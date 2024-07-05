Review: "The Ari Fryer experience is new for me, so I need all the help I can get! These nifty little charts stick to my refrigerator and help me know how to cook anything I need for a meal. My kids seem to know what to do and laugh at me for needing help, but I didn't grow up with all the technology of today, and little helpers are much appreciated! I highly recommend it!" - Laurie Steiner

