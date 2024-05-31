Whether you are cooking or cleaning, the kitchen should be a place to have some fun! These novelty items might seem like one-trick ponies, but they are surprisingly useful too. From ensuring you have perfect eggs every time to keeping your space sparkling clean, each one will enhance your time in the kitchen profoundly. And sure, they might only serve one purpose, but they do it so darn well! So let's see which novelty items should be at the top of your shopping list, helping you to bring some joy back into the kitchen.

#1 Brain Freeze Takes On A New Meaning With The Zombie Popsicle Molds Share icon Review: "I was amazed how well the popsicles came out with all the details from the mold. The trick for me was to peel the mold off rather than trying to push or pull them out. Each mold holds about 1/3 cup. So cute! My grandson loved them." - alshops



#2 Lunch Box Reinvented: Meet The Crustless Sandwich Cutter And Sealer Share icon Review: "These are so easy to use and my kids love that I can make them uncrustables. Perfect for school lunches and snacks. Really easy to clean and use, even my 4yo helps" - Katherine Brown



#3 Become A Scientist In Your Kitchen With This Edible Food Caviar Former Share icon Review: "How amazing. Follow the directions and wahlah you have caviar of pick your flavor. I started with espresso and made caviar and put it on coffee cake. Wow. No longer have to go to high dollar restaurants like WD50 (which unfortunately is now closed) to get food like this." - Mr. Arthur H. Geffen



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Cute Bat Kitchen Shears Literally Takes The Cuteness In Your Kitchen To New Heights Share icon Review: "I was so excited to find these scissors. I needed some good kitchen scissors and these bat scissors were the perfect find. They work great and are super cute. The size works great for me because I have larger hands." - Jeanette



#5 Make Scooping Fun With This Cool Splatypus Jar Spatula Share icon Review: "There are lots os spatulas but this is far better then the others. It sweeps the bottom of jars nicely and cleans the sides of jars clean compared to others. I love it! Highly recommend." - A. Isenberg



#6 Sword-Shaped Cheese Grater : For All Your Sharp And Hard Cheese Needs Share icon Review: "This grater is great!! It's so easy to hold and the size of the grater is perfect and so easy to use. A cute idea making it a sword, and makes it more functional. Plan to buy more!" - Dennise



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Butter... Or Bones? This Coffin-Shaped Butter Dish Would Do The Trick Share icon Review: "my absolute new favorite kitchen item, great quality, great price, looks great and makes everyone who visits smile" - The cheese knight



#8 There's A Soldier On Bottle Duty! Try This Unique Bottle Opener Share icon Review: "The bottle opener is about as good as I could have hoped. Looks like a toy soldier and works perfectly to open bottles. The molding is nice- even the underside is detailed, and the material is a hefty metal. This would be a perfect gift as well." - Juniper Rose



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Snag These Chattering Teeth Oven Mitts For Major Kitchen Lols! Share icon Review: "These chattering teeth potholders are so hilarious. These are silicone and protect your hands from heat perfectly well. These are sturdy and durable and easy to grip and use. These potholders would make a hilarious gift for any occasion - if they have a sense of humor, of course!! I would definitely recommend these potholders!" - taratomo



ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Get Sizzling With Bear Hands Mitts : Cook Like A Pro, Roar Like A Bear! Share icon Review: "These are so cute! And they work great! The best part about these oven mitts is telling visitors that I use them to get food out of the oven when it’s “beary hot!”

If they don’t appreciate the joke, they don’t eat." - Laverne



#11 Jazz Up Meat Dishes With An Innovative Twisting Chicken Shredder Tool Share icon Review: "I shred a lot of chicken for dinners at my house so I decided to give this shredder a try, and to my surprise it worked GREAT! I usually use two forks to shred meat but this was WAY faster! I wasn’t sure if the grips on the bottom would hold well but they totally did! Glad I purchased it!" - Rachel K.



ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Spice Things Up With Herb Scissors – The Safer, Faster Chop-Chop Buddy Share icon Review: "A gadget that really works !! 2 to 3 cuts minces up herbs such as parsley, basil , mint etc . Easy to clean just run under water or put in the dishwasher. I bought these for myself a year ago and still use them weekly Highly recommend." - C



#13 Stop Fishing For Tea Bags – Get A Kikkerland Jiang Taigong Tea Bag Holder Share icon Review: "Super cute, adds to the zen feeling while enjoying a cup of hot tea. :) They’re made of a quality rubber material. They’re flexible yet super sturdy when placed on the mug. Love these little fisherman. Highly recommend!!" - Amy M



#14 Beat The Heat: The Hyperchiller Iced Coffee And Beverage Cooler Is Here! Share icon Review: "I used this thing almost every day for iced coffee and every time I use it, I can't help but think about how cool it is. It's easy to use and makes iced coffee a breeze. If used correctly, there's no leakage. Best thing ever!" - Darci76844



ADVERTISEMENT

Stop listening to that little voice that says "you really don't need that." Sometimes we just need a little form over function to spark some joy in the everyday! Let's see what the wonderful world of online shopping brings us next...

