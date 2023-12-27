24 Nifty Products to Inspire Your New Year, New Me Journey
Let the New Year bring a fresh start and inspire a new version of you! We've curated 24 nifty products on Amazon that are designed to motivate and aid your journey of transformation. From health-boosting gadgets and wellness accessories, to productivity-igniting tools and self-improvement books, this list has something for everyone looking to make a change.
This post may include affiliate links.
Walking Towards Wellness: Discover The Sperax Walking Pad - Feel The Power Of Fitness While You Work With This Under Desk Treadmill, And Take Steps Towards A Healthier Lifestyle!
Review: "I love how easy this thing is to move around, so when I am ready to walk I turn a monitor around and the pad and I walk while watching my shows. I easily get my 30 minute walk a day in now. Excited for 2024 goals to be met!" - Chloe Hedenskog
Find Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, And Courage In 'A Year Of Positive Thinking' - Fuel Your Soul With Encouraging Quotes And Empowering Mindset Shifts
Review: ""A Year of Positive Thinking: Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, and Courage" has become an integral part of my daily wellness routine as a content creator. This book provides a perfect way to kickstart my day with positivity and intention. By incorporating it into my morning ritual, I am greeted with uplifting thoughts and empowering messages that set a positive tone for the rest of the day. The book's daily affirmations and wisdom remind me of the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and approaching challenges with courage. Starting my day with a dose of positivity from this book has truly transformed my outlook and attitude, enhancing my creativity and overall well-being as a content creator. I highly recommend "A Year of Positive Thinking" to anyone seeking a simple yet powerful tool to infuse their day with positivity and create a more fulfilling and inspired life." - Jonathan Belle
Plan, Organize, And Conquer: Get Surprised By Your Own Productivity With The Clear Acrylic Magnetic Dry Erase Board - Combine Function And Style With Monthly & Weekly Planning, And Watch Your To-Do List 'Erase' Away
Review: "I was so excited to get this order. You know you’re a adult when planning gets you excited lol. I was eyeing a similar calendar on Etsy that would’ve been about $50 more. Decided to check out Amazon before making that splurge and I’m glad I did. This calendar is pretty much perfect. It’s a great size and the weekly schedule is a added bonus. Can not beat the price and i received it quickly. The size is exactly what I wanted and the makers are so vibrant." - Cay
Rise And Shine In Style: Experience The Magic Of A Sunrise Alarm Clock - Wake Up Gently To Simulated Sunlight, And Start Your Day On The Bright Side!
Review: "I really like this product because I feel so much calmer waking up in the morning. The light and nature sounds are such a good combination as it softly wakes me up instead of having my phone alarm go off and me jolting up. I feel like I’ve been waking up a lot less groggy as well. Overall I really like this product, and would definitely recommend it!" - Kate Wavrek
Start Your Days With Purpose: 'Two Minute Mornings' Journal - Win Your 2024 Mornings With Daily Doses Of Gratitude And Mindfulness!
Review: "I love this journal, it’s so fat and chunky and made so well. The yellow is amazing and is refreshing to look at every day. Just laying your eyes on it puts you in a good mood with it’s sunshine color. Has an old vintage book type feel which I’m really into. It’s simple and to the point with a to the point quick beginning reference. " - Trudie Sander
Portable Power-UPS: Whip Up Your Wellness With A Personal Size Blender - Your Fast Track To Fresh, On-The-Go Smoothies In 2024
Review: "I had this portable blender for 3 days and I use it 3 times a day. I love it. I never liked waking up early just to blend my fruits. But now I'm able to perp grab and go. I can blend my smoothies wherever I am. I will definitely buy more to hand out as gifts" - Nehemie loute
Spray, Step Back, Relax: Keep Your Shower Spotless With Wet & Forget Cleaner, Because Who Has Time For Scrubbing In 2024?
Review: "This is the guy's basement shower and I have tried for several years to get the stains out of the shower base. I even filled the base with bleach water and let it stand for hours. Nothing worked until I tried Wet & Forget for the shower. This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement! I sprayed the base 4 more times and let it stand for several hours each time. I used the brush and an old washcloth to get in the corners of the base. The result is the After picture." - Deb T.
