When I first bought the vacuum, my dog's hair was really long. After thirty minutes, I was done and only needed to throw the hair in the trash. The vacuum features two suction power levels, which is useful for thicker dog breeds that require more suction to get the hair into the container. The hair container is compact, but it is simple to remove and dispose of extra hair in the garbage." — Cassidy Morris

#2 Dexas Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner: An innovative solution to keep your dog's paws clean and your house mud-free; simply add some water, twist, dab the paw dry and repeat! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is a life saver... okay maybe that’s a bit dramatic but at least it’s a furniture and floor saver. I have two large Labs, one 115 lbs and one 90lbs. Right now they’re a lot of work to keep clean because my back yard is a muddy mess. The Mudbuster saves my back and a lot of time. I bought the large which is a little over 3.5 inches at the opening but probably could have gotten away with the medium. Im happy I have the large with two dogs because I fill it with warm soapy water once for all eight paws then lightly towel dry. Start out by treat training and lots of praise and before you know it they will be sitting in anticipation of their foot wash." — Sonya Malloy

#3 Stain & Odor Eliminator: A top-rated solution to eliminate unwanted pet stains and odors from every surface, ensuring a fresh and clean home without the use of harmful chemicals. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I’m was legitimately floored by how effectivly this product was able to clean a few really nasty old urine stains in my mattress that have hung around through dozens of other attempts to clean them over the past several years... Now I can’t even tell where the stains used to be without looking at my “before” picture—that’s with or without the blacklight! Thank you Rocco & Roxie for restoring my mattress to almost new condition and helping me finally remove these stains that have bothered me for years! Will definitely continue to repurchase for all my urine/pet mess cleanup needs." — Dani

#4 Elevated Dog Bowls: An arthritis-friendly solution for healthier eating and anti-slip dining experience that grows with your pet from puppyhood to senior years. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Purchased two of these, one for my tall dog, one for my low dog… The legs fold out- there is nothing to assemble and it’s easy to adjust them up or down. Light weight, but have non-skid pads and the bowls are nice stainless steel and easy to clean! I love how they make my dog area look so organized and neat! if I had a third dog, I would buy a third one! I highly recommend this! PS And can also be taken to Travel since the legs fold…" — S T

#5 Cat Litter Mat: That catches and traps stray litter, is easily washable, and shield your floors from pet stains. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is the first product review I've ever written. But in this case, I felt it my duty to tell you how terrific this litter mat is. The poo station is in a tiled alcove leading out into the garage. The two litter boxes ensure the cats (yes there are two) come out the front and onto the mat. Don't have to deal with taking off a top for cleaning. This tile alcove leads into the tiled laundry room, then into the tiled kitchen, and finally into the hardwood dining room. And they're clean! Even barefoot, I can tell that there are a minuscule number of litter pieces that ever make their way past this mat. The mat is soft (I scrape my bare feet on it after morning cleaning) so the cats do not hesitate to exit onto it. Fantastic! A great solution to an age-old problem of gritty cat litter all over the house." — Kay E. Gilmour MD

#6 Dog Allergy Relief: for a healthier, itch-free pet-life – packed with vitamins, protein, fiber, antioxidants and Omega 3 fatty acids to support your dog's immune, histamine, and digestive health, and alleviate seasonal allergies. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Absolutely amazing! The pictures speak for themselves but these are pictures less than 1 month after starting my dog on the Allergy Immune Bites. He was absolutely miserable but after less than 1 week of daily doses, he showed a significant drop in his chewing, licking and scratching and it’s only gotten better. He loves his daily treat and all I can say is we are thrilled that they actually work without harsh chemicals or nasty side effects." — nicole m

#7 Pet Dental Care Solution Pet Water Additive: That helps eliminate bad breath, clean teeth, and gums while bypassing the usual toothbrush fuss, just by adding a capful to your pet's water each day! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My 3 year old corgi had the worst breath!!! Her vet said her teeth looked great so it wasn’t that. We thought it was her food so we tried changing it to different proteins and nothing helped. Found this product and decided to give it a try. It’s fantastic!!!!! Doesn’t seem to change the taste of the water since she’s still drinking like normal. I have been putting it in her water for a week and her breath doesn’t smell like death anymore!!! We will definitely continue to use this product!!!! Highly recommend!!!!!" — Heather