#15 Turn Your Mornings Exciting With The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Share icon Review: "Awesome quality and super easy to use. Makes a great breakfast sandwich in around 5 minutes and your topping make it fun and unique. We are addicted to this little gadget, have already used it several times now and they come out so delicious each time. Cleans up easily too and such a good price, Highly Recommend." - Haley Fox Blog



#16 Egg-Cellent Timing: Meet The Boiled Egg Timer That Changes Color Share icon Review: "Omgg thisnis literally just what I needed my whole life!!!! Not only is this soo adorable!! ITS SOO NIFTY!! These eggs came out perfect!! I’m soo happy!!! 1000/10 EXTREMELY HIGHLY RECCOMMEND TO ANYONE WHO LOVES MEDIUM BOILED EGGS!!!" - Elaina



#17 With The 6-In-1 Jar Opener And 5-In-1 Bottle Opener , Life Feels Less Twisted Share icon Review: "This large tool worked great for getting the lid off my juice bottles when my wrist was broken. I recommend this tool over the power jar opener 100 X more. Simple, easy to use, and WORKS WELL!" - Val K



#18 Go Gnome-Tastic With The Beardy - The Most G'mazing Dish Brush Under The Sun Share icon Review: "Love our beardy! The bristles are very firm and scrub fabulously. And it’s surprisingly very ergonomic feel!" - Kimberly Poff



#19 Keep The Munchies Fresh With Whimsical Fries Magnetic Food Clips . We're Lovin It Share icon Review: "This unique set of clips is sooo cute and whimsical. I love how the package, which is shaped like a fry carton, attaches with a magnet to the fridge door. The clippies look like french fries. This is a super cute yet useful set. Gift this set with confidence. I hope you find this review helpful." - Book Junkie



#20 Get Edgy: Use This Skull Shaped Olive Oil Dispenser In Your Kitchen Share icon Review: "These oil dispensers are very nice, come with everything you need to use them and even has a wire brush to clean out any build up in the dispensers. Also comes with a small funnel for refills. Nice heavy glass that looks really good, well made." - Angela



#21 Spicing Up Cooking... With A Ketchup Shaped Spoon Rest Share icon Review: "Nice sized spoon rest I was looking for a silicon one tired of ceramic ones breaking or chipping. I mine fun kitchen items this one is cute and a good size so it holds my good sized cooking utensils a little hard to tell what it is and the edges of the splat can curl up a little but otherwise very satisfied" - Marcela Hernandez-Snyder



#22 Retro Love Meets Gaming In These NES Cartridge Coasters Share icon Review: "Oh my goodness, have you seen these coasters? They are the most adorable mini versions of the classic NES Games! Who wouldn't want to rest their drink on a tiny Super Mario Bros. or Zelda game? I love these!" - The Paris Family



#23 Baking With A Berry Twist! Try This Strawberry Cooking Timer Share icon Review: "I'm pretty happy with this! Along with being super cute, it feels pretty solid, and it's accurate. The outside feels similar to a nice, smooth silicone finish. The timer sound is a easy-to-hear prolonged bell ring." - Amazon Customer



#24 Keep It Sealed With Roach Bag Clips : No More Pesky Snack Invaders! Share icon Review: "They are so realistic haha. My husband wasn't as amused as I was when I surprised him with these but oh well! I love em! I think it's funny lol. They seem pretty sturdy and not really cheaply made. I was in search of chip clips and when I saw these, I knew they were the one instantly! No regrets!" - Amber



#25 Our Tables' Saviour: Magnetic, Acacia Wood Trivet Making Life Easy-Peasy Share icon Review: "The magnetic part works fabulous for keeping your pan in place. Also for transporting from counter to table, etc. Highly recommend, you won't be disappointed!" - Pamela



