29 Products That Pandas Couldn’t Keep Their Paws Off Last Month
Last month, it wasn't just bamboo that had you pandas buzzing with excitement. Bored pandas everywhere were on an Amazon shopping spree, filling their virtual carts with everything from cleaning supplies to bordeom busting toys. We've rounded up 29 of the most paw-pular products that had pandas clicking "add to cart" with abandon. Get ready to discover what caught their attention and why these items deserve a spot in your shopping basket too!
Say Goodbye To Hair Loss And Hello To Luscious Locks With Rosemary Biotin Shampoo For Hair Growth
Review: "This shampoo was a surprise to me. It has helped strengthen my hair almost the first time washing it. It's been very discouraging to lose a handful of hair every time I comb it. With this shampoo, the difference has been extremely noticeable. It works for me and I recommend it for anyone who is experiencing the same problem." - Margaret
Seems Like We Have Some Curious Pandas Out There! The Book Of Unusual Knowledge Remains A Top Seller!
Review: "This thing is full of fun facts and history. I’m pretty sure I’m in love with it and we’re getting married next summer. It’s worth the purchase, I recommend this to any of you who like knowing more than other people. 🤣" - AsinineCrime
Panda Party Time! Let Loose With A Bubble Gun
Review: "The dogs absolutely go nuts for it I wish it didn’t have lights (some dogs hate it and it’s because of the lights) overall they have fun" - Xochitl
Even Pandas Need A Little Help With Dark Circles. Cerave Eye Repair Cream Is The Go-To For Reducing Puffiness And Brightening The Eye Area
Review: "I tried the eye cream the night I got it and noticed a difference the morning! It's subtle, but each day I see the puffiness go down and the black eye bags slowly disappear!" - Shelley Peters
Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker
Show Stains Who's Boss With Hard Water Stain Remover
Review: "I saw this product and tried it in my shower. I was stunned that I didn’t have to use much strength at all to scrub the glass. Best of all no harsh chemicals!!! As someone who summers of asthma I was able to clean without having to cover my face or wait for the harsh smells to go away. This product is AMAZING!" - Tony Martinez
Say Goodbye To Mold And Mildew With Household Black Stain Cleaner Gel
Review: "There was no crazy scrubbing, foam, or this or that product. I just followed the instructions, and it worked like a charm! I just had to clean and rinse the area so the product could be removed. This kills black mold, and it makes it seem like it was a breeze of a job!" - Anonymouss
Review: "The Pink Stuff is seriously amazing!! I’ve been dealing with an absolutely disgusting looking sink since moving into my place a year ago. I could never get the stains out from all the scratches in the surface — until now! Don’t hesitate to try it, just do it. Best $5 I’ve ever spent!!" - SilverSafire25
Don't Let Your Dishwasher Get Bamboo-Zled By Grime. Use Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Instead
Review: "I love the smell! For how well they work the price is worth it! It's super easy to clean with these. Now every package I've bought has been perfect for every affresh product!" - Whitney
Review: "This product is awesome! It was inexpensive. I didn’t use much product to achieve fabulous results. Days later my hair still felt great. There was no breakage and my hair was smooth and shiny. This product is awesome and I’ll be back." - J
It seems like these discerning shoppers have a keen eye for products that could make their lives easier and more enjoyable. Should we call you lazy pandas instead of bored pandas instead? No judgement! We are all suckers for life savers that get us through the day with a little more ease.
Review: "I put this on a corner my cats commonly rub against, and they love it! They seek it out for scratches, and it helps with their self-grooming. It is easy to clean, but I haven't tried moving it. I used the adhesive stickers that came with the product, and it's still holding fine. (I have had it on the wall for over a year now.)" - Mollatron
Pandas Are Ditching The Bamboo Stains And Using This Teeth Whitening Pen For A Bright, Confident Smile
Review: "The product is easy to use, very effective, the price for the product is extremely reasonable and it has helped with the stains on my teeth from tea and smoking! I have sensitive teeth and their is no irritation at all! I would absolutely recommend and repurchase!" - BRITTANY
Don't Let Your Wood Go Hungry. Nourish It With Howard Feed-N-Wax
Review: "This product does exactly what it promises and more. It is the best furniture repair/polisher I have ever used and I am very old (I've used many other products). It leaves furniture obviously nourished, free of drink rings (they don't come back) and easier to dust.I've used it on cheap shelving and good antiques. The result is the same. it is a super product!" - Christine Schaffer
Review: "I have tried many different products to clean the floor in our shower. It is textured and has been difficult to get clean. I used this one time and it’s CLEAN!! No scrubbing and no chemical smells. I can’t believe it! Buy it, you won’t be disappointed!" - theresa foster
Say Goodbye To Lint Buildup And Hello To A More Efficient Dryer With A Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Review: "This is perfect for my dryer. I have pets who shed and after a couple of loads of laundry I'm pretty sure I have another animal living in my dryer. I like using the the brush first to clean out the vents and the vacuum hose to get into the crevices. My dryer is more efficient and drys my clothes the first time since getting these." - Jacqui