Master Your Finances With The Clever Fox Budget Planner - Track Your Expenses In Style With This Beginner-Friendly Yet Fun Notebook, And Watch Your Money Management Skills Soar!
Review: "Don’t know how anybody would not like the layout of this journal! it’s a great way to keep track of all your savings throughout the entire year! love what this journal features! looks like a leather finish but it’s actually as soft matte finish which i love! for every month there is a monthly budget page, expense tracker, monthly budget review and ideas/ notes page! this journal also features a financial goals page, mind map, strategy/ tactics page, savings tracker, debt tracker, holiday budget pages, bill trackers, annual summary pages, check register charts and account info pages! it also comes with example sheets on how to fill out each section as well as three sticker sheets which are always fun!" - ZM
Sort, Snap, Succeed: Keep Your Critical Papers In Check With A 5-Pocket Expanding File Folder - Your Desk's New Bff!
Review: "It is thinner than a big one but I love it because you can use in binders and organizing! It’s EXACTLY what I wanted! It comes with awesome pastel labels too. I bought for my kids art to keep in every year." - Brooke W
Nail The Habit: Mavala Stop Deterrent Nail Polish Treatment - Because Your Nails Deserve Care, Not Wear From Your Mouth
Review: "My absolute favorite thing about this product is how much it works… I’ve been a nail biter for as long as I can remember, and it’s gotten worst as time passed. I decided to buy this one on a whim, and hoped that it worked, and in my surprise it did! THIS PRODUCT IS GREAT because it will help you condition your mind to stop the habit." - Amanda Bratz
Write & Light It Up: With 'Burn After Writing,' Let Your Words Spark Transformation As 2024 Burns Bright To A Close
Review: "Honestly well formatted book kept the process light and fun but also threw some curveballs in there to keep you engaged . This was a great New years activity we burned on New Year’s Day 😊" - Tamira griffin
Brighten On The Go: The Teeth Whitening Pen - Your Secret Weapon For A Dazzling Smile, One Stroke At A Time
Review: "I liked this product because, I work at a job were I meet a lot of people face to face. I like to smile when Im working with my clients. I drink a lot of tea and I noticed my teeth started looking not as white. I found bright white teeth whitening pens. I am happy with the results. My friends and family have noticed how much whiter my teeth are too!" - connie
Luggage Luster: Bid Farewell To Bag Grit With A Sticky Inside Ball - Your Go-To Defender Against Daily Grime!
Review: "I love this compact ball to keep in my purse. It cleans up that debris from the bottom of my purse that I didn't ever know was there, lint, sand, etc. I take it out to clean it under running water and right back in the purse it goes. It works great!! I recommend it." - Jaclyn Dean
Face The Year Refreshed: Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is Your 2024 Secret Weapon For That 'Just Spa-Ed' Skin Vibe!
Review: "I've always bought these Mario Badescu sprays but lately I have been experimenting with other toners. I was so happy to have found these through Amazon. I love how it make my skin feel after use and not to mention the smell so lightly scented." - Sarah Johnson Fernandez
Elevate Your Throne Game: With Squatty Potty, The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool, Make 2024 The Year Of Peak Potty Performance!
Review: "I am 5'4" and have IBS. MY LEGS END UP GOING TO SLEEP and it just makes the whole bathroom experience that much more dreaded. I purchased this and enjoyed it for three years before leaving my boyfriend. And forgot my squatty potty. I suffered three months without it before purchasing again. It is one of the best things I have used." - Marcella DuBois
Never Lose Your Cool (Or Your Stuff) In 2024: Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker - The Tiny Guardian Angel For Your Belongings!
Review: "I only had it for a few hours but it's a really good product to stay ahead of losing stuff like your keys or anything. I like that fact that it works double time because if you lose your phone and you have your keys, you double click it and it rings for your phone to tell you where it is, with the sound" - Dayday
Shine In Every Shot: The Clip-On Selfie Ring Light That Turns Every Moment Into A Highlight In 2024 - Ready, Set, Glow!
Review: "I was so excited to get this product and when I opened it it did not disappoint! The light is extremely bright which is exactly what I need for my eyeshadow pictures. It fit perfect on my iPhone too." - Yazmin Aviles
New Year, New Hue: Revolutionize Your Look With Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint - Because Why Not Make 2024 A Pastel Wonderland?
