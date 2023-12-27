Review: " If I had to chose one thing about my Aquafit that I love the most, I would say I don’t even know where to start. A few things that I love about my Aquafit are her little messages on the side that you can read every 2 hours throughout the day. They are super motivational, and keep me going! Just when I want to give up, I read a little message and keep on trucking! I have fallen in love with hydration, and my Aquafit helps me achieve my goal of daily hydration. Not only is she a true inspiration to health nuts like myself, but she ain’t a leaker. You know what they say, If she ain’t a leaker she’s a keeper 😜. I would recommend a 1 gallon Aquafit to anybody! Aquafit, thank you so much for all the support you have given me thus far. I know our relationship has only been a few hours, but I’m confident that it is one that will last a lifetime. Not to mention, you can sip er or pour er with the 2 quality lids she comes equipped with. She is not picky, she will take the love however toy give it to her. " - Amazon Customer