Who says you need to spend a fortune to make a big difference in your life? Sometimes, the smallest items can have the most significant impact. Reviewers swear by these 30 affordable finds that have revolutionized everything from their beauty routines to kitchen tasks, and just going about their day-to-day. From ingenious gadgets to must-have accessories, these tiny treasures prove that good things really do come in small packages. Ready to discover the little items that can bring about big changes? Let’s dive into our list and find out what all the rave reviews are about!

#1 Get A Grip On Your Pantry With This Under Counter Jar Opener Share icon Review: "My wife is unable to open jars; she doesn't have the strength in her hands. She asked for this opener and no longer waits for me. In fact, she no longer needs me (jk). Seriously, it has exceeded my expectations. She has not come across any jar she cannot open. The device is incredibly slim; mounts on the underside of the kitchen cabinets, making it "invisible." A word of caution: the lid gripping feature consists of very sharp edges. This does not pose a threat when using just be careful when mounting the device." - Simply Stated



Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 Invest In A Satin Pillow Case . Your Hair Will Thank You Share icon Review: "This is really helping my daughter's curly hair seem healthier overall. A Stylist recommended she try it, and said he liked Satin better than silk. I had heard of people using them but didn't imagine it would make that much of a difference. It has for her anyway. Great product." - Dawn



#3 A Magnetic Wristband Is A DIY'ers Dream, Keeping All Your Bits And Bobs In One Place Share icon Review: "Held all my screw & bits, was installing some oudoor patio speakers today using a ladder. This wristband held 6 acrews and about 5 different screw bits and over 5 coaxial staples at the same time. Exactly what I bought it for. It held my wire cutter but the vibration from my drill made it fall off after a while, this is not for other tools like that but it is def worth it. all the other stuff stayed on while I used my drill. Was impressed that the coaxial staples stayed on because it more plastic with small nail in each. Anyone whoe does not give this good review either has unrealistic expectations or don't know what they are doing. [...] I was using a metal ladder so my hand kept getting pull towards it, so I know the magnets are good, pics demonstrate what I had on it today" - TV ON YOUR WALL



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Key Finder : Don't Let That Goldfish Memory Get The Better Of You Share icon Review: "My kids are always losing the TV remotes around our house so I bought the key finder and matching silicone remote cover. So far these two products paired together have been absolutely amazing for quickly finding remotes when they are misplaced." - Kalene

#5 Keep Cool Without Hiking Up The Electric Bill With This Portable Air Conditioner Share icon Review: "This fan is fantastic! The nozzle atomizes the water nicely, and it has the added advantage of using a USB-C connector to power the fan so that it can be easily plugged into the wall, or even taken out and used with a decent mobile power source when needed. The water tank has a large capacity and lasts for a long time. The louvers are also very nice and allow you to adjust the direction of airflow." - ELLEN CUNNINGHAM



#6 This Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket Is Here To Combat Anxiety And Keep You Cozy Share icon Review: "Warm and comfy! Quality made in India with a luxurious feel. I used it right after I washed on delicate cycle and dried tumble low. Took me a little over an hour to dry but the blanket remained intact with no issues. I like the tag branding too. The carrying bag was a bonus. Will purchase this product again and even for a gift." - Jen



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The Drillbrush Shower Cleaning Brush Set Gives The Kind Of Elbow Grease You Could Only Dream Of Share icon Review: "Great product. The photos speak for themselves... 10 min with a little cleaning agent (I used bar keepers friend). Shower is like new." - David Keyes



#8 Vive Car Handle Assist : A Tiny Tool To Help You Manoeuvre In And Out Of The Car Share icon Review: "This two pack car assist handle from Vive works really well, and is heavy duty. The assist handle fits easily into our vehicles u-shaped door latch. The handle is easy to grasp, and to store either in your glove compartment or inside the open storage pocket of your door. It's nice to have on hand just in case--- for instance I hurt my ankle so getting out of the car was a bit difficult, but with this assist handle it was a breeze." - Corinne Putnick



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Bluetooth Curtain Opener : Forget About Getting Up To Close The Drapes As Soon As You Get Cozy In Bed Share icon Review: "I purchased the SwitchBot Automatic Curtain Opener to adjust my curtains for my night routine and automatically open in the morning. I've been extremely satisfied with the opener. It connects to google home which makes it easy to set up automations. There is a quite drift mode which allows the curtains to open and close almost completely silently. My favorite feature of the product is that I have them installed and they are invisible. You wouldn't know they are there until the curtains start magically moving. Would highly recommend!" - Ryan E.



