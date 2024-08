Review: "This books is full of historical oddities and the "what ifs" of history. It mentions so many cases of how events could have turned out differently due to some chance encounters or twist of fate. The cover mentioned how the Battle of Waterloo could have turned very differently if Napoleon had not suffered from a case of piles at an inopportune time. If is full of such "what ifs" that could have lead to a very different History of the World than what we have today. I enjoy reading about such Alternate History possibilities in real history like I read in Science Fiction. This book really makes you think about history overall and is nothing like what they teach in school. Very educational as well as enjoyable reading overall." - Mike K