#8 Pet Head Oatmeal Natural Paw Butter: The go-to solution for keeping your pet's paws healthy and nourished, ensuring their comfort in all climates while defending against cracks and dryness. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I took a super cute picture of my little girl and noticed how dry her little toe beans looked! I started searching for something to help w that and decided on this product. It worked so well! She seemed to like it when I put it on because she didn't pull away or cuss me out the way chihuahuas do lol. And her paws softened up after the first use! I'll probably put it on daily at first then maybe every other day and see what's needed." — Kat

#9 Automatic Pet Feeder: Simplify your pet's feeding times with customized diets, flexible power options, a voice-recorded meal call and high-capacity storage - perfect for busy pet parents wanting a trouble-free solution for pet feeding while away! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Bought for a 5-day out of town trip and it worked great. Still had someone keep an eye on the cat and house during that time and give cat a can of wet food, but at least they didn't have to worry about dry food feedings. I have the automatic water fountain, too, so in tandem, the feeder and fountain work great. Pretty simple to assemble, clean, and program the feeding schedule. I use a 3 portion setting for one cat, and set to 5 portion when out of town. Handles both round and triangular shape dry cat food just fine. Our cat is older so she doesn't tinker with gadgets anymore, so no worries about cat food bank heists. She's programmed to the feedings now and rushes to the bowl when the pellets start dropping - if you're a light sleeper, then it may wake you up if you're feeding at 5-6 a.m., but you'll get to where you don't even notice the sound of the food dropping in a metal bowl after a while. It's either the cat waking you up at 5 a.m. to feed them, or have your cat "programmed" to stay near the bowl in the morning and wait for the food to dispense. We've been using this feeder for about a month now, and it still works great!" — Bugman

#10 Dog Car Seat Cover: For a comfortable, clean and safe ride for your pet, providing a custom fit for cars of all sizes and easy-to-clean spill protection for all your furry adventures! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have a curious little Klee Kai who likes to look out the windows while I drive - which means as he sits up to look out the windows, he’s off-balance & frequently goes tumbling to the floorboards at even the gentlest stop or turn. This not only keeps my seat clean (a big deal in the rainy Pacific Northwest), but keeps him from getting hurt on everyday rides around town. Easy to install (& uninstall for passengers), & does what it says it will we’ll. Why didn’t I buy this sooner?" — kbroccoli

#11 Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet And Upholstery Cleaner: A versatile stain and odor solution that not only provides powerful suction to tackle your pet's messes, but also contributes to saving homeless pets with every purchase you make! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This machine is WELL worth the very reasonable price and I also absolutely love being able to restore two chairs rather than buy new ones. Less landfill and consumerism to help the planet...I could not possibly love this little machine more and now I can feel much more confident with all of our new carpet and furniture because if we get a spill or a stain this lightly little green machine will take care of it! I highly recommend the BISSELL Little Green Machine!" — Mrs. Augie

#12 Eye Rinse For Dogs: To alleviate bothers and irritation caused by bacteria, air pollution, and allergens, offering a gentle yet powerful solution to stained, aching, or sensitive puppy eyes. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "When we adopted our Maltese a couple of months ago, he had watery and crusty eyes. It was so bad that he couldn’t open his eyes completely. I had tried different products until I came across this one. At first, I didn’t see much progress, but I kept on applying the Nutri-Vet Eye Rinse every day. Slowly, but surely, his eyes were improving. Four months into the treatment I compared before and after photos and realized he had improved dramatically. I strongly recommend this eye rinse; I still use it just to keep his eyes free of debris." — Jaime Castano

#13 Pet Fountain: A quiet, low consumption pet water dispenser with a 2.5L capacity, BPA-free materials, three distict flow designs, and a triple filtration system for keeping your pets healthy, hydrated, and engaged throughout the day. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We had been putting out multiple bowls of water, letting her drink out of the sink, etc. It was really an issue trying to get her to drink water- she mostly just dug through her dishes and made a huge mess. But she absolutely loves this thing, I see her drinking from it all the time. And there’s no mess from her digging through water bowls and splashing it everywhere. Definitely recommend this, especially if you have multiple cats." — Sunshine

