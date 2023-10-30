If you find yourself embodying the characteristics of being extremely Type A, with a love for organization, cleanliness, and shiny perfection, then this article is tailored just for you. We have meticulously curated a selection of products from Amazon that will satisfy your craving for order and make even the tiniest details shine.

#1 A Tea Bag Organizer, Because There's Little Point In Sipping Stress Relief Tea If It Takes You 10 Minutes To Find The Tea Bag You Want

Review: "This completely revamped my unorganized messy cupboard into one that is amazingly organized where I can actually find my tea without everything toppling out of the cupboard. Then I would angrily shove the tea boxes back up there, but now I can easily pull this out and grab my tea without any annoyance! Each cube holds about 10 bags comfortably (11 is quite the squeeze, but it will fit with force), so it will hold 120 bags total. Such a great purchase!" - Kryssy

#2 An Affordable Jewelry Cleaner For Anyone Who Wants To Make Their Rings And Earrings As Sparkly And Clean As Their Home Is!

Review: "Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However...after using this Diamond Dazzle Stik...*oh my goodness*! After one use my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance!" - liltreeclimber

#3 A Handy Airpod Case To Keep By Your Side At All Times Because Running Around For 30 Minutes Looking For Your Misplaced Pods Is So Type B

Review: "Really liked this product! It definitely seems sturdy and it didn't feel like a cheap rubber that could easily rip off-from the keychain. I got mines in gray with a rose gold surface cover and it looks sssoooo cute!" - Amaris Montoya

#4 An Investment-Worthy Aerogarden That'll Grow Herbs, Salads, Tomatoes, And Peppers In A Neat And Orderly Fashion. This Is A Hydroponic Growing System With No Soil And Will Grow Your Plants In ~no Thyme~ Even If You Have Little To No Sunlight To Work With!

Review: "Love this new garden! It's my 4th AeroGarden and they just keep getting better. This one has a very sleek design and takes up less space than I thought it would without sacrificing grow space or water capacity. Set up was a breeze with the display walking me through the steps. I love that on their larger gardens you can set the time on the garden, plus this one is wifi enabled so I can keep track of my garden's needs on my phone! My favorite new feature though is vacation mode, which will slow down the light and water use so I don't have to worry about my plants so much when I'm out of town. I can't wait for my plants to grow. I would recommend!! " - JTC

#5 A Set Of Four Super Durable Food Shopping Bags You Can Set Up In Your Shopping Cart To Keep Food Shopping As Efficient And Mess-Free As Possible

Review: "Perfect way to grocery shop! This system right here has changed up the game for me and my husband Get environmentally responsible, and was even complimented in the store. These bags are everything because the rods help you set it on any cart, have room for $200 worth of groceries, help keep your cold items (even if your at the store for 2+hours like I always seem to be), organize your items, and when the trip is over, you don't have to worry about looking like the multi bag monster, climbing the stairs, ringing out your hands with the heavy pounds of groceries. These bad boys sit on your shoulders and your hands free to hold your keys when you get to your house, close and open car doors, handle your toddler, whatever you need!" - Tristan Emminger

#6 A Pack Of Extra-Large Divider Tabs To Jot Down Notes And Make Your Notebook Organization Something That Everyone Will Be Jealous Of

Review: "Promising review: "These allow more writing space than usual page tab markers, which is really useful for my college studies as well as my case note prep for legal work. If you are a fanatic note-taker like me, these are superb for helping you stay organized and focused on important information. They can be used for other things, like calendar and agenda notes, too." - Danielle H.

#7 A Shower Curtain With Quick-Dry Mesh Pockets That Will Keep Your Soap And Loofahs Stored And Safe Away From Water ⁠— Where They Are Likely To Last Way Longer!

Review: "This liner may be the most useful product I've ever purchased! It allows you to organize all your various bath products in conveniently sized mesh pockets. The pockets are strong enough to hold full shampoo and conditioner bottles without tearing away from the liner. No more worries about cluttered edges causing things to fall off the sides of the bathtub. No more nasty soap scum from bars of soap resting on the edge of the tub. No more rust circles from cans of shaving cream. It's brilliant!" - G. Allen

#8 A U-Shaped Shelf So You Can Get To Cooking In The Most Orderly And Efficient Way Possible

Review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It's not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they're short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise it's easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." - Congaree

#9 And A Set Of Superfine Colorful Pens Ideal For Bullet Journaling, Color Coding Your To-Do Lists, And More!