#26 Stay Drawer-Matic, With The Compact Utensil Organizer Share icon Review: "I just love this brand, so totally worth the extra bucks for the sleek look n' feel. Extreme space saving, I couldn't believe it. Just make sure you properly measure your drawer height and depth before purchasing, but should fit standard sized kitchen drawers. Love it so much and can highly recommend!" - ZINET-SOFIA CHAIDOPOULOU



#27 Ghost Lovers Unite! Cute Novelty Hugging Salt And Pepper Shakers Just Hit The Counter Share icon Review: "These salt and pepper shakers were everything I hoped they would be! They're super cute and they make an excellent addition to my collection! Love them!" - Becky



#28 Get A Grip On Utensils With This Crab Shaped Rest Share icon Review: "This is such a fun little tool. Works perfectly for what it's designed for, is well made from great material, and looks absolutely adorable in the kitchen." - Chris C.



#29 What? A Frog Shape Sponge Holder In Your Kitchen! Dishes Got A Little More Ribbit-Ing Share icon Review: "This little frog comes with a sponge that is decent. He is adorable and holds the sponge nicely. This is exactly what I was hoping for. Very useful, he can't help it he is so cute as well" - Monica Morrison



#30 Cactus Coaster Set : Serve Your Drinks With An Adorable Desert Twist Share icon Review: "I love products that are multi function able. These work as decor while also having a purpose. So easy to put together and go great with a boho decor scheme. Not enough good things to say. Would be an awesome house warming gift." - Marissa Lancia



#31 S'mores Anytime: Indoor Electric S'mores Maker For Ultimate Snack Vibes! Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this!! It works perfectly and doesn’t take forever to have the marshmallow ready. I was worried that it would take 10 min to get one marshmallow done but it was ready much faster than that!" - HeatherLove



#32 Slice In Style: Crinkle Cutter Kitchen Knife For Insta-Worthy Veggies! Share icon Review: "I used to have a tool like this 20+ yrs ago. It was constructed with far more sturdiness and durability. It was for restaurant use. This little number is GREAT for the home kitchen. Essential for getting kids to eat vegetables! They love the crinkles. It also adds visual and sensory appeal to adult dishes for dinner guests. You can’t go wrong with this addition to your kitchen arsenal of tools!" - Amazon Customer



Is your cart getting a little full? Same here! But it seems like there are a few more crafty gadgets to come. Whether its spoons and spatulas or grabbers and gizmos, we want to see them all!

#33 Clean-Up Just Got Sweeter With Slop Tarts Sponges Share icon Review: "Forget boring old sponges! Fred's Slop Tarts are a hilarious and practical addition to my kitchen sink. They come in a fun box that looks like a pastry box, and the sponges themselves expand when wet for easy cleaning. Plus, they're the perfect size for my hand and come in a cute frosted design. Now washing dishes brings a smile to my face!" - K. Venanzi



#34 The Tupperware Chop 'N Prep Chef , Your New Must-Have Tool For Stellar Dinners Share icon Review: "I should have gotten one of these long ago! It's so easy to use. I was worried it wouldn't work well or would be difficult to pull the cord. It's easy, only takes 2 or 3 pulls and chops evenly and great! Highly recommend! Get one!" - April



#35 Baking Made Simpler: Meet The Dunk N' Egg Yolk Separator Share icon Review: "Love this product. It is cute and easy to use. Separates egg white from the yolk neatly and without hassle. Love the basketball design. I highly recommend." - Wild child01



#36 Bags Are Standing Up, Thanks To The New Wave By The Handy Adjustable Baggy Rack Share icon Review: "I bought these for those moments in my kitchen when I’m trying to put food away but I can’t hold everything. I used these to hold ziplock bags of all sizes to hold soup, or anything that I would need a 2nd pair of hands. These would also be great for bakers who want to transfer icing to the bags for decorating. So many uses!!!" - Deanna



#37 Dash Mini Waffle Maker : The Magic Tool For Making Perfect Individual Waffles Share icon Review: "Does the job! I followed the recipe for standard waffles that comes in the instruction booklet. Cooked each one for about 3 minutes. They turned out great! I didn’t have to spray the maker each time with cooking spray. Non stick surface makes waffles come out easily." - Amazon Customer



#38 Healthy Indulgence Is Now A Thing With Vegan Soft Serve Maker Share icon Review: "This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean." - Javiera Alvarez Leon



#39 Roll Into The Peeling Scene With The Fred Caterpeeler , Where Style Meets Function Share icon Review: "Very comfortable in the left or right hand. Very sharp (comes with a blade guard). Cuts a nice thin peel. Easy to find in the drawer! First experience with this brand. Very satisfied with the product." - mamacau