#14 Dog Nose Balm: Your cure-all solution to heal, protect and soften your dog's dry, cracked nose and skin, giving maximum relief using effective vegan ingredients like shea butter, chamomile and rosemary extract. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I completely recommend this. I'm not sure why the vets I've taken my guy to never said anything about his nose and after our last trip and no one said anything and after months of trying to get something to work I found this product. And man. 2 days I applied this a few times each day. This morning I applied it and pieces of his nose started flaking off. I got a warm wet towel and ALMOST ALL OF HIS LITTLE BARNACLES STARTED WIPING AWAY. I'm still completely shocked that P actually has a nose. I haven't seen it in so long. I'm not 100% what it is that caused this but if this let's me remove it then me and my old man are happy. I'm sure he feels so much better and his nose looks so much better." — Stephane L. Montgomery

#15 2pack Dog Bath Brush: Featuring an in-built shampoo dispenser for efficient washing, soft silicon bristles for gentle grooming and massaging, and an ergonomic gripping handle – ideal for maintaining your pet's cleanliness and skin health. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This little thing worked for this giant!!! What?? I'm shocked! I used it for my maltipoo first and was pleasantly surprised, i was able to cut down the scrubbing time and the amount of shampoo i normally use. But how in the world did it work for our giant labradoodle!!!! Wow you guys get a 10!! Very happy customer." — arely

#16 Roller Pet Hair Remover: A fur-banishing, easy-to-use tool for those who adore their pets but dread their shedding! Say goodbye to constant lint rolling and embrace this reusable, sustainable, and effective solution for a hair-free home. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This thing is magic!!! My couches camouflage dog hair very well! You can’t see it on the couch but it would stick to your clothes when you got up. I have a long haired Sheltie and a short haired Australian cattle dog. Got this thing and the first time I used it it was full with hair!! I am in love. Super easy to push across all the fabric. I was amazed when I opened it up and saw all the hair. I did the front of the couches the cushions and the pillows. If this thing breaks I would spend the money over and over to get a new one. I don’t know why it took me this long to actually buy it. Get it!! You won’t be disappointed!" — Tricia W.

#17 Wrinkle Paste: A grime-busting, tear-stain removing, and wrinkle cream for dogs that soothes itchiness and promises to keep their skin clear and happy for all breeds. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This cream is the miracle worker. My 2 year old English Bulldog had a yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned everyday with hydrogen peroxide but it didnt clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. Then I used a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and apple cider vinegar but nothing. I also used the products from the Natural Dog Company but my Bully hated the smell. He would act as if I was torturing him when I used the products from the Natural Dog Company. One night I came across this product. It didnt have many reviews and I really didnt see anybody else in the bulldog community use it. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface I noticed a huge difference. Within 48hrs it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I only use once a day and that was enough for us. I cant say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, its natural, and it WORKS!" — KS92

#18 Cat Litter Box Enclosure: That helps protect your space from scattered litter, easy to clean and assemble, plus includes an extra cat litter mat for optimal floor protection. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My kitten (about 3.5 months) sometimes likes to LAUNCH out of the litter box with a force of 1,000 suns, carrying half the litter with him. I switched to a larger litter box and added a hex mat to catch the litter, but that only helped so much. Enter: this thing. It's really just a bunch of papery-plastic panels you can fix together how you want, so it's great for making a maze-type thing your cat must enter before using the litter box. This means he has to take his time when using it, and doesn't fire out as much, and barely carries any litter with him anymore. Plus the benefit of giving your cat some privacy without needing a closed box is a good thing! It also comes with a mat (the light grey one beneath the black mat in the pic) which is porous enough to catch litter as well." — Zak N

#19 Odor Destroyer Litter Powder: To drastically minimize foul litter box smells and prolong your kitty litter's lifespan, making it a must-have for multi-cat homes! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This has been great! In my small apartment with three cats, it has always been my goal to completely eliminate the smell of litter (and kitten unmentionables) so that when a guest walks into my home, they don't know we have cats (with the exeption od the toys on the floor, lol). Well with the help of this Nature's Miracle deodorizer (used with my favorite unscented litter: Precious Cat Premium Multi-Cat Litter ...the blue bag) not one person has EVER noticed, mentioned, or complained about a cat-smelling home... Since I started using these, I haven't been embarassed by the "your home smells like cat pee" comment that is so common in small multi-cat homes. Even when we leave for a couple days, our home is still odor-free. I swear by it!" — Mallory JM

