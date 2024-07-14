Review: "Have to admit I was a bit skeptical about how this would work -- but talk about magic! Very easy to use (follow the instructions and give it the required time to solidify) and you will become a believer as I did. It performs as described and makes oil cleanup a breeze. If you hate cleaning up used frying oil don't hesitate to give this product a try. I will be purchasing again. Well worth the price for the time saved and mess avoided!" - Book Maven