Review: "It doesn't leave your hair damaged... after rinsing it is so soft and smooth. The color is as vibrant as you would hope it to be. We left it on for approximately an hour and rinsed with cool water. Definitely make sure you wear gloves, I knew it would stain my hands but I didn't think it would last this long lol. If you're on debate.... JUST DO IT! - Tara
Roll Out Relief: Master Your Migraines In 2024 With The Migrastil Migraine Stick® Roll-On - Because You've Got Better Things To Do Than Deal With Migraines!!
Review: "I’m someone who suffers from chronic migraines and headaches. Typically, I get 1-2 migraines and 3-4 headaches a week. I’m in constant pain. It’s to the point that I have had to take daily medicine. I was looking for alternatives as I don’t want to have to “pop pills” every single time I get a headache. I’m also one that if I don’t take medicine right away, the migraine/headache develops to the point where I feel nauseous and can’t even speak at times. Smell is a trigger and for those who are sensitive to smells especially mint, this is no issue at all! I’ve used it a total of 3 times so far and it’s worked every time which is incredible! If I don’t take strong medicine (excedrin or prescribed medicine), nothing works. Im ecstatic and released to have found an more natural alternative." - Jessica
Glass Act In Every Sip: Toast To The Earth With Glass Drinking Straws - Your Drink's Never Looked This Good Or Felt So Right
Review: "I love these!! I use one every single day in my reusable water bottle. They are thicker and wider than a normal straw. versatile and fit in most cups. They look great and feel expensive. I prefer these over metal, plastic, or silicone as they feel better! They also do great in the dish washer! I do wish that I could buy the curved ones without buying the straight ones." - Kristen Lewis
Hydration And Fitness In One: Meet The Aquafit One Gallon Water Bottle - Stay Hydrated With Time Marker Motivation, And Get Fit By Turning It Into A 'Weighty' Workout Companion!
Review: " If I had to chose one thing about my Aquafit that I love the most, I would say I don’t even know where to start. A few things that I love about my Aquafit are her little messages on the side that you can read every 2 hours throughout the day. They are super motivational, and keep me going! Just when I want to give up, I read a little message and keep on trucking! I have fallen in love with hydration, and my Aquafit helps me achieve my goal of daily hydration. Not only is she a true inspiration to health nuts like myself, but she ain’t a leaker. You know what they say, If she ain’t a leaker she’s a keeper 😜. I would recommend a 1 gallon Aquafit to anybody! Aquafit, thank you so much for all the support you have given me thus far. I know our relationship has only been a few hours, but I’m confident that it is one that will last a lifetime. Not to mention, you can sip er or pour er with the 2 quality lids she comes equipped with. She is not picky, she will take the love however toy give it to her. " - Amazon Customer
Simplify Your Routine: Get Fresh-Faced Fast In 2024 With Makeup Eraser - Just Water, A Swipe, And Voilà
Review: "This is some kind of miracle cloth, I’m pretty sure. I was tired of using oily eye make up removers and still having to scrub with make up wipes to remove it all. This cloth does both and it actually got ALL my eye makeup off, I wasn’t left with that weird dirty looking rim of old eyeliner. I’m buying one for my sister, my mom, and pretty much anyone I love who wears makeup" - Amazon Customer
Stay Hydrated In Style: 2024's Must-Have Hydro Flask Water Bottle - Sip On The Go And Keep Cool!
Review: "This bottle keeps it cooler than I expected. The iced drink I put in the day before was still cold the next morning. I was really surprised. This bottle is large enough to hold a plastic bottle drink plus ice. It's fun to be able to choose your favorite color. Also, the mouth area of this bottle is very soft on my lips. It is comfortable to drink from this bottle." - FUSAKO.N
Say Eye To Relaxation: Welcome 2024 With A Soothing Eye Massager - Your Peepers Deserve A Break!
Review: "This feels AMAZING. I bought it for my mom who is an eye health nerd, and we both agree that it’s a little slice of heaven. The air pressure is just enough to feel glorious around the eye socket, without putting pressure on the eye, itself, but there are various settings and levels to suit your sensitivity. The heat level is perfect. The only drawback is that the device can be slightly uncomfortable to wear because of the size and weight, but if you recline slightly during use (which, I assume, is the intended use) it feels just fine." - Abigail Kraft