#20 Dog Nail Grinder: For safe, effective, and precise pet nail trimming, featuring advanced 2-speed switch, 3 grinding ports, super low noise and vibration, plus, it's rechargeable and portable for easy use anywhere. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have a 7 year old yorkipoo and a 14 year old chihuahua. I first purchased nail clippers and couldn’t tolerate the cracking noise everyone I trimmed each nail. I saw this product and said hey this looks like something they use at a nail salon. SinceI purchased this, I no longer have to pay $12-$25 each dog, each visit just for a nail trim. This is a lifesaver. Super easy to use. At first I thought my dogs would be afraid of the sound but it is so quiet that they just lay there and let me trim away. Great investment hands down!!!!" — Ice

#21 Stomp 'N Go Pet Lifting Pads: It permanently removes tough stains from carpets, rugs, pet beds, and car interiors without any scrubbing, while also supporting a mission to save homeless pets. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These are amazing. Just take it out of the packaging, pull off the plastic sheet, and lay it down, step on it, and walk away. Come back when you remember to, and the job is done just throw it away. I have also had a couple of times when I was in a hurry - and just used the pad to scrub up the area, and then dry it with a paper towel - it also came up beautifully. So far, it hasn't damaged any carpets, or affected the dye in the carpet. My old pet carpet cleaner cost me a lot of money, and I couldn't afford to replace it. Now, One box of this lasted me over a year - we have a dog with allergies and sometimes it eats something it shouldn't have... hence the issue. Highly recommend. Box fits easily under your kitchen sink." — wannabe writer

#22 Pet Grooming Gloves: For an efficient, gentle grooming experience that not only banishes stubborn pet hair but also doubles up as a relaxing massage and bath brush, ensuring your pets are clean, happy, and fur-free. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Before these gloves there was cat hair everywhere. It was on my clothes and towels. I would walk around the house after washing my face and moisturizing and cat hair would just stick to my face. My daughter said after she shook her blanket off “a tornado of hair traveled into the kitchen”. It was becoming a nightmare that I never saw coming. My cats didn’t like the other brushes and I can understand why! The bristles were so sharp. But these gloves really saved us. Not only do they work but my cats love brush time now. I’ve gained control of my home again." — Starr

#23 Fun Feeder Slo Bowl: To enrich your pet's mealtime experience, reducing their eating speed by up to 10X, aiding proper digestion and preventing obesity – while its non-slip base and food-safe design ensures a playful and safe feeding experience. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Our Frenchie pup would literally inhale his food and be super gassy/bloated for hours after each feeding. After we got the slow feeder made for smushed face pups, that has all changed. He eats way slower, isn’t inhaling, he rarely has gas episodes anymore and doesn’t walk around with a bloated swollen belly anymore. He really does seem to be a lot happier now that he is eating his food properly. It is a lot larger than I thought but it easily holds about a cup of dry food spread out which is perfect for us." — Elizabeth Gonzalez

#24 Flatties With Chew Guard Technology: The ultimate toy that keeps your dog entertained without the annoying noise, perfect for light chewing and fun fetch sessions. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Bought one for my puppy and also one as a gift for parents of a newborn who’s dog likes squeaky toys. The toy keeps the dog entertained with the silent squeak while keeping all of us sane. So far it’s been durable so I highly recommend!" — Caitie B

#25 Cat Natural Dander Reducing Spray: The safe, gentle and fragrance-free remedy using premium quality ingredients like aloe vera and oatmeal to leave your cat's skin moisturized and coat shiny. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This product is amazing! My cat gets really bad dandruff in the winter, and it especially stands out against her black fur. I tried both a humidifier and fish oil pills after my vet suggested them, but they didn’t seem to help. I decided to try this, and WOW!... I have never been so satisfied with a product. The smell is good, and her fur feels so soft. She doesn’t seem to mind it being sprayed directly onto her fur. If your cat has dandruff, please don’t hesitate to buy this!" — Montanna