#10 Cooling Blankets For Hot Sleepers : Get Yourself The Best Night's Rest, Regardless Of The Weather! Share icon Review: "I endure 100-120 degree weather during the Arizona summers. I crank my ac, turn on the ceiling fan as well as the standing fan and still sweat bullets and toss and turn all night. Last night I actually had to turn one of the fans off because I was getting cold! I love this blanket I will be purchasing 2 more for my guest rooms. They are silky soft! It does say to “ hang dry in the shade” I will be putting mine in the dryer on low…" - lori c.



ADVERTISEMENT

The first few items are just a taste of the life-changing treasures we've uncovered. These next picks are perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of convenience and joy to their daily routine. Whether it's a beauty tool that transforms your skincare game or a kitchen gadget that makes cooking a breeze, these small items pack a powerful punch.

#11 Stop Smuggling Peanuts With These Nippies Nipple Covers Share icon Review: "I was nervous about buying these, but I'm so glad I did! They were easy to put on, they stayed on, and they were easy to peel off. Washed with mild hand soap, air dry and save for the next time I need them. So. I don't wear a bra and I am pierced. I had a family event at which I needed to be more covered, so I decided to try these. I was nervous that the adhesive would pull my jewelry, but it really didn't!" - CO-S



ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Herb Stripper : No, This Isn't A Girl Named Rosemary Taking Off Her Clothes Share icon Review: "This Herb Stripper is well made and versatile. It has 9 different sized holes - making it very convenient and easy to use to strip fresh herbs from their stems. We grow a lot of herbs in our garden and this is a handy tool to have. It also has a sharp edge for cutting. It is stainless steel and easy to clean. Excellent tool for for anyone who uses and cooks with a lot of fresh herbs." - StraightUp Reviews



#13 Pimple Patches Will Keep You From Looking Like You Just Hit Puberty Share icon Review: "This is the second box of these patches that I have ordered. The results are seriously jaw-dropping! I pop one of these little stickers on at night and by morning, the gunk has been pulled out and I don't have to be worried about a raging zit on my face! They come in different sizes which is super convenient. The only downfall for me is that I sometimes need to use several at a time for bad breakout moments. Overall, I'm very impressed and I will continue to buy them." - Missy B



#14 Never Be Left Without A Charge When You Have This Solar Power Bank In Hand Share icon Review: "Bought this to keep my phone charged while camping in line for a concert recently, and it works like an absolute charm!! Charges my phone quickly, the device itself also charges quickly, and the ability to charge the device using solar is an outstanding backup option so it'll be great for family camping trips too. Not to mention it's smaller than I anticipated so it fits even better into small bags. Super thrilled with this item!!" - Amazon Customer



#15 Appliance Cord Organizer : Keep Your Cables In Line Share icon Review: "Spent years wrapping the cord around the top of the mixer and now it's hidden/clean. They also send you so many you may not know what to do with them all, but def recommend." - Emily



#16 This Vegetable Chopper Cuts Your Prep Time In Half! Share icon Review: "I LOVE this chopper so much! You can chop all your veggies and they're stored in the container! Much easier than my other chopper that you have to constantly move your food to make room for more! NOT this chopper! I chopped peppers and onions and had room for more! Blades are VERY SHARP so PLEASE be careful! GREAT product at a GREAT price point!!" - Jackie Greenwood



#17 This Portable Neck Fan Is Turning Out To Be Your Next Summer Essential Share icon Review: "My wife gets motion sick so when we got tickets to Disney it dawned on me that a neck fan may help her. It worked amazingly! There are rides she never could go on because of how stuffy they are, but with this neck fan she was cool the entire time. She wore it for about half of the day (6 hours) and it didn’t die! So happy we got this for her. Totally worth the money and helped us create some great memories." - Mike Gervasi



#18 Glow Receipe Hydrating Toner With Hyaluronic Acid & Watermelon : Your Skin Has Never Looked Better! Share icon Review: "An influencer friend of a friend gave this away from her PR package and now my wallet is glued to this stuff. I’ve been using it consistently for over a year now and idk if you ask me my pores look pretty minimal. It also smells phenomenal. I truly hate going to Sephora and having to wait in a long line behind 800 middle schoolers buying Drunk Elephant bronzing drops solely just to buy this so I’ll probably keep ordering from Amazon" - Jaylen



#19 This Heating Pad Is A Dream For Pain Relief And Comfort Share icon Review: "Ordered this heating pad for same-day shipping because my period cramps were really hitting hard and my old heating pad just wasn’t cutting it. It arrived on time, it is super cute, and has an extra long cord so I can take it wherever I need it to be. Bonus that it is machine washable!" - R