Review: "I bought this and a 35$ shaver and this by far is way better. Besides a little scratching on your skin as you go, this gets a pretty close shave. I highly recommend. I also tell my friends and their gfs about this over regular razors. Though for intimate areas I'd still use a disposable one bc that is a sensitive area and this might hurt there" - Meagan
Review: "Exactly worked the way I wanted it to work. I needed to clean a glass electric stove that was not cleaned over a year (abandoned place) with lots of burnt oil and food sticking to it but using the cleaner and the tools came with it, the stove looks like new." - neda
Forget Scrubbing Stubborn Stains! Pandas Prefer The Effortless Cleaning Power Of Bottle Bright Tablets
Review: "Holy moly! My husband has a coffee tumbler that’s been brown for years, no matter now long I soak or scrub it. So I thought I’d give these a shot. It was so bad, I had to do it twice but that mug is so clean now! 10/10" - MrsChad1216
Pandas Love A Good Cheat Sheet, Especially When It Comes To Crispy Snacks! The Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set Is Their Secret Weapon For Perfectly Cooked Treats
Review: "The Ari Fryer experience is new for me, so I need all the help I can get! These nifty little charts stick to my refrigerator and help me know how to cook anything I need for a meal. My kids seem to know what to do and laugh at me for needing help, but I didn't grow up with all the technology of today, and little helpers are much appreciated! I highly recommend it!" - Laurie Steiner
The pandas were all over the place last month! From cleaning to self care, car gadgets, and quick fixes, they bought it all! But the element of convenience remains constant so all of these products carry our stamp of approval. Let's go forth and conquer the last few items before hitting "check out"!
Stop Your Rug From Doing The Cha-Cha Slide With Washable Rug Grippers
Review: "These work great! I went a couple of years constantly adjusting the runner in my kitchen. A friend got these and recommended them, so I gave them a try. Easy to install and they are thin, so there’s no bulging under the rug. I’m ready to buy another set for another rug. Highly recommended!" - J. Fedler
Even Pandas Need A Little Help With DIY Projects. The WD-40 Precision Pen Is Their Go-To For Quick Fixes And Repairs
Review: "This was a fantastic invention! I hate dealing with the aerosol version of WD40 for a small thing like a door hinge in my bedroom. These little pens are amazing! I’ve “fixed” several creaks- even one for my cars trunk!" - Amazon customer 7
Even Pandas Can't Resist The Satisfying Squish Of This Car Cleaning Slime, Perfect For Reaching Those Nooks And Crannies
Review: "I have seen this one my “items for you” page for so long. I thought it was too good to be true. Boy was I wrong! This is the beez kneez! I should of maybe attempted to vacuum my car first- but I didn’t and it still worked wonders. 10/10 recommend" - Karolyn
Spilled Your Soy Sauce? No Worries, Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover Tackles Stains Like A Panda Tackles Bamboo
Review: "We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable l." - Amy H
Review: "We weren’t sure which product to buy to keep our fitted sheet in place. Chose this and happy with it. Takes an extra couple of minutes to change the sheets, but worth it. The tight sheets kind of makes it feel like brand new sheets." - Photog
Don't Let Water Rings Ruin Your Day (Or Your Furniture): Grab The Guardsman Reusable Water Mark Remover Cloth
Review: "Uhhh, this thing is a MIRACLE. It works so well. I have repurchased more than once (trying to restore an old table). I do wish it lasted longer but I realise I am using it a lot. Love this. If you have water mark stains on wood furniture, this is the product to get." - Beej
Review: "These pens are great !! They make me laugh, are comfortable to hold and write well ! I gave a few of them away as a "thinking of you" gift. They were well received. I enjoy carrying different ones with me depending on my mood :)" - Gabe Vorraro
Get The Look Of Falsies Without The Fuss With Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, Because Even Pandas Deserve Dramatic Lashes
Review: "I love high-end mascara, but have been looking for inexpensive options for everyday usage. I saw this brand getting so many excellent reviews and decided to try it. HOLY WOW! I was so impressed and these pics are of just one coat. I think I found my new favorite mascara. 😍 You MUST try it. You can't beat it for the price." - Tracy Guida
Even Pandas Need A Little Peace And Quiet! The Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap Helps Them Relax And Enjoy Their Bamboo In Tranquility
Review: "I didn’t expect much but wow this product is amazing. I have fruit flys in the summer and it gets them ALL! I haven’t seen any since. The light isn’t too bright for the kitchen. Nice little night light. It’s easy to use and the refills aren’t that expensive to buy more. Recommend this brand for the price!" - Mallory Phillips
Pandas Love Channeling Their Inner Katniss Everdeen With This Mini Archery Bow Set - Perfect For Getting Hunger Games Fit
Review: "Fun office toy. My officemate & I have gotten very good at mini-archery and are veritable assassins around the office." - Jesse G.