#26 Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner: To easily maintain and protect your wooden furniture from pet scratches, while enhancing the natural beauty of the wood. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I literally never leave Amazon reviews but felt like I had to spread the word about this product. The previous owners of our house had dogs who scratched the doors into oblivion (as you can see from the before photo). I honestly thought we either had to live with it or buy new doors until I found this product. Unless the scratch is REALLY deep, this stuff blended it right out and you can’t even see the scratches anymore. Super easy to use, smells like oranges. 10/10 would recommend and will use for the rest of my life!" — Sarah Cassidy

#27 Otic Enzymatic Solution For Dogs And Cats: Provides instant relief from ear infections and discomfort without the need for pre-cleaning, using a gentle, antibiotic-free formula that works wonders on pets of all ages. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Oh my goodness, this is a lifesaver. My dog had been scratching his ear a lot, and it got to the point he was bleeding, and the skin was red, bumpy, inflamed. He was constantly shaking his head and trying to scratch more, and I felt so terrible because I couldn’t help him. I also got concerned that it would develop into hematomas. We’re on Day 3 of this, and you can see the significant improvement in the before/after. His scratching and head shaking was reduced almost immediately on Day 1 application. Day 3, a lot of the redness is gone. This saved me from a vet appointment, and potentially having been told he needs allergy shots." — Anna C.

#28 Tear Stain Remover Combs For Dogs: An easy-to-use grooming solution recommended by vets and professional groomers for maintaining the sparkling clean eyes of your loved ones. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I was reordering some of my cockapoo’s grooming products and happened to stumble across this little gem. For the price I thought it would be a good tool in my arsenal. He had tear staining as a pup but as a adult he just gets that goop in the corner of his inner eyes. Sometimes I don’t catch the hoop fast enough and it hardens in his muzzle. Even when I do, the goop is slimy and difficult to remove even with dog wipes. This tool is a miracle! Small, light weight and a good value for the price. Just one comb through and I got the sticky wet goop. A few more comb throughs and I found eye gunk that was buried in his muzzle. Most importantly, this comb removed the debris without causing any discomfort to my pooch. In fact, he seemed to enjoy it!" — Joanna

#29 Litter Box Liners: To make the most unpleasant part of cat ownership a breeze, these liners help keep your cat’s box clean, so say goodbye to scooping and hello to fast, hassle-free changes! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "It's my first time using liners, I went with these honestly because of the price. They are big which I find great, fits my box perfectly and the material is tough. Now the real test is my cat hopefully not scratching them through. Will update.

Update: I've added a picture to show how clean the box remains after changing first bag. Like said this is strong material, my cat didn't scratch through. Will be buying these bags forever!" — Julie

#30 Extra Wide Walk Through Pet Gate: For keeping your pets in check, whether small or big, with its adjustable width, easy installation, and durable design; includes a small pet door and safety-lock ensuring a secure and convenient pet management at home. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We recently got a large, 70 lb hound dog who is completely controlled by his sense of smell. He was driving us crazy when we are trying to cook or serve meals. Jumping on counters, begging shamelessly, etc. I got this gate to save my sanity and it really works to keep him out! Fairly easy to install, seems pretty firmly held in place by the tension rods. The dog has pushed on it with his front paws several times and it stayed in place. Also, this is way more convenient than typical baby or pet gates because I don't need to put it up and take it down every time I need a boundary. I can leave the door installed and leave it open when I am not cooking and easily walk through. Then when I need to cook in peace it takes 1 second to close the door. I am going to buy a few more of these for other places in the house where I currently have to fight with an older style baby gate every time I need the dog to stay out, like the laundry room which has no door." — Amazon Customer

#31 Top Entry Cat Litter Box: To easily reduce litter scatter and help keep your cat's paws clean; featuring a large top entrance and convenient litter scoop, this innovative product makes for an easy and mess-free cat litter solution. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My male cat was giving us issues with peeing into the crease of our two piece door entry litter box and whenever i opened it to clean it, the pee would leak everywhere. I did a little research and figured that a top entry litter box would maybe fix the problem. This litterbox definitely did solve that problem and i couldn't be happier!! My two cats figured it out pretty quickly and I love that the lid has creases and traps the litter so my littermat barely gets any litter on it. I got the smallest option and both of my cats fit into it without any issues and they're both dramatically different sizes. If you're dealing with a high pee-er i definitely recommend this affordable option!" — Karla