Review: "These have great color saturation, glide easily on paper, and don't bleed through to the next page! I can't recommend them enough. The shape is also amazing — they are beautifully crafted all the way to the cap. 10/10 will be buying more in the future." - mfin

#10 A Small Tile Tracker That Uses Bluetooth To Track Down Your Phone, Keys, Wallet, Or Whatever Else You Need To Effortlessly Wrangle Like The Type A Badass You Are

Review: "I am always losing my keys or my phone and with the tile, it makes it so easy to find my keys in a flash or find my phone! All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you're all set. When you misplace your keys, you go into the app on and it then rings your tile that is attached to your keys. If they are not in an area where they can ring, it shows you the location of the tile, which is also very helpful! If you misplace your phone, you can double-tap the middle button on the tile and it will ring your phone! It is such an amazing product and I am thinking about attaching them to everything in my house!!" — Brooke

#11 A Heat-Resistant Holster That'll Hold Onto Your Hair Straighter Or Blow-Dryer For You So You Can Free Up Your Hands To Do Other Things!

Review: "My wife left the hair straightener on and rushed to work, this plastic magnificent thing probably prevented a fire in our apartment. Even though it was very warm and hot, nothing burned, not even the plastic holder itself. It does what it's supposed to do. It sticks and prevents fires from hair straighteners. Proved after sticking to the sink for over three to four months and not melting with a turned-on hair straightener inside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m." -Emre

#12 A Waterproof Travel Bag To Ensure All Your Toiletries Are Exactly Where They Belong And Don't Make A Mess On Your Next Weekend Trip

Review: "Easy to pack and easy to use ⁠— roll the top down when using, and pull up and close when done. We unpacked and repacked these for 10 days as we changed locations often, and they held up to the shoving and cramming that we put them through. Used the small zipper pouches for our earbuds and my daughter used the clear case for her toothbrush. Love them." ⁠- Colleen

#13 A Three-In-One Smart Water Bottle That Might Just Have It More Together Than You. It Has A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker And It Will Light Up To Remind You To Stay Hydrated!

Review: "What an exciting, helpful item. It reminds me to hydrate and I use the blue tooth speaker to follow my workout DVD. It sounds like the instructor is in the room with me! It makes the work out fun with bright lighting. I love this product! I purchased blue and black. A must-have!! It does not leak. Great weight and quality." - Audra

#14 A Pet House Candle Perfect For Keeping Your Home Smelling Fresh And Clean. This Babe Can Burn For About 60-70 Hours And Is Paraffin-, Dye-, And Allergen-Free

Review: "I just got the candle yesterday and have burned it twice, three hours each time. I had a guest today and the first thing she commented on was how nice my apartment smelled. The smell is not strong and that makes me happy because I really hate the overpowering smells of the popular deodorizers. I have a senior dog who cannot make it outside all the time. He uses pee pads and is really good about it, but after almost two years of this routine, I had begun to dread walking in the door after being out for awhile. This candle just makes the room smell fresh and that's exactly what I wanted." - Moldy in Maryland

#15 A Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock That'll Have You Waking Up Feeling More Refreshed Than Ever By Waking You Up Gradually — The Light Will Grow Increasingly Brighter In The Half-Hour Leading Up To Your Alarm — And You Can Kiss Grogginess Goodbye!

Review: "This clock is a miracle worker. It also has a 45 day money-back guarantee if it doesn't work for you. I dreaded all my early morning classes, and work during the winter darkness. There is nothing more dampening for your day than waking up in darkness and forcing yourself to get out of bed with an annoying alarm. The video doesn't do this clock justice. My entire room is lighted up by the time my alarm rings in the morning now. I never have to wake up to darkness again. The best part is that my body truly, actually does wake up itself before my alarm ever rings. I love this clock. Never going to use a different clock again. Also, the night light is great because you can choose from the same 10 different light intensities. If you're concerned that the light isn't going to be bright enough to make a difference like I was, I can assure you, this clock with its highest intensity of light, is really really bright, seriously, just like the sun!" - J F

#16 And A Fridge Calendar For Anyone Looking To Organize Their Schedule Via Something A Little Bit Smaller Scale

Review: "Calendar is perfect for keeping track of your month. It has a nice gloss finish so writing is very smooth. The magnet is nice and thick so it sticks well. It fits on the front door of our large fridge. Love the simplicity of the calendar so it can be decorated however you wish. The boxes fit my small rectangular post-it notes nicely, which is a plus." - Wv Mama

#18 A Makeup Organizer That'll Save You Tons Of Counter Space And Keep All Your Makeup Sponges In Impeccable Order? Add To Cart!