#20 Turn Your Fridge Or Pantry Into An Efficient System With This Lazy Susan Turntable Share icon Review: "I've been trying to solve the puzzle of how to get stuff out of my refrigerator without having to take everything else out. I love this solution! I have two in my refrigerator and they are space savers! They making getting things out quickly and easily a breeze! The one pictured has a 1/2 gallon bottle of milk, two 1/2 gallon juice bottles and 2 full size creamers. The other one (not pictured) I use for pickles, relishes & other misc condiments. Great value! Highly recommend." - Kindle Customer



As we continue our list, you'll find even more small but mighty items that reviewers can't stop raving about. From everyday essentials that simplify your life to unique finds that bring a smile to your face, these products prove that size isn't everything.

#21 Stop Damaging Your Blinds And Use This Blind Cleaner Duster Brush Instead Share icon Review: "We moved into a house that had never cleaned their 1inch blinds. I thought we would have to replace them all, but I ordered the Ruimaican and wow what a difference. You can only clean 2 slots at a time but they do come clean and for the first go around I did not put anything on the blinds to help the cleaning process and they cleaned up great. I wash the fabric with a bit of soap in the sink, dry them just hanging and I am able to do the process again." - buzz



#22 An Eye Massager Is For Eveyone Who Stares At A Screen Too Long Share icon Review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." - Kimberly A.



#23 Remote Control Page Turner Or Scroller : The Hands Free Solution For Serial Tiktokkers Share icon Review: "In less than 5 minutes I had the controller unboxed, connected, and was flipping through pages on my kindle app. This little guy does everything it says it will. I only use page flip though and not scroll on my kindle app so I'm not sure how that works. Click up twice to move the page forward and twice down to go back. Comfortable in the hand. I use it on the treadmill when I walk and read, it makes it so much easier!" - CB



#24 Nasal Strips Will Help You And Your Partner Both Get Better Sleep Share icon Review: "Wooww, I’m actually in shock. I only bought these cuz the other products wasn’t working and I wanted to try something new. They’re very light and don’t have a strong odor. They work great. Will buy more" - Amarra Sha’Nae



#25 Stop Wasting Money On Single-Use Baking Sheets. Try This Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat Instead Share icon Review: "At an advanced age (middle 70's) never having made cookies from scratch before I used these for my first attempt at baking oatmeal cookies. I purchased these silicon mats to replace parchment paper normally used by my wife who has become unable to get around in the kitchen. The pads fit the sheet pans exactly. The cookies almost slide off the mats when removed from the oven. Very enjoyable experience and clean up was a breeze. And the cookies were soft and great if I do say so myself." -Sedg632



#26 Mold Remover Gel Gets Into All The Nooks And Crannies That You Forget About Share icon Review: "I was skeptical when I bought this product, but the positive reviews convinced me to do so. I am so happy! I posted a before/after photo. I finished my last load of laundry, dried the area with a paper towel, and put the gel on and let it sit overnight. In the morning, I checked it, and everything is perfect! Highly recommend this product!!" - Hailie_Makh

#27 Stair Climber Bigger Trolley Dolly : Get Your Groceries Home Without Breaking A Sweat Share icon Review: "I just moved from NC to NY. So now that I’m doing a lot more walking and using the subway instead of a car, I realized quickly why so many people were using these rolling carts. It will save your arms and back a lot of strain and allow you to carry more items home in a convenient way. The bag is detachable from the cart so it can be worn on the shoulder and the strap is adjustable. We used it like a giant picnic bag when we went to the beach or park. The cart is also very useful without the bag if you need to use it as a dolly. The rotating 3-wheels is perfect if you have to deal with stairs, you can pull in a continuous motion." - DannyFPO



#28 Users Swear That Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements Gave Them Visible Results Share icon Review: "I am amazed at my 6 month progress using this product!! After covid, the stress of buying a house my hair was getting so thin and would not grow!! I was embarrassed to go out!! Found this and thought “why not???” And I am so thankful!! My hair is so healthy, growing back thicker and fuller than ever before! Highly recommend ! Can’t wait to see how I look after a year!" - Jessica Dawson



#29 Pick Up Every Last Crumb With This Stainless Steel Bench Scraper Share icon Review: "This is a great bench scraper! It's really well made with a thick durable blade, no bend to it. The handle is a hard plastic with a little contour in the middle. I don't mind that it's plastic, I tend to hand wash my utensils anyway. It has the ruler markings etched on it and a nice edge to it for cutting. It also has a little sleeve to cover the end when not in use. It has everything you want in a scraper, in my opinion, and at this price it's an amazing deal." - Mrs. P