#32 Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge: A durable, reversible cardboard lounge designed not just to keep your cats entertained, but also protect your furniture from scratching, a stylish yet effective solution to your cat's natural instinct to scratch. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Our cats have a bad habit of trying to scratch the couches, it’s a work in progress but as soon as we got this delivered they have been obsessed! I hid some treats in the narrow part and sprinkled the cat nip it comes with, needless to say we’re thrilled that they’ve taken a liking too it. Quality is great. May buy another so they each have one!" — Kristie

#33 Dog Poop Scooper: Featuring adjustable handles, swivel design and odor-neutralizing waste bags, perfect for any dog owner who values cleanliness and convenience. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would. I’ve used this for over 6 years. I board dogs at my home, so I pick up a lot of poop daily out of a gravel yard, and also out of grass. This is very easy to use and the rake works well on all surfaces." — Kate Travis

#34 Interior Cat Door: Offering private access for your pet and easy DIY installation, so your feline friend can independently explore their special spaces without disrupting your peace. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Good so far. Installed easily in my hollow core interior door with a skill type saw tool. I used it in conjunction with the cat mate door liner which worked well. The template that came with the door was sized correctly and I cut enough the first time around. I left my door hanging and using the right tools it took total between 30 mins to an hour to install to completion. I would buy again. The wall liner was a nice addition for about 5 bucks to get rid of the rough edges and provide a professional look. I left it a little long for my 1 3/4 inch door as seen in the pics, but I may trim it later. For now it doesn't seem to bother the kittens. Mine are less than 10 lbs right now but I can see how a larger cat or one bigger than the 15 mark might be tight on this door. Not sure if I like the magnet or not, provides a little resistance when they first push on it. The door doesn't swing too freely right now anyway so it doesn't always return to the bottom either way, that's ok for me though. I caulked around the door and liner to give them stability and cover the edges since my door wasn't flat and had inset panels, see pics. Overall glad with the purchase, would buy again." — Shopper

#35 Cat Grass Growing Kit: An easy-to-use organic solution that provides important nutrients and controls hairballs, while also keeping your precious blooms untouched. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: " I must say, I have never enjoyed a product so much. The whole process of seeing a seed grow into a beautiful plant is just mesmerizing. If you decide to buy this, it is something that your kids will enjoy. My inner child sure did. It worked exactly as described. I woke up every morning to check on the seeds, and in 3 days I already had an almost fully grown grass wheat. I could almost see it grow right in front of my eyes. Day 4 I felt almost bad to show it to my cats. I have 3, and 2 of them started eating it right away. I didn't even have to put it on their plate. They really enjoy the full experience of rubbing against the grass and chewing on them. I am really enjoying looking at them eating it. I am not giving them a lot, just 5 minutes a day." — Maria Bros

#36 Premium Pet Screen: To effortlessly resist tears and damages from your playful pets while keeping your home safe and compliant with health standards, making it a perfect investment for pet owners who value aesthetics and durability. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have two cats, one is an avid climber. They are inside only cats (I live near open desert that is full of coyotes), but I like to leave the door open with the screen door secured shut so they can enjoy the air and sounds of outside, but I did not trust the standard screen material to stand up to their claws. Damage is one thing, but I definitely did not want them to tear the screen out enough to escape the house when I was in another room. So I was hoping to find a screen material stout enough to give me the peace of mind to keep the door open during the pleasant months, so I gave this one a try. Soon after installation I heard the familiar sound of claws testing out the new screen door. Despite even finding one cat 6 feet off the ground climbing up the screen, there was not a hint of damage to the screen material! Its has also held in the sliding door frame very well, even with the weight of the cat suspended on it. No bulges or sags!...I have had it installed for over 4 months now and there are still no rips or tears anywhere and I have not had to adjust anything despite cats climbing, scratching at it, and bouncing off of it while chasing their toys. The fact that this stuff is only a few dollars more expensive than the standard fiberglass screen is astonishing, I think it is worth many times the price!" — K2