Review: "Absolutely perfect!!! Saved a ton of space on my vanity as I was able to put so much in it. I have all of my foundations on the shelves, as well skincare and hair products with smaller items such as glitters and pigments on the top. Shelves are fully customizable and assembly is a breeze. No tools needed! Great, sturdy quality. I received this as a Christmas gift from my husband and I am truly impressed." - Mrs D

#19 A Waterproof Notepad So You Can Jot Down Notes Or Brilliant Ideas In The Shower

Review: "I purchased this product for myself because I was always thinking of things I needed to do while in the shower, but would forget to do them once I got out. This works for that situation. It's also nice to leave love notes for my husband when he takes showers after me." - Cheryl Bass

#20 And If You've Already Organized Everything Else In Your Life, This Best-Selling Novel, The Organized Mind To Help You Learn More About Organizing Your Own Brain And Improving Your Memory

This book explores different ways of processing information in the brain and the science of thinking, and it may help you with insights in decision-making, healthy sleeping habits, how to keep better track of things, and more.

#21 An Extra-Large Dry Erase Calendar Big Enough To Handle Everything You've Got To Stay On Top Of This Month!

Review: "This coming school year I will have three kids in high school, one kid in middle school, and my youngest will be in preschool. The older kids all play sports, three of them play more than one sport, and all of the sports are happening at the same time. To say that my schedule is busy is an understatement. That doesn't include my husband's two jobs and our community and service clubs we have joined.

I had a smaller dry erase calendar, but it simply did not hold enough information. It was very hard to keep everything on the calendar and know where and when I needed to be somewhere. This calendar is perfect. Truly, it will make my life easier. Yes, it is big. Yes, you will need a place to put it. Thankfully, I have the perfect wall in the hallway outside of my kitchen. There is plenty of room to add all of the activities for everyone. I have decided to color-code everyone this year so then I can be hyper organized. My dream come true. Some call me obsessively organized. Well, I have no other choice with all that happens in this house." - Kate

#22 A Bed Shelf Perfect For Anyone Who Likes To Read Or Enjoy A Cup Of Tea As They Wind Down For Bed. Now You Can, In The Tidiest Way Possible!

Review: "The BedShelfie is exactly what I needed -- and is exactly as it was described. It fit perfectly, is sturdy and well-made, and was a cinch to install. Forget the space-hogging nightstand -- get a BedShelfie!" - Dusty Teague

#23 A Planner With Blank Dates That You'll Actually Use All The Time, Because You Can Take A Break Without Losing Pages!

Review: "This is the best planner I have ever used! I have tried 5 different planners before as well as bullet journaling, but I always get burnt out after a month and quit using it. However, with this planner, I've been using it regularly for 3 months with no sign of stopping. It has exactly what you need with room for creative freedom in case you want to decorate it (which was what appealed to me about bullet journaling). I love to draw on and decorate the monthly pages as if it's a bullet journal. It's the perfect size and weight, and I also love that the dates in the planner are all blank so you can start it any time of year and take a break without wasting pages. I highly recommend this planner, especially for people who have struggled keeping a planner in the past or want to try out bullet journaling but aren't dedicated enough to keep up with it (like me!). I definitely will be purchasing this again." - V

#24 Expandable Folders So You Can Organize The Heck Out Of Stray Papers

Review: "I'm a college student with a lot of papers to carry. I was looking for something cute and easy to carry that fits manila folders and keeps smaller folders

#25 A Car Organizer You Can Stash In The Trunk Or Your Cargo Area And Finally Keep The Car As Neat As Possible! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Perfect organizer to keep your car neat and orderly! This organizer is the perfect storage piece for the cargo area of a car or SUV. It has straps to hold it in place and there are three large storage sections. It is deep enough to store things like reusable cups/mugs for travel and can be reconfigured using the velcro that holds the divider in place. It is well made and roomy, but not so big that it takes up all of your cargo space. Still plenty of space for groceries, dogs, or any other miscellaneous things I find myself hauling on the regular." - Alexandra Robbins