#40 No Kidding, A Cat Trivet For The Kitchen Counter? Say Hello To Fun In The Heat Share icon Review: "I love it! It’s super cute and useful. It’s a bit smaller than I expected but it still does the job well. It really does pop up once you remove the pot/container on top." - Isha



#41 Stock The Ribbit Kitchen Sink Strainer And Bring Some Croaking Magic To Your Kitchen Chores Share icon Review: "Works like it should. I was afraid it wasnt going to collect everything because it seems like it protrude a bit out but it flows really good. Catches all our food so far and still drains extra water without clogging." - Greg Nguyen



#42 Sweet Precision: Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator Share icon Review: "Super cute! A little lighter feeling plastic than I was expecting but still work fine and I believe will hold up just fine over time. If your a cherry lover you will LOVE these!!! So cute hanging in the kitchen!!!" - missie



#43 Adjust-A-Cup - Where Creativity And Convenience Collide! Share icon Review: "The measuring cups are absolutely the best item I’ve used in years. Just pour what you need in the cup and it’s finished!!! Then with a wipe of a sponge or kitchen towel it’s clean!!! What more could you ask for……..YES THEY COME IN TWO SIZES too!!!" -

INKIE NILSEN



#44 Toast Time Gets An Upgrade With A New Genius Tool – The Butter Knife Spreader Share icon Review: "I'm a butter in the fridge guy, so this little gem works a treat, Gliding it over the top of a cold stick of butter yields nice, easilly spreadable ribbons, thin enough to melt quickly if your toast is still warm. As others have said, it has a nice heft to it, and is large enough to fit most hands. A great little tool!" - Renzo



#45 You've Got Crumbs, But We Have The Answer - A Sassy Mini Crumb Sweeper Share icon Review: "The sweeper is everything I expected and needed. The suction captures most of the crumbs in one pass. Cleaning the sweeper is easy. Simply press the button in the front to unlatch the bottom then dump the crumbs in the trash. It has a whimsical look that makes a great addition to the summer table." - gnlmiami



#46 Say No To Waste With A Bottle Emptying Kit - Lifesaver For Finishers Like Us Share icon Review: "Easy to use, gets all leftovers in whatever you have to drain!" - Happy camper



#47 Condiments Made Easy (And Cool) With The Fridgefork Share icon Review: "If eating pickles couldn’t be more fun! My son loves using this and keeps down on cleaning forks all the time or having wet fingers" - Sara Hudson



#48 Timeless Charm With An OG Kit Cat Klock Gentleman Share icon Review: "An American classic, well made and reliable, and entirely charming. The timekeeping movement of the eyes and tail become a quiet comfort of normalcy in the home. Always wanted one. Wishing now, I'd gotten one sooner." - Granger A. Davis



#49 Keep It Clean And Tropical With A Pineapple Soap Dispenser Share icon Review: "Super cute pineapple soap dispenser. Pump works well and the soap smells nice. Top comes off very easily so refilling is not a problem. I like this natural color style more than the cheesy gold and white models." - Jane



#50 Kitchen Conversion Magnet : Your Go-To Cooking Cheat Sheet Share icon Review: "So easy to read. For me this is SO useful when cooking recipes that use different types of measurements than in the US and not having to do the conversion in your head or searching on the internet. The fact that it's magnetic so I can just stick it to the refrigerator and have it where I can easily refer to it, that is another PLUS! Really, exactly as advertised!" - W. Mackey



#51 Roll The Flavor Dice - Foodie Fun For Every Meal! Share icon Review: "Coming up with something to feed the family every night for dinner is exhausting! This takes the pressure off and leaves the decision making up to the dice. A fun way to avoid the never ending question of, "What are we going to eat?"" - Holiday Gift



#52 Share The Love, One Scoop At A Time With Hand-Carved Heart Serving Spoons ! Share icon Review: "This spoon is perfect for the kitchen. It's very pretty to look at & is also very functional! It is made from a solid wood with a smooth finish that highlights the different wood tones. Highly recommend ." - Gramand



#53 Toast In Style: Smart Toaster With Touch Screen Display For The Ultimate Breakfast Experience! Share icon Review: "Best Toaster ever! Easy to use, it also makes perfect toast every time. I even put oversized bread in at an angle and it came out perfect. The settings for light to dark toast have also been spot on every time as long as you use the correct bread type selection which is also easy to use, just find the correct picture and/or word.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!" - carpen

